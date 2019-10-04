The rates would affect meters along the Mall and at Thompson’s Boat Center along Virginia Avenue NW in Georgetown.

The agency is taking comments from the public online until Nov. 2. The agency will review the comments and then decide whether to increase the rates. If they move forward, the increased rates would go into effect early next year, according to Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service.

AD

Parking meters on the Mall make sense. That doesn't mean they're not a pain.

The rates for buses would also go up, to $6.90 an hour from $6 an hour. Park Service officials said that would match the parking meter rates for buses in the District.

AD

In 2017, the Park Service put in the $2-an-hour parking meters along the Mall. Officials said the intent was to ensure there’s high turnover of street parking and encourage visitors to use Metro or buses.

Money collected from parking meters helps in part to offset the operating costs of the D.C. Circulator bus’s Mall route and helps pay for some of the $1.4 million in deferred maintenance this year for the Park Service.

Park Service officials said some of the projects that are funded from meter revenue include repairing asphalt and crosswalks and replacing the roof at the Sylvan Theater, an amphitheater near the Washington Monument.

AD