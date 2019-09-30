Profs & Pints at the Bier Baron Tavern: Much has been written about the Founding Fathers of the American Revolution, but the accomplishments of that era weren’t solely courtesy of a handful of white guys in powdered wigs. University of Maryland history professor Richard Bell will lead a discussion in the popular Profs & Pints series about some of the unheralded figures of the revolutionary era, including the woman who wrote the literature that inspired colonists to revolt against the British crown. 6 p.m. $12-$15.

Oktoberfest at Cafe Berlin: There are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations this time of year, but the patio at Cafe Berlin remains a classic. Stop by the Capitol Hill restaurant after work on Monday for a fest-worthy dinner — say, a choice of schnitzel, or a platter with five kinds of wursts — and you’ll be entertained by the traditional German drinking songs of Die Zwei. Giant steins of Hacker-Pschorr and Paulaner Oktoberfest beers are $11, and there will be Oktoberfest swag. 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission; Food and drinks priced individually.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun at Entertainment & Sports Arena: By any measure, the Washington Mystics have had a season for the ages. They won 26 games, the most in franchise history, and won eight of those by 25 points — the most in WNBA history. Star forward Elena Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point line and 90 percent on free throws. (If you think that’s not a big deal, only eight NBA players, including Larry Bird and Stephen Curry, have hit the 50/40/90 mark.) The Mystics are hoping to cap their historic season when they host the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals in a best-of-five (game one was Sunday). 8 p.m. $65.

Late Night African Market at Kith and Kin: To celebrate the second anniversary of Kith and Kin, James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi is turning his comfortable Wharf restaurant into a lively West African night market. A star-studded lineup of chefs, including Jerome Grant of Sweet Home Cafe, Javier Fernandez of Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly and Danny Lee and Scott Drewno of Chiko, will join Onwuachi and Paola Velez in the kitchen. Beyond culinary attractions, the party includes DJ Chardabat dropping Afrobeat and other African pop rhythms; drummers; and dance performances. 8 p.m. to midnight. $75.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite’ at Capital One Arena: Nyla Rose cuts an imposing figure in the wrestling ring. In pro wrestling parlance, the “Native Beast” is a monster heel, ragdolling smaller opponents with a dominating mean streak. Since debuting in 2013, the D.C. native has mostly worked for small, independent wrestling promotions. That changed earlier this year, when she signed with All Elite Wrestling, an upstart promotion that represents the first time in nearly 20 years that wrestling’s own dominant player, World Wrestling Entertainment, will have major competition. On Wednesday, Rose will compete for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Capital One Arena on the first episode of AEW’s new show, “Dynamite,” on TNT. 7:30 p.m. $125-$450. This event will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Aldous Harding at Rock & Roll Hotel: There’s a gentle, heady warmth to Aldous Harding’s idiosyncratic and otherworldly music. To try to define her nebulous sound is an arduous task — and frankly, doesn’t do the New Zealand artist much justice. The music is rooted in emotion rather than one genre, and Harding’s songwriting is just as abstract: “Look at all the peaches/How do you celebrate/Can’t appear inside of nowhere” she sings on “The Barrel,” leaving listeners with little answers and an endless list of questions. 8 p.m. $15-$18.

Phillips After 5 at the Phillips Collection: The monthly after-hours parties at the Phillips Collection typically highlight cultures around the world, but this month, the spotlight focuses on the Phillips’ home city. The Dupont museum is dedicating the night to all things D.C.: music from local favorites the JoGo Project; classic half smokes from Ben’s Chili Bowl; tastes of D.C.’s own cocktail, the Rickey; and a selection of beers from Right Proper Brewing. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free-$12.

Cadence anniversary featuring LTJ Bukem at Flash: Monthly drum’n’bass event Cadence has moved a few times over the last six years, but the quality has never wavered. For the night’s sixth anniversary, its founders are bringing in LTJ Bukem, the London DJ credited with introducing jazz and ambient instrumentation to drum’n’bass skittering, whip-crack beats, creating the atmospheric style known as “intelligent drum’n’bass.” Cadence’s Seany Ranks joins Trac and Joanna O in the main room with Bukem, while locals Shawn Q, Sabeel Cohan and Kochi hold down the club’s Green Room. 8 p.m. $18-$20.

Friday, Oct. 4

Unite the District at Audi Field: If neighborhood festivals are a little too sprawling for your tastes, head to the home of D.C. United this weekend for a selection of some of the best eats and drinks that the area has to offer. A wide swath of the city will be represented, including Audi Field neighbors the Salt Line, Chloe and Bardo Brewing, as well as other great eateries, including 14th Street’s Chicken and Whiskey and Union Market’s Stellina Pizzeria. It won’t just be D.C.’s dining scene on display, local bands Black Alley (Friday) and White Ford Bronco (Saturday) perform, along with a DJ set from Domo on both nights. Through Saturday. $20-$35.

Autumn Evenings at the Hirshhorn: The Hirshhorn knows that the best time for outdoor museum events is not the summer but the fall — even if the weather has not been sympathetic to autumn-admirers. The modern art museum extends hours until 8:30 p.m. this Friday and next to highlight their outstanding latest exhibits. This week’s focus will be the outstanding “Manifesto: Art x Agency,” which runs through January and features more than 100 artist manifestos created over the past 100 years. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

‘Fleabag’ at the Shakespeare Theatre Company: Did you just finish binge-watching “Fleabag” after it won multiple Emmys, including best comedy series? Fans new and old will have a chance to catch a theatrical screening of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman stage show, which earned rave reviews in London and New York City — and inspired the popular TV series. Tickets for the earlier 7:30 p.m. show are already sold out, so snag them while they last. 9:30 p.m. Sunday: 2 and 4:30 p.m. $20.

Science of Speech at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Jay-Z once rapped, “If skills sold, truth be told, I’d probably be lyrically Talib Kweli.” That backhanded compliment has, in a way, defined the Brooklyn MC’s two-decade-plus career as a flame carrier for so-called lyrical or conscious hip-hop. While mostly out of the mainstream for as long as he’s been rapping, the style will be on display as part of the well-titled “Science of Speech” tour. Alongside Kweli, the bill includes Yonkers veteran Styles P, outspoken political duo Dead Prez and rap’s leading recluse, Jay Electronica, for a concert where lyrical skill will be the coin of the realm. 8 p.m. $35.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams

