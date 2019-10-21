AD

‘Hocus Pocus’ & ‘Beetlejuice’ at Dos Mamis: Petworth’s Dos Mamis is a comfortable neighborhood hangout that just happens to have some of the best cocktails in town. Once per month, the bar’s owners invite guests to movie nights on the plant-covered back patio. “Halloween” is an obvious theme for October, but the vibe is more “hilarity” than “horror,” with a double feature of “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice.” Admission includes a guaranteed seat, house-made popcorn and one drink; More beverages and snacks, such as empanadas and choripan, are available for purchase. 6:30 to 11 p.m. $25-$30.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Washington Nationals World Series watch parties: For the first time since 1933, Washington has a team in the World Series. The. World. Series. Baseball fans are excited, and bars around the city are ready with viewing parties and happy hours — even the bars where, just a few months ago, you had to plead with the bartender to change the channel to a Nationals game. Whether you’re rocking a Terrmel Sledge jersey or you just leaped onto the “Baby Shark” bandwagon, you want a bar offering a #StayInTheFight atmosphere as well as food and drink specials when the Fall Classic begins. OG Nationals bar Duffy’s Irish Pub offers $4 tallboys and $5 shorts during every game. If you want to stay close to the ballpark when the team is away, head toward the Salt Line for half-price oysters, $3 Narragansett, $5 DC Brau or wine, and $7 draft cocktails. Time TBD.

Young Thug at the Anthem: Ever since Young Thug landed on the musical landscape like an alien visiting our planet, rap purists haven’t known what to make of the iconoclast with the chameleonic voice box and outré fashion sense. No matter: The 28-year-old ATLien has remained rap’s foremost pioneer, reshaping the whole scene in his own image. But despite a handful of instant-classic mix tapes, hip-hop heads handwringed about his ability to pull it all together on a proper album. Thug’s answer is “So Much Fun,” an hour-long exploration of what makes him so special: his effervescent, elastic vocals. “No time for gibberish,” he raps, “all the critics hearin’ this.” 8 p.m. $50-$75.

‘Right to Be Forgotten’ at Arena Stage: In “Right to Be Forgotten,” which explores the question of whether people’s past indiscretions should live forever online, playwright Sharyn Rothstein has processed the perks and perils of the digital age. With such contemporary material comes relevance — to the current cultural dialogue — and a responsibility to monitor the news cycle. To channel the all-encompassing sprawl of the Internet, director Seema Sueko collaborated with scenic designer Paige Hathaway and projection designer Shawn Duan to give the show a layered visual aesthetic. A sea of binary code is projected against the wooden walls of Arena’s Kogod Cradle to create the sense that the online world is “overwhelming and suffocating” the characters, Sueko says. Showtimes vary through Nov. 10. $82-$115.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Pub Grimm at Pop-Up Bar: For this year’s Halloween pop-up bar, the clever bar-builders at Drink Company eschew zombies, blood and creepy dolls, instead invoking the Black Forest of the Brothers Grimm. Throughout the five rooms, there are allusions to some of the Grimms’ more gory stories, such as “The White Bride and the Black One” and “One-Eye, Two-Eyes and Three-Eyes,” as well as Rapunzel’s tower and Cinderella’s Insta-ready glass slipper. The food and drink is German, with sausages and pretzels from the Berliner, and several cocktails with the Black Forest’s Monkey 47 gin. Open at 5 p.m. through Nov. 3. Closed Mondays. Free admission.

Pumpkin painting at Slash Run: Spooky season is in full swing, but if you’re not in the mood to dress up just yet, head to the Petworth burger bar for a relaxing night of pumpkin painting. Ten bucks gets you a pumpkin and access to paint supplies, and the bar will also serve up hot spiced cider for $8. All ages are welcome for pumpkin decorating, though a horror flick will play later in the evening. 5 to 11 p.m. $10.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Bentzen Ball at various venues: Brightest Young Things was just a scrappy hipster blog when it teamed with comedian Tig Notaro in 2009 to launch the Bentzen Ball comedy festival. It’s now been a decade since that inaugural festival, which, save for a brief hiatus, routinely brings the brightest names in comedy to D.C. The festival is staging its biggest show yet this year: A stand-up showcase at D.C.’s new Entertainment and Sports Arena on Oct. 26 that will bring a number of comedians with ties to the area back home, including Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”), Aparna Nancherla (“BoJack Horseman”), Rory Scovel (“I Feel Pretty”) and Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”). Pete Holmes, Maria Bamford, Catherine Cohen and Baron Vaughn are among the other comics appearing throughout the weekend. Various times and prices.

Pumpkin Carving Competition at Franklin Hall: You might be an adult with a real job, but there’s a creative kid inside you that’s dying to get out, and what better time than Halloween? Franklin Hall’s annual pumpkin carving competition is a chance to show off your skills in a happy hour environment: The $10 entry fee includes a pint of Hellbender beer as well as a gourd and carving supplies. Start planning your design now, as a private tour of Hellbender and bar tabs are among the prizes up for grabs, and arrive early to claim a great pumpkin. 7 to 9 p.m. $7 for one pumpkin; $10 for pumpkin and beer.

‘Jitney’ at Arena Stage: Five gypsy cab drivers in a ramshackle office in Pittsburgh, 1977. You summon this mundane premise and now, your job is to turn it into a play. Could you? A highly improbable result would be a consistently funny and absorbing evening that revealed the flaws and disappointments afflicting these characters, and the rhythms of a hardscrabble livelihood in a blighted neighborhood. Well, the late, great August Wilson could, and did, in “Jitney,” the spiky comedy-drama of multiple odd couples that is raising risible Cain at Arena Stage. Through Sunday. $41-$105.

Nina Kraviz at U Street Music Hall: Born in Siberia and based in Moscow, Russian DJ-producer-vocalist Nina Kraviz has spent much of the decade meandering across the house and techno spectrum. From Dance Mania-inspired bangers to acid techno to more ambient material, Kraviz delivers it all, whether on her records, in her sets or via her own label, трип (pronounced “trip”). She’s racked up accolades along the way, but also an undue amount of criticism — about the content of her sets, or where she shoots interviews — that often is aimed at women in a male-dominated electronic dance music world. 10 p.m. $35-$40.

Friday, Oct. 25

Sleater-Kinney at the Anthem: Pioneering Washington state indie-rock band Sleater-Kinney has resumed the band’s 2015 reunion with one major change: drummer Janet Weiss left the group after recording Sleater-Kinney’s ninth album, “The Center Won’t Hold,” which dropped in August. Founding singers/guitarists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein are carrying on without Weiss to tour behind the record, which was produced by Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) — a dream union for fans of both acts. Clark’s influence is all over “The Center Won’t Hold,” which sounds bigger and sleeker than 2015’s reunion record “No Cities to Love,” but still maintains the political angst and punk energy of the band’s early output. 8 p.m. $37.50.

Night of the Living Zoo at the National Zoo: Kids got all dressed up to trick or treat at the National Zoo’s annual family-friendly Halloween extravaganza Boo at the Zoo last weekend. This weekend, it’s the grown-ups’ turn to party in costume. The adults-only Night of the Living Zoo event offers access to animal houses and exhibits after-hours, along with such fun and spooky extras as food trucks, a costume contest, roving performing artists, a D.J. and beer from craft breweries (the price of admission includes two drink tickets). 7 to 10:30 p.m. $30-$90.

BalletX at the Kennedy Center: The adventurous Philadelphia company BalletX once danced through the halls of Union Market to the music of indie band Beirut. Now the contemporary ballet troupe will make its Kennedy Center debut as part of former New York City Ballet principal dancer Damian Woetzel’s “Demo” series. Robert Fairchild, another NYCB alum, will join BalletX for this special program, with music from Kate Davis and Catalyst Quartet. Through Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $55-$65.

Wylder at the Soundry: Wylder singer-guitarist Will McCarry is the first to admit that he’s the driving force behind the band’s ethereal indie-rock sound. “Wylder has been an exercise in the three of [my bandmates] indulging my sensibilities,” McCarry says. “The choices that we made on [new album] ‘Golden Age Thinking’ are informed by the kind of record that I’ve had in my head for a long time.” That album, released in July, is full of lush strings, nervous energy and big harmonies, while also shedding some of the more traditional folk influences from the band’s 2016 debut “Rain and Laura.” 8 p.m. $10-$15.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Thomas Floyd, Rudi Greenberg, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly and Peter Marks

