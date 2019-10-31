Angel Olsen at the Lincoln Theatre: When it came time for Angel Olsen to craft her fourth album, the Asheville, N.C.-based singer-songwriter intended to record the album twice — first, as bare-bones solo songs before rerecording with a full band. But once she heard how staggering the songs were when fully formed, Olsen knew only the second version would suffice. Whether augmented by orchestra or synthesizers, the songs of “All Mirrors” take the 32-year-old to dizzying heights. Quiet moments explode into widescreen epics as her lyrics grieve for broken hearts and celebrate mended ones. “This record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger,” Olsen says. Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. $35; Friday sold out.

Hall-O-Screen Party: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ at the Reach: The Kennedy Center’s new expansion gets into the Halloween spirit with an outdoor alternative to trick-or-treating. It begins with dance instructors teaching the moves to “The Monster Mash,” “Thriller” and the decidedly-not-family-friendly “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” followed by an outdoor screening of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on the Reach’s video wall. Bring a picnic or purchase something from food trucks and bar stations. Dance lessons from 6 to 7 p.m., film at 7:30 p.m. Free.

‘The Sporkful’ live at the Miracle Theatre: You might have seen his face on Cooking Channel equipped with various food hacks or heard his voice on different NPR programs, but Dan Pashman is best known in food circles for his James Beard Award-winning podcast “The Sporkful.” Pashman talks with guests from the food and pop culture world and, fittingly for his D.C. show, he’ll host Kith and Kin chef Kwame Onwuachi at the Barracks Row theater. 6:30 p.m. $18.

Nicole Byer at DC Improv: Comedian Nicole Byer is at her best when she’s being her silliest self, which is probably why “Nailed It!” — the Netflix show she hosts where bad home bakers compete in various challenges — has been such a hit. Equally adept at improv and stand-up, Byer hosts two podcasts: one about dating, “Why Won’t You Date Me?” and one about friendship, “Best Friends,” which she co-hosts with Sasheer Zamata. Byer will perform a string of sold-out shows all weekend. Through Sunday. Sold out.

Superfine! Art Fair at Dock 5 at Union Market: Get a gallery wall started at Superfine!, which returns to Union Market’s Dock 5 space after drawing 4,000 art lovers to last year’s inaugural event. Pieces start at $100 at this multiday art fair meant to appeal to younger collectors who want to meet and mingle with up-and-coming artists. Performance art, DJs and cocktails make this a draw even if you don’t take any pieces home. Through Sunday. $15-$25.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Día de los Muertos celebrations: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday to honor departed friends and family. It’s celebrated in Mexico and throughout Latin America, and is rooted in traditions from indigenous cultures. There will be many places around the city to celebrate, but the two to check out are at the National Museum of the American Indian (Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Mexican Cultural Institute (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The Smithsonian affair will go on for two days and includes such activities as learning how to make traditional paper marigolds or viewing an interactive mural from artist Lilia Ramirez. The Mexican Cultural Institute will serve up hot chocolate and pan de muerto, along with dance performances. To honor the solemnity of the day, an altar will be constructed by local artist Enrique Quiroz in remembrance of the victims of the El Paso shooting as well as other famous Mexican figures who died this year. Free.

Side Yards at Yards Park: Things you associate with Yards Park: A giant fountain for kids to splash around; family-friendly outdoor movie screenings; summer concerts with cover bands. Things you might not associate with Yards Park: Sword swallowers, daredevils juggling flaming torches, and contortionists who can fit their bodies in the most unlikely spaces. Unless, that is, you’ve been to Side Yards, the annual tribute to vintage circus sideshows. The free festival features performers on multiple stages, including magicians and aerialists, along with carnival games, tarot readings and activities for children. Local restaurants and bars offer food and drink. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Novemberfest at Rustico: Think of Novemberfest as the low-key alternative to Snallygaster. While the sold-out Snallygaster was dedicated to bringing the country’s best beers to D.C., Novemberfest, held behind Rustico in Alexandria, limits its scope to 30 breweries and cideries from the Old Dominion, including the Veil, Pen Druid, Black Narrows and Blue Bee, as well as wines from Barboursville. There’s live music, a menu of barbecue and chili, and games for the kids. Just note that while Snallygaster went to unlimited samples this year, Novemberfest still requires food and drink tickets, and you’ll save a few bucks if you buy tickets in advance. Noon to 5 p.m. $10-$27.

Ren Faire at Right Proper Brewing Company: Didn’t have a chance to get out to Maryland’s Renn Fest to feast on a turkey leg? Right Proper Brewing’s Brookland brewery is bringing all of the Renaissance spirit to the city this weekend — well, except for the jousters on horseback. In partnership with the Virginia Renaissance Festival (which typically runs from May to June), you can enjoy Shakespeare, minstrels and ax throwing without leaving the District. Of course, you’ll be able to buy a big turkey leg to accompany your brew, along with some more modern fare, such as cheesecake on a stick. Through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Loudoun’s Largest Halloween Party at the National Conference Center: Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, most original and best couple costumes at this post-Halloween bash, but a category called “Best Beer Costume” is probably the most appropriate. Twenty-seven breweries from across Loudoun County are each pouring a pair of beers, including Crooked Run, Adroit Theory, Ocelot and Lost Rhino, while the food menu includes hot dogs from Purcellville’s CEA Farms, BBQ and other treats. Noon to 6 p.m. $75. Designated drivers $25.

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival: Dozens of breweries from across the Free State descend on Baltimore’s Canton Waterfront Park for this annual festival: At last count, 154 beers were slated for tasting. Among the heavy-hitters — Union, Flying Dog, Brewer’s Art, Guinness Open Gate — there are plenty of smaller breweries that don’t turn up on D.C. area taps as often, such as Crooked Crab and Checkerspot, that make it worth the MARC trip to Baltimore. Another bonus: Some breweries will fill growlers if you bring your own. Live music, food trucks and an optional tasting of Maryland spirits add to the fun. 1:30 to 5 p.m. $45. VIP tickets cost $60 and include admission at noon.

Bone Yards at Yards Park: Not in the mood to piece together a topical costume for Halloween, but have a closet full of get-ups for Fido? Head down to Yards Park on Sunday for a puppy costume party. There will be all sorts of spooky seasonal activities, including crafts and face painting for those standing on two legs, and doggy trick-or-treating and a fashion show to flaunt your pup’s oh-so-clever whistleblower costume. Noon to 2 p.m. Free.

All Souls Day at All Souls Bar: Creative cocktails, reasonable prices and a laid-back vibe make this Shaw corner bar one of the best watering holes in the District. If you haven’t experienced it, or haven’t visited in a while, its annual All Souls Day Party is the perfect time to drop in. The formula is simple: $1 Tecate, $2 glasses of rosé, and $3 Makers Mark. (Regulars know that All Souls’ house cocktail is a combo consisting of a full glass of rosé and a hefty shot of Makers Mark.) DJ Lunch Money is on the deck from 7 p.m. to midnight. This year’s party is extra-special, as sales benefit Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. Free admission.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Momiji-gari: Japanese Autumn Leaf Viewing at Brookside Gardens: If you’re looking for something calming this weekend, head to Brookside Gardens for Momiji-gari (loosely translated into “maple leaf hunting”). A ticket gets you a guided tour through the Gude Garden, which has maple trees right around the peak of their foliage. Inside the garden’s Japanese teahouse, which overlooks a tranquil pond, you’ll be able to sip Japanese beers and sake, and sample traditional sweets, such as a moon cake. 2 to 4 p.m. $36-$40 (21 and older).

D.C. Tweed Ride: If you’ve seen a band of bikers clad in tweed peddling penny-farthings through the streets of D.C., you haven’t been caught in a time warp: You’ve just witnessed the annual Tweed Ride. You don’t have to have a vintage bicycle to participate in this 11-year-old tradition — all you need to do is dress in your finest tweed or Jazz Age attire and gather at a to-be-revealed location at 11 a.m. A 10-mile through the city begins at noon, followed by an optional after-party at Roofers Union in Adams Morgan ($20-$25) with hot jazz and rags performed by the Foggy Bottom Whomp-Stompers. 11 a.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg and Chris Kelly

