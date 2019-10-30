It started as a joke, but it turned out that Phuong Huynh really was lucky and won big in the Virginia lottery.

Huynh, who lives in Annandale, recently joked with her co-workers, “I’m going to win a million today,” as she pulled out a Virginia lottery ticket. In fact, she did.

She won the money in the “Double Cash Doubler” scratcher game.

“We were so happy,” she said when she realized she won. “I started shaking and crying.”

Huynh had a choice of receiving the full $1 million in annual installments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $610,874 before taxes, lottery officials said. She chose to take the lump sum.

She bought her winning ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 2001 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

AD
AD