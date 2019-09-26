

Every year, not far from a statue of author Alex Haley at Annapolis City Dock, the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival celebrates African American culture with multiple stages of gospel, soul and funk music, storytelling, food, and tents of arts and craft vendors. (Marvin Joseph/WASHINGTON POST)

Friday, Sept. 27

‘Lee Ufan: Open Dimension’ at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: For the first time in its 45-year history, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden is turning over almost all 4.3 acres of its outdoor plaza to a single artist. Lee Ufan — an 83-year-old Korean artist who is known for installations that call attention to empty space as much as to themselves — will showcase 10 site-responsive sculptural works. Using a combination of natural objects (e.g., stone) and human-made materials (e.g., steel), the show will be his largest single outdoor installation in the United States to date. Through Sept. 13, 2020. Free.

Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Lincoln Theatre: After winning a National Book Award for “Between the World and Me” and garnering a huge legion of fans for his essays and cultural criticism, Ta-Nehisi Coates is turning his attention to fiction. Coates embarks on a book tour this fall to discuss his debut novel, “The Water Dancer,” with two nights at the Lincoln Theatre. The epic story (to be released Tuesday) begins with Hiram Walker, a boy blessed with a magical gift who is born into slavery on a Virginia plantation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $45.

Blisspop Disco Fest at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall: In recent years, EDM has reigned supreme on mainstream radio, but disco has had a quiet but steady resurgence thanks to a new generation of musicians. These key players — plus other notable names in dance music — will come together for the second installation of Blisspop Disco Fest. Among the buzzy headliners set to perform at 9:30 Club and U Street Music Hall are Kentucky producer and activist the Black Madonna and electro-funk duo Chromeo (who will play a DJ set). There’s also a good reason to get to the shows early: The schedule is brimming with superb local talent. Catch Sam “The Man” Burns, Eau Claire and more regional acts while you’re dancing the night away. Various times. $20-$60.

Go West Beer Fest at Eastern Market: One of the year’s most interesting beer events is put on by the state societies of the Northwest. A ticket gets you samples of breweries that don’t often show up around these parts. Seven states are accounted for, including Montana’s Highlander Beer and Wyoming’s Roadhouse Brewing. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales go toward the Boise, Idaho-based Wildland Firefighter Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. $35-$40.

Frankie Cosmos at Black Cat: What does it mean to grow up? On Frankie Cosmos’s latest album, “Close it Quietly,” the New York band poetically reflects on the maturing process through nature’s beauty. “Flowers don’t grow/In an organized way/Why should I?” lead singer and songwriter Greta Kline professes on “A Joke,” in response to the chaos that imbues her life. Her vivid musings on mid-20s growing pains and relationships are mapped out like scribbled memories in a pocket journal for the world to see. 8 p.m. $18-$20.

‘Assassins’ at Signature Theatre: An odd little smile crosses the face of Bobby Smith as he relates the disordered thoughts of presidential killer Charles J. Guiteau in Signature Theatre’s perversely entertaining revival of “Assassins.” In what twisted frame of mind would this man have to be in to boast of his horrific homicidal achievement — and not just boast, but sing about it, too? That question crops up again and again with the infamous gallery that populates composer Stephen Sondheim and book writer John Weidman’s 1990 musical. This weekend is the closing run for one of Sondheim’s most brazenly original works. Showtimes vary through Sunday. $66-$110.

‘Volta’ at Tysons II: The combination of extraordinary acrobatic feats, industrial-strength artsy visuals and mysterious wispy narrative is vintage Cirque du Soleil. But “Volta” — which premiered in Montreal in 2017 — purports to have its own distinctive vision, with a recurrent theme of street sports. That motif is not always apparent, but it certainly surfaces in certain scenes, such as a tour de force of stunt-cycling in which riders pull off bat-out-of-hell slaloms, wheelies and aerial swivels along a transparent cradle. The show closes this weekend. Showtimes vary through Sunday. $49-$285.

Saturday, Sept. 28

30th annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival at Annapolis City Dock: In October 1767, a ship called the Lord Ligonier arrived in Annapolis bearing “a cargo of choice, healthy slaves.” Among them, according to author Alex Haley, was his ancestor Kunta Kinte. Every year, not far from a statue of Haley at City Dock, the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival celebrates African American culture with multiple stages of gospel, soul and funk music, storytelling, food, and tents of arts and craft vendors. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

‘Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Adventure’ at Warner Theatre: Let little ones skip nap time in favor of an afternoon with life-size “Peppa Pig” characters. The popular British animated children’s series is reimagined as a musical-theater live show with puppets and costumed characters. In this new performance, called “Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” kids can sing along with Peppa and her friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe, as they head off into the woods on a camping trip. Noon and 3:30 p.m. $33-$53.

‘Milk Relics’ closing party at Lost Origins Gallery: Mount Pleasant’s intimate Lost Origins art gallery has made its name on visualizing the D.C. punk community, but “Milk Relics” sticks with more traditional art. Local artist Tom Kim displays paintings inspired by his career as an illustrator and animator, as well as his upbringing as a Korean American. It’s a narrative series of works that playfully chronicles the present and future environmental crisis of the world. Saturday night’s closing party will be accompanied by a live musical performance and kombucha courtesy of local brewers Craft Kombucha. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

Ciara at the Fillmore: It’s inevitable that an artist’s meteoric rise will begin to flatline at some point. That’s what happened to Ciara following the release of her eponymous album in 2013. The hits dried up, and by 2016, Ciara had left Epic Records to start her own label, Beauty Marks. She released a new album this year bearing the same name; brimming with R&B-pop empowerment songs, “Beauty Marks” wasn’t quite the splashy comeback Ciara promised. However, it was significant enough to make her a worthy face of “Femme It Forward,” Live Nation Urban’s new concert series promoting female powerhouses. Her show at the Fillmore is one of several around the country as part of the promoting giant’s initiative. 8 p.m. $34.

Audra McDonald at George Mason University Center for the Arts: Soprano Audra McDonald is so close to EGOT status: All she needs is an Oscar to go along with her Emmy, two Grammys and six Tonys. The much-lauded actress and singer, who was bestowed with the 2015 National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama, makes her first appearance at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts, where she will sing Broadway hits and American standards accompanied by a three-piece musical ensemble. 8:30 p.m. $75-$100.

Sunday, Sept. 29

'Camp at the Line’ at the Line Hotel: Most guests who visit the Line’s popular bars and restaurants probably don’t realize that the Adams Morgan hotel has a spacious rooftop deck with 360-degree views of the city. It’s a popular setting for weddings and private events, but the hotel has decided to start opening the space to the public more often on weekends, while helping local charities at the same time. Calling it “Camp at the Line” is a little misleading, as there’s no macramé or woodworking to do while admiring the stunning vistas of Washington National Cathedral or downtown Washington. Of each ticket, $5 goes to a designated charity, such as City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties on Sunday. Sundays through Oct. 20 (except Oct. 6). $10-$35 per person.

Team Dresch at Black Cat: Yes, Team Dresch was born in the riot grrrl-era, but the band’s impact is bigger than the movement. The Olympia, Wash., punks were pioneers of the queercore community, releasing a blistering debut album in 1995 that vocalized LGBTQ issues in ways no group had at the time. Though it has been nearly 20 years since Team Dresch has released any new music, its influence on DIY punk remains undeniable. The group will bring its untethered live show to Black Cat, one of the first gigs Team Dresch has played in several years, after reissuing its entire catalogue in the spring. 7:30 p.m. $15.

‘Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives’ at the Freer Gallery of Art: Filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul marked his presence in the District’s museum world earlier this year with curated short films that accompanied the interactive, curry-driven exhibit at the Hirshhorn from fellow Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija. On Sunday, the Freer Gallery will screen Weerasethakul’s finest work, a 2010 ghost story of sorts that delves into the bizarre nature of existence through Thai folklore. 2 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Peter Marks, Michael O’Sullivan, Stephanie Williams and Celia Wren