The puffins all have unique names. There’s another family of puffins — parents Victor and Vixen who had a puffin chick named Vega in August 2018. And puffin parents Princess and Jasper welcomed Sage in July 2018. Sage has a sibling named Willow.

Macaroni is the 16th puffin chick that’s successfully hatched at the aquarium since 2006, officials said.

AD

Atlantic puffins pairs are plentiful this year, Audubon scientist says

Baby Macaroni, who was born in September, will stay in its burrow at the “Sea Cliffs” exhibit for “the next 40 days or so,” the aquarium said in a statement. The burrow is similar to the deep burrows that puffins use in the wild.

In its burrow, Macaroni will be fed and cared for by its parents — Vigo and Staypuft — “until it fledges, fully feathered and waterproofed and ready to explore.”

Puffins are not to be confused with penguins.

AD

They’re good swimmers and when grown have bright orange legs and webbed feet. They typically stand about a foot tall when adults, and they’re most well known feature is their large, triangle shaped red and orange colored bill that has a blue-gray base and a yellow ridge on it, according to experts at the aquarium.

And, unlike penguins, they can fly. Puffins are often dubbed the “parrots of the sea,” according to experts at the aquarium.

In the wild, puffins are found in the Northern Hemisphere, while penguins are in the Southern Hempshire. Puffins in the Atlantic Ocean are listed as being “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

AD

This summer, scientists with the National Audubon Society said Atlantic puffins were having a one of their most productive seasons for mating pairs in remote areas off the coast of Maine. The success of the birds mating in Maine was due to many factors, including plenty of the fish they prefer — haddock, hake and herring.

Baby puffins are born with thick coats to keep them warm and usually weigh less than a pound when they hatch. Macaroni weighs almost a pound.

AD