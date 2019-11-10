The advisory had been in effect since a larger water main ruptured early Friday in North Arlington. Officials in Virginia and D.C. swiftly stabilized the break, but kept the advisory in place until Sunday as they conducted tests to confirm the water had not been contaminated.
“A series of rigorous test have determined that the system is safe … tests identified no potentially threatening bacteria in the system as a result of the break,” Arlington officials wrote in the statement. “The incident also affected portions of the Arlington-linked D.C. Water system, which has also been deemed safe following tests."
In a separate statement posted to its website, D.C. Water confirmed that testing determined that “drinking water meets all water quality safety standards.”