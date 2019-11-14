Chastity Belt at U Street Music Hall: Seattle’s Chastity Belt has been a band for nearly a decade, and after releasing three albums in less than four years, the four piece used a well-earned hiatus to recenter themselves. “So much of the break was reminding ourselves to stay present, and giving ourselves permission to stop without saying when we’re gonna meet up again,” guitarist Lydia Lund said in press materials. After reconvening, the band recorded and released a self-titled album that forgoes the post-punkish dynamism of earlier albums for somnambulant songs about self-preservation, no matter the form. “Repeated and meaningless, words don’t work, speech is pointless,” Julia Shapiro sings, making nihilism feel like a warm blanket. 7 p.m. $15.

‘Tiny Show 2’ Opening Party at Good Fast Cheap DC: Earlier this year, 30 female artists took over the upstairs of Jackie Lee’s for a weekend-long show called Hen House. For the follow-up, the organizers are thinking on a much different scale: 100 female, trans and non-binary artists have created works no larger than five inches by five inches, which will be on display for 10 days at the pop-up Good Fast Cheap gallery on Rhode Island Avenue NE. Opening night features DJs, live painting, performances and a cash bar, while Sunday is a fundraising bingo night. 7 p.m. to midnight. Free.

Schoolboy Q at Echostage: When Schoolboy Q raps, “Who knew failure make you better? My adversities done turned me to a killer,” he’s probably talking about life’s trials and tribulations. He did name his first two albums “Setbacks” and “Habits & Contradictions,” after all. But this time around, the 33-year-old Angeleno could also be talking about music: He reportedly scrapped three albums worth of material before forging “Crash Talk,” a pensive, paranoid album that grapples with the repercussions of street life with a rap veteran’s weary eye. Despite adversity, Q is still standing, rapping, “I can easily tell my story now and climb from this moment.” 8 p.m. $47.

DJ Karina at Wild Days: DJ Karina splits her time between the Spanish party island of Ibiza, where she’s a resident at the popular outdoor day party Zoo Project, and Berlin, where she spins at the Watergate and Salon Zur Wilden Renate. Her style is underground hours, sometimes loose and funky, sometimes more toward the tech side, always compelling listeners toward the dance floor. The Norwegian DJ graces the decks at the Eaton Hotel’s Wild Days rooftop bar, with opening sets from locals Sarah Myers and Samantha Francesca. 9 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Nao Santa Maria at the Wharf: If you want to know how brave the explorers of the 15th and 16th centuries were, just look at their wooden ships and ask yourself, “Would I want to spend months travelling thousands of miles on one of these things?” This modern full-size replica of the Nao Santa Maria, the flagship on Christopher Columbus’ first voyage across the Atlantic, is open for self-guided tours of all four decks, as well as conversations with the crew. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5-$10.

‘Exodus’ at the Watergate Office Building: In a vacant space on the ground floor of the Watergate office building, there’s the faint sound of sniffling. “All those people,” a voice moans, “Oh God, I’m so sorry!” On a video monitor, a teary-eyed George W. Bush appears, dressed in a prison uniform, rocking back and forth in the fetal position. The footage is a part of Josh Kline’s “Crying Games,” a video artwork where the faces of politicians who played a role in the War on Terror are superimposed over bodies of hysterical, crying actors, expressing regret. “Crying Games” is a part of “Exodus,” a pop-up art exhibition by New York-based Bortolami Gallery on view in the Watergate complex. Open Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 6 p.m., and by appointment through Dec. 14. Free.

Sophia Loren Film Festival at Montgomery College: A film festival devoted to the performances of Sophia Loren is capped with a meet-and-greet with the Italian silver screen legend herself. She’ll be in the D.C. area for “An Evening With Sophia Loren” at Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center on Nov. 20-21, which will include an onstage chat and a chance for audience members to ask Loren questions. To prep, check out $5 screenings of Loren’s oeuvre at Montgomery College, from the classic comedy “Marriage Italian Style” to her Oscar-winning performance in “Two Women.” Through Nov. 24. $5 film screenings; $100-$550 “An Evening with Sophia Loren.”

Saturday, Nov. 16

‘Heroes: Principles of African Greatness’ at the National Museum of African Art: What could be more timely, in an age when the traditional qualities of leadership have been upended, than an art exhibition that reaffirms what those qualities are? Drawn from the permanent collection of the National Museum of African Art, this group show means to do just that, with works that illustrate the principles of justice, integrity, generosity and empathy, as embodied in the history of Africa and the diaspora. Among the artworks on view will be the late Senegalese sculptor Ousmane Sow’s “Toussaint Louverture and the elderly slave,” a raw and powerful portrait of the Haitian revolutionary leader, made of mud, glue, straw and other mixed media. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

Rootstock at Hook Hall: Washington’s three hard-cider producers recently teamed up for a month-long series of cider events, including a passport program with buy-one, get-one-free deals. The culmination of their work is Rootstock, a festival showcasing 50 ciders from 25 Mid-Atlantic cider makers. (New York’s Graft and Pennsylvania’s Arsenal Cider House are among the producers coming to Park View’s Hook Hall, where festivities will be held indoors in case of rain or cold.) Tickets include unlimited sampling, live music and access to food trucks; VIP tickets allow early admission and a festival T-shirt. Noon to 4 p.m. $39-$69.

Holiday tree lighting and block part at Fountain Plaza: It’s just about time for holiday season to kick into gear around the District. One of the earlier (and best) celebrations takes places in downtown Silver Spring, where the local creatives from No Kings Collective are putting on a block party featuring a live art battle, in collaboration with Secret Walls, and drink stations serving up boozy variations on hot cider and cocoa. The centerpiece of the celebration is the unveiling of “the Colorbound Tree,” a 35-foot art installation whose colors and sparkling lights will shine throughout the holiday season. 6 to 10 pm. Free.

Five year anniversary party at Hellbender Brewing Company: If you can’t make it to Midlands on Friday night to check out the imperial honey ale Hellbender brewed for the bar’s anniversary, head straight to the source on Saturday. The brewers of local favorites such as Ignite IPA will be celebrating their fifth anniversary with a party featuring some of their friends from around the District. Hellbender will tap five barrel aged beers — each vessel was previously used by a different local distillery — in addition to their anniversary ale. (Admission includes a commemorative glass and one beer). Petworth’s Timber Pizza will dish out their renowned pies and Ivy City’s One Eight Distilling will serve up free selections of their spirits until 3 p.m. Noon to 7 p.m. $15.

Chaka Khan at Warner Theatre: Chaka Khan has more than earned her Queen of Funk crown, after a decades-long career — both with the band Rufus and as a solo act — that has showcased her powerhouse voice in such classics as “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You” and “Ain’t Nobody.” In 2007, she teamed with R&B hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for “Funk This,” proving that she still had plenty in the tank … and then took a 12-year hiatus from releasing music. That ended earlier this year with “Hello Happiness,” a short-but-sweet album produced by underground favorite Switch that aims to recapture the magic of the past. 8 p.m. $102.50.

Hungarian Holiday Bazaar at the Women’s Club of Chevy Chase: International bazaar season is in full swing, and this week’s headliner is the Hungarian Bazaar, which features sausages, wine, and Christmas candy and pastries — all of which will appeal, even if you’ve never tried the delicious nut roll known as beigli. Shop books and traditional craft items, and then stick around for folk dancing, live music and a DJ. Noon to 10 p.m. $10; Children 12 and younger free.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Sixth anniversary party at Bluejacket: The neighborhood between the Navy Yard and Nationals Park has grown rapidly in the last six years. So has Bluejacket, the brewery from the owners of ChurchKey and Evening Star Cafe. Though the output has grown steadily each year, its array of beers — crisp helles lagers, tropical sour ales, fruity double-dry-hopped IPAs — has never seemed more dialed in, and there’s always something intriguing on its 25 taps and beer engines. Bluejacket celebrates its sixth anniversary with a day of specials, including $5 drafts until 4 p.m., rare barrel-aged offerings, and the release of Double Mexican Radio, a sweet-and-spicy stout aged in bourbon barrels. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Free.

Alloy Orchestra at AFI Silver: The standard image of silent-film accompaniment is of a pianist or an organist playing a mix of Tin Pan Alley standards and light classics or perhaps, in the case of slapstick comedy, ragtime. The Alloy Orchestra — they’re actually a trio — take a different tack. With a background in modern music, the Boston-based ensemble has created and performed unabashedly contemporary scores for more than 30 silent features, all of which are more than 90 years old. Somehow, the music enhances the mood and the action without distracting from the film. 1 and 3:30 p.m. Free. Also on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for $20.

-- Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Kelsey Ables, Adele Chapin, Chris Kelly, Terence McArdle and Michael O’Sullivan

