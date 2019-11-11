‘Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement’ at AFI Silver: Countless punk bands have burned bright and fast across the D.C. landscape in the time it has taken the filmmakers of “Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement” to put the finishing touches on their music documentary. But fans can breathe easy knowing it was worth the wait. For anyone who wasn’t one of the Kickstarter donors who pledged a total of $50,121 in 2014 to see the completion of this love letter to the city’s punk scene — begun in earnest more than 15 years ago — the film takes viewers through the story of punk’s birth in the District. (Known for short-and-unsweetened paeans to defiance, the punk genre came to flourish in this capital city, becoming one of Washington’s greatest cultural exports.) 7 p.m. $8-$13.

AD

AD

Arabicity/Ourouba Perpetual Identities at MEI Art Gallery: Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is Washington’s oldest think tank focused on the region. In September, in its newly renovated headquarters, MEI opened the city’s first gallery devoted to modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art: a noncommercial space that will host rotating, guest-curated exhibitions. MEI’s opening exhibition, “Arabicity/ ­Ourouba,” is the latest version of a show that London-based curator Rose Issa previously staged in Beirut and Liverpool. For the Washington show, Issa selected work from the past 25 years, and particularly the past decade, to examine how artists have explored upheavals in the region. Through Nov. 22. Open weekdays. Free.

AD

AD

Tuesday, Nov. 12

‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ Live at the Warner Theatre: Comedian Scott Aukerman was at the forefront of the podcast boom when he started “Comedy Bang! Bang!” (originally called “Comedy Death-Ray”) in 2009 — first as a radio show, then as a podcast. The weekly improv show on Aukerman’s Earwolf network has been both a breeding ground for improv comedy talent (such as Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Andy Daly) to test out outlandish characters and a place for established stars to get extra silly (including Jon Hamm, Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt). Aukerman, who recently directed Zach Galifianakis in Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns” movie, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Comedy Bang! Bang!” with a live tour that features two of his most frequent (and most versatile) guests: Lauren Lapkus and Paul F. Tompkins. 7:30 p.m. $34-$45.

‘The Science of Sleep’ at the French Embassy: As the birthplace of cinema, France takes its movies very seriously. That extends to the French Embassy’s Maison Francaise cultural center, which regularly hosts series of French films, based around a topic, such as stories set in Paris or France’s greatest actresses. The next subject: director, producer and auteur Michel Gondry. The series begins with his dreamy and imaginative 2006 romance “The Science of Sleep.” Tickets are free, but reservations are required — after all, you’re watching in the embassy’s auditorium. Upcoming films in the series include “Mood Indigo” (Nov. 26) and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Dec. 10). 7 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

‘Everybody’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Lansburgh Theatre: “Everybody,” the piece that christens the tenure of the only artistic director other than Michael Kahn to have presided over the 33-year-old Shakespeare Theatre Company, is a modern reimagining of “Everyman,” a 15th-century morality play. You’ll find it on the syllabus of every college dramatic literature survey class. Unfortunately, this piece inspired by it demonstrates only that limited level of academic appeal. The credentials of all involved in this project are impeccable, starting with artistic director Simon Godwin, who comes to Washington from London’s National Theatre, where he retains ties. The cast that cavorts with such rehearsal-room abandon on the stage of the Lansburgh Theatre is good, too — which is why it pains me that this endeavor comes across as such a forced bit of twee meta-theatricality. It’s an elaborate pose rather than a play, and certainly all wrong for the formal surroundings of the Lansburgh. Through Sunday. $35-$120.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Black Midi at U Street Music Hall: In this digital age in which we know if a musician sneezes, new artists aren’t supposed to spring up seemingly out of nowhere like Black Midi. The London quartet’s members are barely out of high school, yet they’ve already released a debut album (“Schlagenheim”) in line with the scattered ferocity of teenage boys and collaborated with Damo Suzuki, former frontman of the legendary experimental weirdos Can. But it’s easy to see why these tunes can sneak up on you. Frontman Geordie Greep’s hypnotically accented voice is an ideal bedrock for the alien guitar sounds and the deft beyond-his-years drumming of Morgan Simpson that propels the band to its own sonic dimension. 7 p.m. $18.

AD

AD

‘Occupant’ at Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center: When designing the set for “Occupant,” a play about the late sculptor Louise Nevelson — best known for intricate, all-black abstractions, made from found wooden objects and evoking phantasmagoric, jet-dipped choir stalls filled with sable flotsam — Theater J’s designers looked at various shades of paint: “Little Black Dress.” “Limousine Leather.” In the end, “Dark Secret” won out. Written by the artist’s friend Edward Albee, the two-character play focuses primarily on another one of Nevelson’s creative achievements: the myth-infused and sometimes contradictory stories she told about herself. Showtimes vary through Dec. 8. $39-$69.

Two Faces Comedy Series at President Lincoln’s Cottage: Over the past few months, the D.C. Improv has been hosting comedy shows in a special venue: Abraham Lincoln’s living room. And for the last show in the series, you could be the star of the night. Aspiring performers have to come up with a tight five minutes of comedy in any form — and the only rule is that your bit has to Lincoln-themed. (Please don’t use the line, “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?”) The winner, judged by audience acclamation, takes home $250, while the runner-up gets $125. 7:30 p.m. $5.

AD

AD

’Lagom is the new Hygge’ at Petworth Citizen: Aquavit is Scandinavia’s native spirit — a clear, strong alcohol that’s not far removed from gin or vodka and often flavored with fennel, dill or caraway, depending on where it’s being drunk. Join cocktail experts Chantal Tseng and Eddie Kim for a night of sipping, nibbling and Abba-listening at Petworth Citizen, where the duo is celebrating Aquavit Week. 6 to 11 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Nov. 14

NGA Nights: Throwback at the National Gallery of Art: For its last after-hours party of the season, the National Gallery of Art is turning into a time machine and taking guests back to the 1990s. Thursday night will be your chance to make friendship bracelets, hand-press buttons and even make some paper fortune tellers. There will also be the usual assortment of entertainment options with decade-appropriate twists, including a performance from Step Afrika! and ’90s-themed art trivia. 6 to 9 p.m. Free with registration.

AD

AD

Lupe Fiasco at the Kennedy Center: The city’s premier performance arts space has been curating an interesting lineup of hip-hop acts, including having De La Soul headline the opening festival of its Reach extension earlier this year. On Thursday night, the Kennedy Center will feature the often misunderstood stylings of Lupe Fiasco. The 37-year-old MC burst into the spotlight in the mid-2000s with the co-sign of rap titans such as Jay-Z and Kanye West. However, the Chicago native has subsequently dodged much of the mainstream spotlight to focus on music and artistic projects that highlight his own eclectic interests. 8 p.m. $39-$79.

Friday, Nov. 15

Three-year anniversary party at Midlands Beer Garden: Beer gardens and game rooms for overgrown adults have popped up across D.C. in recent years, but Park View’s Midlands Beer Garden has been one of the best. To celebrate its third birthday, the Midlands, which features a mural depicting “The Garden of Beeden” on its wall, is pouring an exclusive imperial honey ale from Hellbender Brewing Company. There will also be giveaways throughout the night, including a commemorative pint glass. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. No cover charge.

AD

AD

Chastity Belt at U Street Music Hall: Seattle’s Chastity Belt has been a band for nearly a decade, and after releasing three albums in less than four years, the four piece used a well-earned hiatus to recenter themselves. “So much of the break was reminding ourselves to stay present, and giving ourselves permission to stop without saying when we’re gonna meet up again,” guitarist Lydia Lund said in press materials. After reconvening, the band recorded and released a self-titled album that forgoes the post-punkish dynamism of earlier albums for somnambulant songs about self-preservation, no matter the form. “Repeated and meaningless, words don’t work, speech is pointless,” Julia Shapiro sings, making nihilism feel like a warm blanket. 7 p.m. $15.

DJ Karina at Wild Days: DJ Karina splits her time between the Spanish party island of Ibiza, where she’s a resident at the popular outdoor day party Zoo Project, and Berlin, where she spins at the Watergate and Salon Zur Wilden Renate. Her style is underground hours, sometimes loose and funky, sometimes more toward the tech side, always compelling listeners toward the dance floor. The Norwegian DJ graces the decks at the Eaton Hotel’s Wild Days rooftop bar, with opening sets from locals Sarah Myers and Samantha Francesca. 9 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Schoolboy Q at Echostage: When Schoolboy Q raps, “Who knew failure make you better? My adversities done turned me to a killer,” he’s probably talking about life’s trials and tribulations. He did name his first two albums “Setbacks” and “Habits & Contradictions,” after all. But this time around, the 33-year-old Angeleno could also be talking about music: He reportedly scrapped three albums worth of material before forging “Crash Talk,” a pensive, paranoid album that grapples with the repercussions of street life with a rap veteran’s weary eye. Despite adversity, Q is still standing, rapping, “I can easily tell my story now and climb from this moment.” 8 p.m. $47.

AD

AD

Sophia Loren Film Festival at Montgomery College: A film festival devoted to the performances of Sophia Loren is capped with a meet-and-greet with the Italian silver screen legend herself. She’ll be in the D.C. area for “An Evening With Sophia Loren” at Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center on Nov. 20-21, which will include an onstage chat and a chance for audience members to ask Loren questions. To prep, check out $5 screenings of Loren’s oeuvre at Montgomery College, from the classic comedy “Marriage Italian Style” to her Oscar-winning performance in “Two Women.” Through Nov. 24. $5 film screenings; $100-$550 “An Evening with Sophia Loren.”