“I expected it to be just fine,” Dolinar told The Washington Post Wednesday. “I never expected to walk in and have a discriminatory incident occur.”

After her purse was stolen and she had to replace her license and other documents, Dolinar said she prepared for a Nov. 13 appointment at the Fairpark Driver License Office in Salt Lake City, where she lives. The first Driver's License Division (DLD) employee she interacted with was “a total professional” and took Dolinar’s photo without incident. The next employee who attended to her, however, went over several of Dolinar’s responses before abruptly getting up and leaving for almost 10 minutes.

When a supervisor returned, Dolinar was being denied a license with the explanation that her “appearance didn’t match [her] legal gender marker and it would cause issues for facial recognition software.”

Dolinar said she found this excuse odd and dismaying — she said the makeup she wore was intentionally subdued, even more so than her student ID photo she recently retook — but pressed on.

“The whole situation was clear what was going on; I’ve experienced discrimination on a weekly basis,” she said. “But I was like, okay. If that’s law, I’ll follow it.”

When she asked what she could to do get her license, the supervisor offered Dolinar hand sanitizer and paper towels to remove her makeup.

“It was extremely painful, physically and emotionally and I’m right there in the DMV — basically a big pen of seats — with people starting at me,” Dolinar said. “It was terrible, but I didn’t have a choice.”

After the second photo, taken without makeup, Dolinar said she was sobbing. She said one woman in the waiting area who had witnessed the incident came up to her to apologize for what she went through and wished her well.

Most states do not allow sunglasses, theatrical makeup or hats (with certain exceptions for religious head wear) and simply require a person’s face not to be obscured.

Officials with Utah’s DLD did not respond to requests to comment on the incident or offer confirmation on whether the state has written guidelines on how restrictions around grooming or appearance for driver’s license photos.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, senior attorney at the LGBTQ-focused civil rights group, Lambda Legal, called Dolinar’s experience unnecessary and likely unlawful.

“If no cisgender woman would be asked to remove her makeup, there’s no reason whatsoever a trans woman should be asked to remove her makeup,” Gonzalez-Pagan told The Post. He added that the justification a trans woman wearing makeup would affect facial recognition software “erroneous.”

“She is a woman, so software shouldn’t be trying to impart how a woman looks, and if you deviate from that, it erases your identity,” Gonzalez-Pagan. “The problem lies in them using a software that’s in itself discriminatory.”

Dolinar said she has not received an apology or been contacted by representatives from the DLD, despite officials making statements to news media about the incident.

Two days after the incident, Chris Caras, Director of the Utah Department of Public Safety Driver License Division, told Fox13 Salt Lake City, which first reported the story, that his office learned about the complaint a day after it occurred; she chalked the incident up to a miscommunication with the supervisor at the Fairpark office over a policy that prohibits “extreme makeup.”

DPS said there was a miscommunication with the supervisor over a policy that prohibits ‘extreme makeup’ that would drastically alter a person’s appearance or facilitate fraud.

“We would definitely never support disrespecting any individual in our offices,” Caras told the station.

Dolinar said she wanted to share the story of a personal humiliation with the hope it will spur change to Utah’s onerous ID requirements for transgender people and promote more understanding. Eleven states plus Washington, D.C. have (or will soon implement) a neutral or unspecified gender marker option for state driver’s licenses and ID cards. The National Center for Transgender Equality, which grades states on the ease of their gender change policies for licenses grades Utah as a C.

“In Utah, it’s incredibly hard to get that changed: it’s lengthy, expensive and convoluted. It’s absurd,” said Dolinar, who is going through the process herself.

Transgender people who want to change the name and gender assigned to them at birth on a driver’s license have to show an updated birth certificate or passport; changing those documents can include getting letters from doctors, judges and mental health professionals.

Ultimately, Dolinar wants Utah to enact a legislative change so that the process she endured is easier for others. In the meantime, her hope is that people will be understanding of the pressures transgender people face being scrutinized as they live their lives.

I hope people can have a little more humanity and understanding about what it’s like to be to go through this process,” Dolinar said. “Life isn’t easy for anyone, but why make harder for anyone else?”

