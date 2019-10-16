Whether you’re rocking a Terrmel Sledge jersey or you just leaped onto the “Baby Shark” bandwagon, these bars should offer a #StayInTheFight atmosphere as well as food and drink specials when the Fall Classic begins Oct. 22.

The Blaguard: Washington’s teams always have priority on the TVs and projection screen at this two-story Adams Morgan sports bar. Look for rotating specials, such as $5 Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale and Atlas Brew Works 1500 South Cap Lager.

The Brig: A large German-style beer garden with shaded communal tables and one-liter mugs of beer, the Brig is a popular pregame Nats hangout, thanks to its location at the bottom of Barracks Row. There’s a row of TVs behind the bar, but during the playoffs, the Brig has also been projecting the action on a 25-foot screen on a neighboring building. If the weather cooperates, this is a fine outdoor option, especially with groups.

The Bullpen: Many Nats fans have visited the Bullpen on game days, thanks to the beer garden’s prime location between the Navy Yard Metro exit and the ballpark’s center field gate. But during the postseason, the Bullpen has also been open when the Nats are out of town, with the action shown on multiple screens. Other draws include live music and $6 drink specials that run the gamut from White Claw to craft beer to Red Bull and vodka.

AD

AD

Duffy’s Irish Pub: The original destination for die-hard Nats fans, Duffy’s has changed a bit since its move from U Street to H Street NE. While it’s no longer a convenient place to meet for a pregame drink, the pub continues to show games with sound, the wings are excellent and a large collection of Nationals bobbleheads are on display around the room. The bar has shown its support for the team throughout the postseason, including $1 beer night, half-price burgers, and free Uber rides from Duffy’s to the ballpark, so keep an eye on the bar’s Twitter feed.

Penn Social: In terms of size, it’s hard to match Penn Social’s projection screens: One is 22-feet in diameter, and nine are just 10 feet. During all Nationals games, the Penn Quarter bar pours $5 drafts from D.C. breweries 3 Stars, Atlas, DC Brau, Hellbender and Right Proper.

The Pug: The divey H Street watering hole has become a go-to Nationals viewing spot, with loud and enthusiastic crowds drinking cans of cheap old-school lager. Also, the owners have provided free pizza for fans throughout the postseason.

The Salt Line: This one is obvious, as the highly regarded seafood restaurant is (a) located directly across the street from Nationals Park, (b) co-owned by “Mr. National” Ryan Zimmerman and (c) where the Nationals partied late into the night after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals. But the dog-friendly dock bar is a fun place to watch the Nats home or away. Large TVs behind the bar face four directions, offering views to all guests. Specials during out-of-town games include half-price oysters, $3 Narragansett, $5 DC Brau or wine, and $7 draft cocktails. And when the Nats are at home, you can hear the roar of the crowd before you can see what happened on TV, which is a surefire way to ratchet up the excitement.

AD

AD

Walters Sports Bar: Murals of D.C. baseball legends Walter Johnson, Frank Howard and Mamie “Peanut” Johnson decorate one wall of this popular sports bar, next to the 220-inch projection screen. Located across N Street from Nationals Park, it’s become a popular destination with baseball fans, and not just because of the wall of self-service beer taps. Specials during games include discounted buckets of wings, Bud Light and Truly seltzer. For those in search of a bargain, it’s worth pointing out that sister bar D.C. Reynolds, located a short ride up the Green Line in Park View, will show games on fewer TVs, but offers buy-one, get-one-free drinks specials from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

AD