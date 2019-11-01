Times varied on when companies said they expected to have customers’ power restored.

On the roadways, there were no shutdowns on major highways. But many side streets had downed trees and wires in the D.C. region.

AD

In Maryland, there was a downed tree near Whites Ferry and Darnestown roads in Darnestown. And the driver of a car managed to escape with no injuries after hitting high water Thursday night along Game Preserve Road near Interstate 270 and Great Seneca Creek. On Friday morning, parts of Game Preserve Road were closed in both directions near I-270 and Rockville Pike because of remaining high water and debris, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

AD

Traffic Advisory - Game Preserve Rd Both EB/WB (IAO Seneca Creek near I-270) between MD-355 / North Frederick Av & Clopper RD CLOSED debris & high water @MCFRSNews https://t.co/piDYAcFdBq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 1, 2019

In Prince George’s County, two schools — Northwestern High and Patuxent Elementary — were closed Friday because of power outages.

In Fairfax County, police said several roads were closed, including part of Leesburg Pike near Gallows Road where there was water in the roadway and part of Georgetown Pike near Potomac River Road in McLean, where there were downed wires. There were also reports of downed wires and high water in parts of Fair Oaks and the Mason areas of the county.

AD

And in Washington, a downed tree took down a power line along Colorado Avenue near 16th Street in Northwest. Crews were on the scene early Friday morning.

On Thursday night, a woman suffered critical injuries after a tree fell on her car in a driveway in front of a home in the Colesville area. The incident happened along Delford Avenue and Two Farm Drive.

Tree down on car in driveway in front of Colesville home. @mcpnews say a woman was inside and was critically hurt. This was on Delford Ave & Two Farm Dr pic.twitter.com/TzVqoliAxl — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) November 1, 2019

Storms struck along the East Coast, with news outlets reporting widespread flooding in parts of central Pennsylvania and high wind gusts in Mount Mansfield, Vt., and Cary, N.C., of 79 mph and 46 mph, respectively. And there was snow in Illinois.

AD