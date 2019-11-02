Maryland state police are investigating a two-car crash Friday in Washington County that left three people dead and one injured.

Police were called to the crash near Findlay Mill Road and Greencastle Pike, north of Williamsport, shortly before 7 p.m.

There they found Charles E. Canfield, 73; Carmen L. Canfield, 72; and Vonda L. Jamison, 82, all from Sharpsburg, Md. All died at the scene after the car they were in, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, was hit by a 2015 Kia Rio and flipped over.

The driver of the Kia, Robert L. Wilt, Sr., 78, of Hagerstown, Md., was injured and taken to Meritus Medical Center, police said. Police did not have additional information on his condition.

State police said a preliminary investigation found that Charles Canfield, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was making a U-turn to go north on Greencastle Pike when the vehicle was struck on the left side by Wilt’s car and flipped over.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack and the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded. Emergency personnel had to extricate the Mitsubishi’s passengers.

Troopers closed the road for five hours to investigate while Maryland Department of Transportation personnel set up a detour for traffic.

