Marian’s father, Doug Scott, said he and his wife were upset by the way Paragon Charter Academy, an elementary school of more than 600 students in Jackson, Mich., handled the apparent dress code violation.

“All of this is uncalled for. They didn’t even call us,” Doug Scott told the TV station. “Marian didn’t leave the house, go on the street and get this done on her own, no — she’s 8 years old. We did this ourselves in our own home, and there’s no way I felt like this would happen.”

Incidents such as Scott’s are part of a larger, ever-evolving debate over self-expression and bias in school dress codes, as well as the deep legacy of discriminatory attitudes toward natural hair in professional and academic settings.

Wendy Greene, a law professor at Washington and Lee School of Law who studies civil rights and discrimination, said dress code policies like the one at Scott’s school aren’t uncommon; Greene said the incidents can be “stigmatizing” and can even lead to long-term emotional impacts in children when it comes to their self-image and self-esteem.

“What we find about black girls, especially in schools, is that they’re subject to hyper-regulation; the [hairstyle] itself is perceived as not natural, and sometimes the color is not considered natural based on the skin tone of the individual,” Greene said. Red hair, for instance, is, in fact, a natural shade — only for some people.

The Paragon student handbook permits “conservative” hairstyles and prohibits any style it considers “extreme,” such as shaved heads, Mohawks and mullets. Lastly, it states that “hair color must be of natural tones.”

Greene served as the legal expert for legislation that became the CROWN Act (“Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair”), which bans discrimination against natural hair. New York and California both have CROWN Acts on the books and are supposed to extend to public schools, as well. The laws are less clear when it comes to private or parochial schools, she notes.

“Private and charter schools have a broader right to be able to impose these grooming policies. There could be some restrictions or restraints based on state law or local ordinances,” Greene said. “If that school is being federally funded in any way, they may be subject to federal civil rights laws.”

Greene said she wasn’t familiar with private or parochial schools that have changed their dress-code policies to be more inclusive.

“There have been some instances where schools don’t change policies at all, and they leave it up to the parents and children to decide if they want to continue at that particular institution,” Greene said. She added that although there have been more examples in the news of incidents at private schools, that doesn’t mean public schools necessarily have more inclusive dress codes. All schools, she suggested, could do better.

Scott, Marian’s father, told WILX, an NBC affiliate, that the family had no plans to go to a different school but simply wants better communication from the school should another such incident arise.

Neither Scott nor Paragon Charter Academy’s principal could be immediately reached for comment.

WILX reported that Marian will return on picture retake day with black hair.

