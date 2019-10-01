The Park Service employee who was driving the vehicle was not hurt. The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Wild horse fatally struck by car on Assateague Island in Maryland

Connie’s Girl was among a band of wild horses known to hang around the developed parts of the state park and the campgrounds there, officials said. The wild horses at the island are allowed to roam freely and along roads.

Connie’s Girl is the 34th horse to be “hit and killed” at the island since 1982, officials said. Another 17 horses have been hit and injured by vehicles.

“As always, the loss of one of our horses saddens park staff,” Park Service officials said in a statement. Officials said all drivers in the parks should be alert, especially at night as it is getting darker sooner.

The wild ponies at Assateague and Chincoteague islands are known for being part of free-range herds. Each summer, an event where the ponies swim between the two spots draws thousands of visitors.

