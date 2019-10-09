

A fox was rescued in Arlington after it was found injured with a fishhook in its leg. (Animal Welfare League of Arlington)

Authorities in Arlington said they have rescued an injured fox after it got a fishhook stuck in its leg.

It was not immediately known exactly where the fox was found.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, officials got a call a few days ago about a fox “trapped in a bush.”

When an animal control officer went to check, he found the fox “had a fishhook stuck in its leg, and several large gashes elsewhere on its body.”



This fishhook was stuck in the leg of a fox in Arlington. He underwent surgery. (Animal Welfare League of Arlington)

The officer got the fox safely untangled from the fishhook and brought it to the Arlington shelter.



After undergoing surgery, a fox is cared for at an animal shelter. (Animal Welfare League of Arlington)

After surgery, the fox is doing well and will be released “back into the wild very soon,” the shelter said on Facebook.