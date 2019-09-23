

Monday, Sept. 23

‘In Mid-Sentence’ at the National Portrait Gallery: The concept of the National Portrait Gallery exhibition “In Mid-Sentence” is right there in the title. The show features 26 photographs that depict people caught in the act of speaking, whether to an acquaintance or to the nation. But the pictures, all from the museum’s holdings, are linked by a lot more than that. All the photos are in black and white, and although their dates range from 1936 to 1987, nearly all are from the 1950s or ’60s. Most are news photos of famous people, including politicians, activists, artists, athletes and astronauts. Through March 8. Free.

Hand Habits at 9:30 Club: Before making waves with Hand Habits, Meg Duffy’s woozying guitar riffs and gentle vocals had already caught the ears of some high-profile collaborators. Duffy played a memorable slide-guitar solo on the War on Drugs’ Grammy-winning album “A Deeper Understanding” and was, until recently, a longtime fixture in folk-rocker Kevin Morby’s backing band. On “Placeholder,” Duffy’s second album as Hand Habits, the 28-year-old forges a path by flexing a knack for intimate melodies that evoke pastoral Americana. These softer tunes can melt into the background, but a closer examination reveals Duffy wrestling with currents of grief and anxiety. 7 p.m. $30.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

‘The New One’ at National Theatre: Mike Birbiglia has done a lot of growing up since he wrote “The New One,” his latest one-man show reflecting on his fear of first-time fatherhood. The 41-year-old comedian jokes in the show that the bond between his wife, poet Jennifer Hope Stein, and newborn daughter, Oona, was “so profound — and I was there, too.” In another self-deprecating barb, he refers to himself as the “pudgy, milkless vice president of the family.” “It was a period of time when I felt completely isolated and alone,” Birbiglia says. “I really had this distinct fear that I would never be a member of this beautiful family. I was on the outside looking at it through a window.” Through Sunday. $39-$114.

Injury Reserve at Milkboy ArtHouse: Injury Reserve defies categorization. With 2015’s “Live from the Dentist Office” — a mix tape recorded in the dentist’s office belonging to one member’s grand­father — the Arizona trio seemed to be giving their own modern spin on sample-based jazz rap popularized by A Tribe Called Quest a generation earlier. But quickly, they would chafe at that description. “I say this ain’t jazz-rap, this that, this that spazz-rap, this that raised-by-the-Internet, ain’t-had-no-dad rap,” Ritchie With a T clarified on their next album. Whatever you call it, expect lopsided beats and left-field lyricism as Injury Reserve finds new stones to overturn. 8 p.m. $16-$18.

‘Escaped Alone’ at Signature Theatre: Afternoon tea time quickly takes on sinister overtones in “Escaped Alone,” which begins with a casual shoot-the-breeze session among older ladies in a garden. British playwright Caryl Churchill’s darkly funny piece dabbles in scenes of apocalypse, horror and dystopia, as three friends invite a neighbor to join their conversation. Prolific Washington actress Holly Twyford directs the Washington premiere of this one-act play at Signature Theatre. Showtimes vary through Nov. 3. $40-$90.

Koffee at Echostage: Just about two years ago, Mikayla “Koffee” Simpson had her first brush with fame when “Legend,” a simple vocal-and-acoustic tribute to Usain Bolt, went viral after the sprinter posted it to his Instagram. Since then, the 19-year-old “singjay” — the Jamaican term for a combination singer-DJ who croons and toasts — has turned her 15 minutes into the beginnings of a career. Her style mixes reggae with dance hall, as on her single “Toast,” which celebrates life’s blessings over an inescapable beat. With Rihanna’s rumored reggae album nowhere in sight, Koffee is ready to be pon de replay. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Taste of Uptown at various locations: Wednesday night offers up a chance to sample around one of the tastiest stretches of the District. Start your journey of 14th and Kennedy streets NW at one of five check-in locations, including the dynamite pinball bar Lyman’s Tavern and the charmingly hospitable Moreland’s Tavern. Then set out on your own path to snack from other standout eateries such as Little Coco’s or Jackie Lee’s, which have superb Italian dishes and outstanding drinks, respectively. 5 to 9 p.m. $5-$40.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Madlib at U Street Music Hall: Madlib is hip-hop’s preeminent cratedigger, at one point accumulating more than 8,000 pounds of vinyl records. All those records aren’t just for collecting or playing: The producer-DJ-rapper is also hip-hop’s preeminent sampler, building a new world of music from minuscule bits of the past. He’s done it in every configuration imaginable, crafting beats for his helium-voiced alter ego Quasimoto, his instrumental “Beat Konducta” series and classic collaborative efforts with such underground rap heroes as MF Doom and J Dilla. In recent years, his lyrical muse has been Freddie Gibbs, who is, fittingly, rap’s preeminent gangster rapper. 10 p.m. $20-$35.

Bob Mould at City Winery: Certain songs have been on Bob Mould’s mind recently as he prepares for a solo tour behind his 13th solo album, “Sunshine Rock.” The record splits the difference between the more aggressive ’80s punk of Husker Du and Sugar’s poppier sensibilities (particularly 1992’s jangly “If I Can’t Change Your Mind”). It also finds Mould embracing a more positive mind-set after a few albums featuring darker lyrics. 8 p.m. $35-$45.

Friday, Sept. 27

Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Lincoln Theatre: After winning a National Book Award for “Between the World and Me” and garnering a huge legion of fans for his essays and cultural criticism, Ta-Nehisi Coates is turning his attention to fiction. Coates embarks on a book tour this fall to discuss his debut novel, “The Water Dancer,” with two nights at the Lincoln Theatre. The epic story (to be released Tuesday) begins with Hiram Walker, a boy blessed with a magical gift who is born into slavery on a Virginia plantation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $45.

‘Lee Ufan: Open Dimension’ at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: For the first time in its 45-year history, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden is turning over almost all 4.3 acres of its outdoor plaza to a single artist. Lee Ufan — an 83-year-old Korean artist who is known for installations that call attention to empty space as much as to themselves — will showcase 10 site-responsive sculptural works. Using a combination of natural objects (e.g., stone) and human-made materials (e.g., steel), the show will be his largest single outdoor installation in the United States to date. Through Sept. 13, 2020. Free.

Blisspop Disco Fest at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall: In recent years, EDM has reigned supreme on mainstream radio, but disco has had a quiet but steady resurgence thanks to a new generation of musicians. These key players — plus other notable names in dance music — will come together for the second installation of Blisspop Disco Fest. Among the buzzy headliners set to perform at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall are Kentucky producer and activist the Black Madonna and electro-funk duo Chromeo (who will play a DJ set). There’s also a good reason to get to the shows early: The schedule is brimming with superb local talent. Catch Sam “The Man” Burns, Eau Claire and more regional acts while you’re dancing the night away. Various times. $20-$60.

Go West Beer Fest at Eastern Market: One of the year’s most interesting beer events is put on by the state societies of the Northwest. A ticket gets you samples of breweries that don’t often show up around these parts. Seven states are accounted for, including Montana’s Highlander Beer and Wyoming’s Roadhouse Brewing. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales go toward the Boise, Idaho-based Wildland Firefighter Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. $35-$40.

