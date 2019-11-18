Friendsgiving at the Royal: Thanksgiving is more than a week away, but it’s never too early to start celebrating with the family you’ve chosen. Bring your besties or that someone special to the Royal’s Friendsgiving party, where guest bartender Lauren Paylor of Dos Mamis and the Royal’s staff are whipping up cocktails like We Will Not Break Bread With You (a whiskey and tonic made with squash and maize) and Sitting at the Kids’ Table (a juice box filled with vodka, Yellow Chartreuse and strawberry-lemon shrub), as well as cranberry Jell-o shooters. Bring canned goods or a winter coat to donate, and you’ll get a free drink for your generosity. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free; cocktails $8.

AD

AD

Ideal Conditions at Cotton and Reed: It’s not technically part of Cocktail Week, but Cotton and Reed’s Ideal Conditions is one of the more inventive cocktail nights in town. This edition finds Cotton and Reed’s Lukas Smith pouring a pair aromatized wines; Quill’s Sophie Szych offering a blend of gin, pistachios and caramelized rice topped up with carbonated tea; and Jason Swaringen (formerly of Rooster & Owl and the Green Zone) serving what Smith calls “a cocktail whose ingredients have been gelling for almost two years.” Where else are you going to find a menu like that? 6 to 10 p.m. Free admission.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at the Source: The carnivorous plant is thriving. A profusion of green, as tall as a doorway, this unique specimen boasts grasping tendrils and a wide Venus-flytrap mouth bristling with teeth. A recording contract should be awarded to its rich, deep singing voice, which periodically calls out for human blood. The botanical prodigy known as Audrey II is a bouquet of charisma in Constellation Theatre Company’s staging of the 1982 musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Nick Martin. The show as a whole, however, is less flourishing than its scene-stealing flora. Although many of the performances are droll and vibrant, and there’s a tuneful orchestra, led by musical director Walter “Bobby” McCoy, the production overall has a musty, potted vibe. Audrey II may be a herbaceous exotic, but in this rendering, “Little Shop” feels very much the old chestnut. Various times through Sunday. $25-$55.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

AD

AD

‘Newsies’ at Arena Stage: “Newsies” premiered on Broadway in 2012, with music by Disney legend Alan Menken and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Although the show is based on the 1992 film, which itself was inspired by the New York City newsboys’ strike of 1899, director Molly Smith has crafted Arena Stage’s take on “Newsies” to evoke the headlines of today. When “Newsies” shows the villainous Warden Snyder imprisoning children, local actor Wyn Delano senses a parallel between their conditions and the real-life detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border. He sees the passion of 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg and the Parkland shooting survivors reflected in the show’s message of youth empowerment. Various times through Dec. 29. $66-$125.

‘Detroit: 48202’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: Detroit seems to only get attention as an example of how a once thriving city gets turned into a punchline of neglect and decay. This documentary follows an African American postal worker along a route he has been delivering on for 30 years to tell the story of native Detroit residents and how they’ve dealt with the changing outlook of their city. Director Pamela Sporn investigates all the political, industrial and cultural forces that pushed Detroit to where it stands today -- Sporn will be in attendance and host a pre- and post-show panel. 7 p.m. $14-$20.

AD

AD

Wednesday, Nov. 20

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ at Round House Theatre: Mark Haddon thought his 2003 novel about the inner life of a 15-year-old boy with a condition similar to Asperger’s couldn’t be translated to the stage. But Simon Stephens’s play brings the story to life with the help of immersive visual effects — and it won five Tony Awards, including best play. For Round House Theatre’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Harrison Bryan will play lead character Christopher Boone, who embarks on a mission to find out who killed his neighbor’s dog. Various times through Dec. 22. $32-$73.

Kim Petras at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Kim Petras is a pop star for the moment. Weaned on the millennial hits made by Disney stars at the turn of the millennium, the 27-year-old makes pristine electro-pop, singing with hip-hop swagger about VVS diamonds and designer labels on her debut album “Clarity” and finding time to soundtrack spooky season dance floors with her “Turn Off The Light” releases. But she’s also faced controversy, as her music is produced by Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who was accused of sexual harassment and assault by his last pop protegee, Kesha. For her part, Petras has tried to stay above the fray, tweeting that her positive experience with Gottwald “does not negate or dismiss the experience of others.” 8:30 p.m. $38.50.

AD

AD

Thursday, Nov. 21

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram at 9:30 Club: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is happy he’s got the blues. The 20-year-old singer-guitarist has found a calling preserving the genre that’s defined his young life. “I feel like I have a duty to show that young black kids are still into the blues,” Ingram says. “I’ll forever love the blues because it’s something that’s in me.” Ingram, who got his “Kingfish” nickname at 8 from a music teacher, mostly hews to tradition. There’s the familiar chug of 12-bar blues; copious guitar solos; and autobiographical, direct lyrics about life, love and hardship. 7 p.m. $20.

AD

‘Latin History for Morons’ at National Theatre: Comedian and actor John Leguizamo is very serious about wanting audiences to learn something, as well as laugh, during his one-man seminar “Latin History for Morons,” which is now on tour after a successful Broadway run. Leguizamo takes on the role of professor to highlight the achievements of Latinos, tracing back centuries to the Mayan and Aztec empires — with all this research inspired by his son’s school assignment. The show’s website even features a lengthy “required reading” list of biographies, nonfiction, and memoirs. Various times through Saturday. $59-$99.

AD

Friday, Nov. 22

Enchant: The Great Search at Nationals Park: The Washington Nationals’ World Series run kept their ballpark open later than ever this year, but the lights will come back on in late November and stay on through December with a little extra holiday cheer. Enchant — an events company that will have similar setups in baseball stadiums in Seattle and St. Petersburg, Fla. — will construct a sprawling Christmas lights maze where your goal is to find one of Santa’s reindeer. This labyrinth will be centered on a 100-foot pine tree on the field of Nationals Park. In and around the maze will be a market featuring food and gifts from local and international vendors, as well as an ice skating trail to glide through the park. Various times through Dec. 29. $14.99-$33.99 general admission; $54.99-$88.99 season passes.

AD

Holiday market in Downtown D.C.: How many relationships (or friendships) have been saved by someone remembering to pick up a last-minute gift at this 15-year-old holiday market outside the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery? Browse stalls filled with framed photographs, knitwear, glass and jewelry while musicians play and vendors sell hot mini-donuts and mulled cider. It’s open daily through Dec. 23, but the offerings change regularly, making multiple visits rewarding. Noon to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. Free admission.

AD

Becoming Jane at the National Geographic Museum: If you had childhood (and continuing into adulthood) dreams of venturing into the wilderness to study chimpanzees, a new exhibit gives you a chance to fulfill that fantasy without leaving the city. The National Geographic Museum’s “Becoming Jane” celebrates the life of famed primatologist Jane Goodall and her decades of study. The centerpiece of the show is a 3-D simulation of Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, where Goodall conducted her research of one of our closest evolutionary relatives. The museum will also project a life-size hologram of Goodall as you peek inside her research tent and learn about conservation efforts with the chimpanzee population around the world. Through Summer 2020. $10-$15.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Thomas Floyd, Rudi Greenberg and Celia Wren

AD