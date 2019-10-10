

In October 2018, the long-running Snallygaster beer festival left the Navy Yard and moved to a prime stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue NW. This year, it's switching to an all-you-can-drink format, with about 400 beers to choose from Saturday.

Friday, Oct. 11

Fall Wine Festival at Mount Vernon: Fall is wine harvest season, but if you prefer to spend more time exploring regional wines than sitting in the car on the way to a vineyard, you might want to choose a wine festival over a wine tour. Case in point: the Fall Wine Festival at Mount Vernon. Now in its 23rd year, the three-day event hosts 19 wineries from around the commonwealth, each of which brings four to six different wines. (That’s a lot of tasting to be done.) The evening also includes live music, a picnic (food costs extra), and tours of Mount Vernon and the wine cellar, plus a meet-and-greet with George and Martha Washington. 6 to 9 p.m. through Sunday. $42-$48.

Yardfest at Howard University: Howard University celebrates its homecoming this weekend, which means clubs and bars are going to be packed with students, alumni and curious onlookers who want to bask in the aura that surrounds the festivities. The centerpiece, musically, is Yardfest, a free concert on the campus’s main quad. Over the years, it has featured surprise appearances by Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West and the Notorious B.I.G., and it has gained a reputation for showcasing up-and-coming hip-hop artists; last year’s featured acts were A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby and Gunna, with Slick Rick appealing to the older alumni. While the lineup isn’t announced until the last minute, attendance at Yardfest is usually a gamble worth taking. Noon. Free.

‘The Price Is Right Live’ at MGM National Harbor: If you think you’d be pretty good at Plinko, put your money where your mouth is when “The Price Is Right Live” makes a stop for multiple shows at the Theater at MGM National Harbor. The traveling version (which does not include TV host Drew Carey) of the long-running daytime game show will invite D.C.-area residents to “come on down” and test their consumer smarts to win prizes and cash. Registration for competitors takes place at the venue starting three hours before showtime. Through Sunday. $35-$60.

Silver Branch Oktoberfest Weekend: Munich’s Oktoberfest ended Sunday, but Washington-area Oktoberfests keep going. Silver Spring’s Silver Branch Brewing, known for its continental-style lagers and ales, launches its first Oktoberfest with a three-day celebration that, at various times, will include the tapping of its Silver Branch Märzen beer, live music, German-style food, stein-holding contests, best-dressed contests and family activities on its courtyard patio. Admission is free, though the brewery also offers a $50 “passport” that includes three liters of beer, a one-liter commemorative mug and an enamel pin. 11 a.m. to midnight. Free admission.

Bedouine at Songbyrd: Good music should transport you, so it’s fitting that a faithful interpreter of this theory is Azniv Korkejian, who fashions songs as Bedouine. You could look at Korkejian’s nomadic life and find the inspiration for the name — she was born to Armenian parents in Syria, spent her childhood in Saudi Arabia and immigrated to the United States — but instead tune your ears toward the missives in her latest album, “Bird Songs of a Killjoy,” and join her on a journey. Korkejian’s songs are folk-inspired (the timbre of her voice can also evoke Brazilian bossa nova troubadours) and radiate a calming warmth that sends you closer toward bliss. 8 p.m. $15-$17.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Snallygaster at Pennsylvania Avenue and Sixth Street NW: One year after rebooting Washington’s biggest beer festival by moving to a prime spot on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Snallygaster is switching to an all-you-can-drink format for 2019. You’ll still find around 400 great beers from the likes of Hill Farmstead, Other Half and Jester King, with pFriem, Dewey Beer Co. and Hoof Hearted joining the party for the first time. Rare and stronger beers will be offered in smaller sizes, while others will be available in half-pints for those who would rather savor an IPA or traditional German lager. Beyond beer: a family area with face-painting and a bouncy dragon; food from local restaurants, including Little Sesame and Hot Lola’s; and live music by Rare Essence, the Pietasters and White Ford Bronco. 2 to 6 p.m. VIP access begins at noon. $50.

All Things Go Fall Classic at Union Market: Local music blog All Things Go has found massive success with its fall music festival, which annually brings big names — and rising stars — in the electronic-infused indie and pop worlds to Union Market. Like last year, the All Things Go Fall Classic is the rare music festival to put a focus on female performers (only three acts on the bill don’t feature a woman). Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches and electro-pop singer Melanie Martinez, respectively, top Saturday’s and Sunday’s lineup. The two days also include sets from the buzzy, all-caps bands LANY and COIN, Pride festival favorite Betty Who, and the mysterious singer Allie X. Through Sunday. Noon. $70-$159 single day, $99-$249 two-day pass.

D.C. Punk Archive fifth anniversary at Georgetown Neighborhood Library: Five years ago, the D.C. Library opened a research archive dedicated to one of the city’s defining sounds: punk. While the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is undergoing renovation, the Georgetown branch will display a selection of concert footage and other punk ephemera from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The main attraction of the day takes place just outside the library, where photographer Antonia Tricarico will show off some of her portraits of defining bands of that era. At 4 p.m., Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally, who played together in Fugazi, will team with drummer Amy Farina to perform as CORIKY. 2:30 to 5 p.m. Free.

Distillery Lane Explorer’s Festival at Distillery Lane Ciderworks: The apples growing on 3,000 trees in the orchard at Distillery Lane Ciderworks aren’t the sweet Golden Delicious or Honeycrisps found at many pick-your-own farms. They’re heritage varieties, such as the tart Newtown Pippin, beloved by Thomas Jefferson, or the bittersweet Bulmer’s Norman, which are baked in pies or pressed into cider. During its annual Explorer’s Festival, tastings of more than 20 varieties show off their different flavors; cooking classes demonstrate why some types of apples taste better in pies, while others are best pressed for juice. (After the demos, you’ll have a better idea of what you want to pick in the orchard.) Distillery Lane’s 16 different hard ciders will be available for tasting and purchase, in addition to “soft” nonalcoholic versions. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Hard cider tastings for an additional fee.

Latino Art, Beats & Culture Fest at the National Museum of American History: Food, a film festival, DJs and dance lessons are all part of this Smithsonian celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which brings together the National Museum of American History, Hirshhorn Museum, National Postal Museum and Smithsonian Latino Center. Activities throughout the day include cooking demonstrations with chef Daniela Hurtado of the nonprofit La Cocina; the chance to see special objects from museum collections that aren’t usually on display; a discussion about Latino contributions to hip-hop; and a dance party with DJ Mambiza. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

D.C. Arts Center 30th anniversary party at the Cheshire: Ian Fay, a local film producer, had a solid vision of what the Cheshire would be when he began renovating an early 20th-century luxury car garage in August 2018, but the odds were against him. The Cheshire, which opened in July, is partly funded through five studios that are rented by such tenants as furniture brand Nos/Nos, clothing company Tribute and Fay’s film company, Lookout Productions. Ticketed events, organized by Pakke, also help keep the lights on. Those events include this weekend’s celebration of Adams Morgan’s D.C. Arts Center, which will host a variety of artists in the DIY space and have live performances by local music staples Park Snakes and Cigarette. 6 p.m. to midnight. $20-$100.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Oyster Wars at the Salt Line: Riverfront restaurant the Salt Line celebrates bivalves and beer at its third annual Oyster Wars party, which draws chefs and reps from oyster farms and breweries from the Mid-Atlantic on up to New England. Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing will be on hand along with a dozen other breweries, while the Salt Line’s Kyle Bailey will be joined by chefs from the Red Hen, Daikaya, St. Anselm and many more. A portion of the ticket price will go back to local waterways via contributions to the Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Anacostia Riverkeeper. 2 to 7 p.m. $50-80.

Grand reopening at the Anacostia Community Museum: After seven months of renovation, the only locally focused Smithsonian museum is reopening to the public. The Southeast museum, where exhibits typically focus on the history of urban communities, will resume normal hours to show off its improvements, including an outdoor plaza and community garden. Museum director Melanie Adams will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. to talk about the upgrades while guests enjoy refreshments and live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Harvest Festival at Capitol Cider House: Apples are in season across the region, and Washington’s youngest cider producer is celebrating with a family-friendly party. Taste different styles of apples, learn the ins and outs of making cider at an apple-pressing demonstration, and try mulled cider or Capitol Cider’s own hard cider paired with apple cider doughnuts. Kids can have their faces painted or get balloon animals. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.

Late Harvest Festival at Calico: Blagden Alley hideaway Calico’s tribute to fall is designed for those who love “crunchy leaves,” “spiced cider,” “chunky sweaters,” and “pumpkin everything,” according to its website — which means you can expect it to be busy. Pick a pumpkin from a pop-up pumpkin patch and carve it with provided tools; browse a farmers market with seasonal fruit, vegetables and cider from regional producers; and visit a festive photo booth decorated with hay and gourds. When you’re not disemboweling pumpkins or taking your new Instagram image, snack on caramel apples or roasted oysters, and sip mulled wine, hard cider or Oktoberfest beers. 1 to 7 p.m. Free admission; food and drink available for purchase.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg and Stephanie Williams