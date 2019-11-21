Miracle on Seventh Street opening night: Now in its fifth year, this holiday-themed pop-up bar has become a seasonal attraction in its own right, drawing lines longer than some well-known light displays. The over-the-top decorations in the four interconnected bars pay homage to teddy bears (in partnership with Children’s National Hospital); “Chinese and a movie night,” in honor of Hanukkah; and, in a first, the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Miracle on Seventh doesn’t take reservations, except for a special event on Dec. 23 benefiting the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, so if you want to avoid long waits in the cold, showing up after happy hour is advised. (If you can wait until next week, that might be better, too.) Open at 5 p.m. Through Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24-25).

Holiday market in downtown Washington: How many relationships (or friendships) have been saved by someone remembering to pick up a last-minute gift at this 15-year-old holiday market outside the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery? Browse stalls filled with framed photographs, knitwear, glass and jewelry while musicians play and vendors sell hot mini doughnuts and mulled cider. It’s open daily through Dec. 23, but the offerings change regularly, making multiple visits rewarding. Noon to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23. Free admission.

“Becoming Jane” at the National Geographic Museum: If you had childhood (and continuing into adulthood) dreams of venturing into the wilderness to study chimpanzees, a new exhibit gives you a chance to fulfill that fantasy without leaving the city. The National Geographic Museum’s “Becoming Jane” celebrates the life of famed primatologist Jane Goodall and her decades of study. The centerpiece of the show is a 3-D simulation of Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, where Goodall conducted her research of one of our closest evolutionary relatives. The museum will also project a life-size hologram of Goodall as you peek inside her research tent and learn about conservation efforts with the chimpanzee population around the world. Through summer 2020. $10-$15.

“Latin History for Morons” at National Theatre: Comedian and actor John Leguizamo is very serious about wanting audiences to learn something, as well as laugh, during his one-man seminar “Latin History for Morons,” which is now on tour after a successful Broadway run. Leguizamo takes on the role of professor to highlight the achievements of Latinos, tracing back centuries to the Mayan and Aztec empires — with all this research inspired by his son’s school assignment. The show’s website even features a lengthy “required reading” list of biographies, nonfiction and memoirs. 8 p.m. through Saturday. $59-$99.

Saturday, Nov. 23

“Hokusai: Mad About Painting” at the Freer Gallery of Art: Best known for a single image, “Great Wave Off the Coast of Kanagawa,” a 19th-century woodblock print of an aquatic swell so iconic it has been reproduced on everything from T-shirts to shower curtains — even inspiring a contemporary version with Godzilla emerging from the water — the Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) was no one-hit wonder. That should be obvious when the Freer Gallery celebrates the centennial of its namesake’s death with this year-long look at Hokusai’s output. Drawn from the world’s largest collection of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sketches, the exhibition includes folding screens, hanging scrolls and examples of Hokusai’s manga — humorous scenes from everyday life. Through November 2020. Free.

Alexandria Cider Festival at Office of Historic Alexandria: Old Town Alexandria is taking cider season seriously by putting on a fall festival with more than 10 Virginia cideries on hand to pour their best varieties. The ticket price includes a commemorative glass and tastings, and the afternoon event also will include live music, activities and a food truck. Bundle up, because you’ll be drinking outside on a picture-perfect block in historic Old Town. 1 to 5 p.m. $45-$55.

D.C. Punk Rock Flea at St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church: Punks are already used to putting on their own concerts, so why not pop up their own version of a holiday market? The legendary St. Stephen’s in Columbia Heights will be home to some of the best offbeat vendors this area has to offer. Stock up on some records and clothes from Joint Custody, browse through some handmade zines from D.C. Zinefest or just enjoy some ice cream from Mount Desert Island Ice Cream. Noon to 5 p.m. Free admission.

Mikal Cronin at U Street Music Hall: After Mikal Cronin released his effervescent 2013 album “MCII,” he experienced what every artist dreads: writer’s block. To break free, he traveled to a remote town a few hours outside Los Angeles to write new songs. The result is “Seeker,” a more brooding, meditative effort than its predecessor, in which there’s a heightened urgency from Cronin to find meaning to a range of existential questions that have poked and prodded at his psyche. On songs like “Fire,” Cronin recounts escaping a wildfire during his time in the woods and uses this experience to reflect on rejuvenation and the process of starting life over. There’s a lingering feeling of unrest that permeates “Seeker,” though the record is certainly one of the longtime Ty Segall bassist’s most earnest albums to date. 7 p.m. $15.

“Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible” screening at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: Washington art collectors Barbara and Aaron Levine have made a remarkable bequest to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: more than 50 works by or related to Marcel Duchamp, the father of conceptual art. To coincide with the opening of “Marcel Duchamp: The Barbara and Aaron Levine Collection,” the Hirshhorn hosts the U.S. premiere of a new documentary, “Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible,” and a post-screening Q&A session with director Matthew Taylor and Duchamp experts Michael Taylor and Bradley Bailey. While all advance tickets are gone, the Hirshhorn reserves seats for patrons on a first-come, first-served basis, and releases any ticketed seats that haven’t been claimed 10 minutes before the film begins. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., but Duchamp lovers will be there earlier. Film begins at 5 p.m.; discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Hopfunk Fest IV at 3 Stars Brewing Co.: Hop-forward IPAs and funky, unusual sour ales are the dual focus of 3 Stars Brewing Co., making the two styles a natural focus for the brewery’s annual fall festival. Among the breweries bringing guest beers to upper Northeast D.C. this weekend are Indiana’s 18th Street Brewery and Hampton Roads’ Oozlefinch, while Ocelot, Silver Branch and Manor Hill are among the local representation. Beyond beer, there’s live music, DJs and food trucks. General admission tickets include two beers and a commemorative glass; VIP passes add four extra drinks and entrance at noon. 1 to 6 p.m. $15-$50.

Colla Parte at Rhizome: If you’re hoping to wrap your brain around the essence of improvised music and you have a decade to kill, maybe try spending the next 10 years with Colla Parte, a hybridized chamber-jazz ensemble formed by Maryland bassist Daniel Barbiero in 2010. As a long-term listening experience, the rewards could be exponential — and not just because the group’s live performances keep growing longer. In Colla Parte — which also includes drummer Kevin O’Meara and multi-instrumentalists Perry Conticchio and Rich O’Meara — the dialogue usually feels crisp and attentive, rarely reaching a shout. 7 p.m. $20.

La Dispute at 9:30 Club: It would be easy to dismiss La Dispute’s music as rambling missives plopped over hardcore-adjacent beats. But that would be underselling the compositional power of the Michigan quintet. You can enjoy the surface-level push-and-pull interplay of singer Jordan Dreyer’s hushed singsong erupting into wails. But La Dispute’s latest album, “Panorama,” demands your attention with its vivid world-building, conjuring scenes from the margins of society. Dreyer’s tales recall half-formed thoughts and words left unspoken, and they’re carried to the finish line by his bandmates’ pummeling drum fills and slick guitar sounds. 7 p.m. $25.

Barksgiving at Heavy Seas Beer: People will always argue about whether babies belong in brewery taprooms, but this weekend, you don’t have to think twice about bringing four-legged friends. Dogs of Charm City and the Anne Arundel County SPCA are co-hosting Barksgiving at Heavy Seas Brewing’s Halethorpe taproom. There’s plenty of space to play lawn games, food trucks catering to both humans and canines (yes, really), and optional tours of the brewery (those don’t include canines). Tickets include a free beer, a chance to sample the new Dogs of Charm City charity brew, and a gift, such as a doggy bow tie or a “In Dog Beers I’ve Only Had One” koozie. Just make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date. Noon to 4 p.m. $15-$40.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams

