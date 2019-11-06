Bei Bei is scheduled to leave Washington and head to China on Nov. 19. That move is part of a deal with China that all giant pandas born in U.S. zoos be sent to a breeding program in China after their fourth birthday.

AD

Bei Bei turned 4 on Aug. 22.

For Bei Bei, there will be plenty of special treats and toys — twice a day during the celebrations as he prepares to leave the D.C. zoo. The zoo has two other pandas: Bei Bei’s father, Tian Tian; and his mother, Mei Xiang. They’ll also get ice cakes on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 in honor of Bei Bei’s departure. For humans, there will be free hot chocolate.

AD

There are other activities, including one where fans of the panda can get a postcard at the zoo and write a farewell note to Bei Bei that zoo officials said “will travel with him to China.”

In China, Bei Bei will join two other giant panda cubs from D.C. — Bao Bao, who left in 2017, and her brother, Tai Shan, who went over in 2010.

AD

In sending a panda to China, there’s a lot of preparation. One of the biggest factors is getting Bei Bei used to the travel crate that will be used for the flight. Zookeepers have been putting the crate in his exhibit space and working with him each day to get him to go through it, officials said. Then they’ll help him get used to spending short periods of time in it with the door closed.

Bei Bei will have a crew of zoo keepers, staff and a veterinarian, plus loads of bamboo as a snack on the charted flight to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Chengdu, China.

AD