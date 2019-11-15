By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 15, 2019 at 8:06 AM ESTPhelps High School and Browne Education campus in Northeast Washington are opening two hours late Friday.There is a problem of a power outage. It’s not immediately known what caused the issue.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy