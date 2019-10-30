She won the money in the “Double Cash Doubler” scratcher game.

“We were so happy,” she said when she realized she won. “I started shaking and crying.”

Huynh had a choice of receiving the full $1 million in annual installments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $610,874 before taxes, lottery officials said. She chose to take the lump sum.

She bought her winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 2001 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

