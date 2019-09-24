

Moke, the National Zoo's western lowland gorilla, is 1 1/2 years old, chews on some tree bark.

In honor of World Gorilla Day, which is today (who knew?), the National Zoo in Washington said Moke, it’s 1 1/2-year-old western lowland gorilla, is growing, learning, playing, and acting as a gorilla infant should.

Moke, zookeepers said, is becoming “more confident and independent" from his mom Calaya. Like most kids, he’s learning by watching the rest of the members in his gorilla troupe. And he’s developed a new friend in 10-year-old female gorilla Kibibi, who acts sort of like a big sister to him.

He loves to play, and his favorite game is chase. He sometimes tries to use food or some of his toys to bait other gorillas or his parents to run after him. And he has a favorite toy -- a feeder ball that is filled with popcorn, an item his mother also likes.

Zoo trainers are working with Moke to try to teach him behaviors so his health can be checked but like any little child, he’s got a short attention span. When he cooperates he’s rewarded with a treat. His favorite foods are corn, oatmeal and peanut butter. And he likes cooked sweet potatoes.



Moke, the baby gorilla at the National Zoo, plays a game of chase with his dad Baraka. (Courtesy of the National /Courtesy of the National Zoo)

A favorite pastime of Moke’s is getting a raisin out of a “puzzle feeder," a plastic board with holes drilled into it; zookeepers put treats like raisins in the holes. Moke’s tiny fingers are “just the right size for picking out the treats without the aid of a tool,” zookeepers said in a recent blog posting on Moke.

Sometimes Moke carries around one of his “enrichment items” and “displays” himself. When he does this, his hair stands on end and he “puffs out,” trying to “larger and more intimidating.” Then he beats his chest, runs over to the mesh or glass of his enclosure and gives it a “good slap,” keepers said.



Moke, the National Zoo's 1 1/2 year old western lowland gorilla, carries a big stick. (Courtesy of the /Courtesy of the National Zoo)

Moke was born in April 2018.

He’s got a playful spirit. Once this summer zookeepers said they caught Moke trying to get his dad Baraka’s attention by slapping him on the back, over and over. Baraka let him do it for a bit but then “turned around to put an end to it,” zookeepers said.

Moke then “took off running, laughing all the way!” the zoo said.