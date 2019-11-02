The driver of the Kia, Robert L. Wilt, Sr., 78, of Hagerstown, Md., was injured and taken to Meritus Medical Center, police said. Police did not have additional information on his condition.

State police said a preliminary investigation found that Charles Canfield, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was making a U-turn to go north on Greencastle Pike when the vehicle was struck on the left side by Wilt’s car and flipped over.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack and the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded. Emergency personnel had to extricate the Mitsubishi’s passengers.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack are on the scene of a possible multiple fatality crash on Greencastle Pike, north of Limbrick Dr., just north of Williamsport. MDOT SHA is assisting w/a detour around the scene. Roadway expected to be closed for several hours. — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 1, 2019

Troopers closed the road for five hours to investigate while Maryland Department of Transportation personnel set up a detour for traffic.

