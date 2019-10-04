Those wishing to enter the lottery can go to Recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

If you enter the lottery, you’ll find out on Nov. 4 if you got tickets.

National Christmas Tree will be lit again after donations save it from darkness during shutdown

The lighting of the tree is an annual Washington tradition that includes live music performances. The tradition dates to 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge presided over the first event.

This year’s Christmas tree at the Ellipse will come from the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico. Typically, residents of a local community near the tree’s origin make handmade ornaments and participate in events at 25 stops as the tree travels to Washington.

This year the U.S. Forest Service has to get an exception to cut down the Christmas tree for the Ellipse because of a ban across all New Mexico national forests, according to the Associated Press. The ban was put in place after a 2013 lawsuit from environmentalists against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service. The suit criticized the agencies for not tracking a Mexican spotted owl that they said was in danger for decades.

The AP article said federal officials are working to exclude the cutting of the Christmas tree from the statewide ban. Officials from the National Park Service and the Forest Service did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.

There’s another annual Christmas tree lighting in the District at the U.S. Capitol.

