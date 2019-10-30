The monkeys are brothers: Poe, 1½ years old, and Fleck, 2½. Emperor tamarins are known for their long white mustaches, experts said.

Fleck is known for having a slightly bushier mustache than Poe’s, according to the zoo. Poe’s mustache is smaller and pointier. The brothers weigh about 1 pound each. They spend most of their time in trees, looking for food.

The brothers made their public debut at the zoo Oct. 23. They’re part of the zoo’s Amazonia forest exhibit, which includes 14 other animals, including two titi monkeys, one two-toed sloth and 11 birds.

Emperor tamarins live in social groups in the wild, and the two brothers are never far from each other, zoo officials said. They’re also known to vocalize to each other. In the wild, experts said, the monkeys help care for younger siblings until it’s time for them to leave the group and establish their own families.

Officials said that in the wild, emperor tamarins are found in the Amazon rainforests of Bolivia, Peru and Brazil. Experts said their populations in the wild are stable and they’re classified as a species of “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. But they’re “vulnerable to habitat loss from development and agriculture,” according to a statement from the zoo.

The monkeys aren’t the only new animals at the zoo.

Officials said they also welcomed a lesser kudu calf Oct. 14.

Zoo officials said the new kudu (say that five times fast!) weighs about 19 pounds and is “nursing, moving well, exploring and bonding behind-the-scenes” with his mom, five-year-old Rogue, and 10-month-old brother Kushukuru. His father is nine-year-old Garrett.

Officials said they have not set a date for the new kudu’s debut at the Cheetah Conservation exhibit, but that it would probably be later this fall, depending on the weather.

Zoo keepers said the new lesser kudu is “bold and alert.” The two young kudus chase and “spar with each other and their father,” officials said in a statement.

Lesser kudus are a species of antelope but are known for being more distinct, with white stripes that run down their flanks. They also have markings on their face that often include black stripes from their eyes toward their nose, and white stripes across the center of their face. The males have a grayish-brown-colored coat and spiral horns that can grow up to 3½ feet long. Female lesser kudus have a reddish-brown coat. Their unique coloring helps them hide in nature.

Lesser kudus are sexually mature between 15 and 18 months. But male lesser kudus don’t have the “social status” to mate until they are usually four or five. Lesser kudus are known to have “shoving matches” between males and females where their heads and horns are pressed together as they try to “force horns upon the opponent’s nape,” according to the zoo’s website.

The contests also involve the male and female lesser kudus standing on their hind legs as they try to push each other over, zoo officials said. Typically, the male wins, but he does not “show aggression toward the female during the process,” the zoo’s website stated.

Gestation for lesser kudus lasts six to eight months. The doe, zoo experts said, gives birth to a calf after she separates herself from the group. The calf usually is “concealed by surrounding brush while its mother forages for food,” the zoo’s website said.

In the wild, lesser kudus are found in parts of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia. There are about 100,000 lesser kudus in the wild, according to the zoo, and they’re considered to be “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their population in the wild is decreasing, in part, because of hunting and disease, experts said. In the wild, lesser kudus typically live up to 15 years, and in captivity they can live up to 20 years, experts said.

