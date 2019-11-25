Tool at Capital One Arena: Tool pulled off one of the greatest feats in rock-and-roll this year. For starters, the prog-rock quartet’s first album in over a decade, “Fear Inoculum,” knocked Taylor Swift’s “Lover” off the top of the Billboard 200 chart, leaving young Swifties to wonder how a bunch of dudes from the early aughts had the nerve to return and take down their pop princess. But this achievement for Tool goes well beyond the Swift frenzy, as the band struggled with health, legal and creative setbacks that kept “Fear Inoculum” in limbo for years. But despite this large gap between their past two albums, Tool recalibrated its sound to be even more biting, sweeping and heady than it ever has been. 7 p.m. $75.

Tarot & Cocktails at Slash Run: Want to know what’s in the cards as we approach the new year? The Petworth burger bar will be hosting tarot readings on Monday night alongside their typically solid fare of cocktails and other bar grub. For a suggested donation of $10, you’ll get a 15-minute session with a tarot reader who will try to give cosmic insight on your past, present and future. 8 to 11 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Double can release at Astro Lab Brewing: If you want to stock up on some brews to impress the family on Thanksgiving, Astro Lab has you covered. The Silver Spring brewery has quickly earned a reputation for its juicy, fruity IPAs, and they’ll be doubling down on that with their two releases: Fresh As features white grape and passion fruit flavors while Star Taker leans more on orange and grapefruit — both weigh in at 7.1% ABV. Noon to 11 p.m. No cover charge, can prices vary.

‘Hard Ticket to Hawaii’ at Suns Cinema: This cult classic bears the foundation of a great action movie: diamond smugglers, motorcycles, radioactive pythons. Described as “James Bond directed by Russ Meyer,” director Andy Sidaris’s 1987 film subverts gendered action roles while starring a few notable Playboy Playmates. “Hard Ticket to Hawaii” offers an absurd action-packed ride against the island state’s idyllic backdrop. 8 p.m. $10.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Kingpen Slim at Pie Shop: In rap music, the most important musical instrument is the human body. Time changes how it sounds. On Kingpen Slim’s recent single, “Eye For an Eye,” his voice is deeper and rougher, as if to signal the wisdom and intensity he’s gained since making his 2009 debut. Does he hear a difference, too? “Absolutely,” Slim says, lounging in the lobby of the Line, a luxury hotel in Adams Morgan, a few blocks from where he grew up. “I know who I am now.” 8:30 p.m. $10-$12.

Snoh Aalegra at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Those butterflies you get when you first start dating someone play out as fluttery euphoric soundscapes at the start of Snoh Aalegra’s latest effort, “Ugh, Those Feels Again.” But, in the same trajectory as any long relationship gone awry, those intoxicating emotions eventually dissipate. As the album continues, Aalegra untangles the pain and exhaustion she wrestled with after her last breakup. “You’re the type that can’t commit to nothing/Why you always acting wishy-washy? Why you always say you ready for me?” Aalegra croons on the soulful ballad “Nothing To Me.” 8 p.m. Sold out.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Dining & Tour at the Mansion on O Street: There’s nothing more quintessentially American than a Thanksgiving dinner in someone else’s house — unless that house happens to be a mansion with more than 100 rooms and 70 secret doors. The Mansion on O Street opens its doors for a Thanksgiving buffet and the option to explore the themed rooms, exhibits and art (after the meal). Arrive hungry and adventurous, and enjoy a menu featuring such classics as turkey and sweet potatoes and not-so-classics like a peanut butter station. 6 p.m. $84.

'Season’s Greenings’ opens at the U.S. Botanic Garden: The Botanic Garden’s annual holiday show opens on Thanksgiving this year, bringing back its signature model train exhibit that snakes around the gardens and greenery. The conservatory will be offering a packed schedule of jazz concerts on some evenings during December (extending operating hours to 8 p.m.) set in its signature collection of flowers, fountains and sculptures. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Friday, Nov. 29

ZooLights at the National Zoo: There are two new additions to the National Zoo’s crowd-pleasing family attraction this year: “Entre Les Rangs,” which resembles a wheat field of glowing, swaying colored lights; and a collection of large, animal-shaped lanterns. Don’t worry: All the usual favorites, including the National Zoo Choo-Choo and laser shows, will be back. Through Jan. 1 (closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31). Free.

Bazaart Holiday Art Market at American Visionary Art Museum: One of the region’s most unusual art museums is responsible for this annual holiday market, where aluminum mermaid sculptures, fanciful felt hats and cheery clay vases are among the gifts for the lucky souls on your list from nearly 50 area vendors and artists. Through Saturday. Free.

IDK at MilkBoy ArtHouse: The DMV native IDK (an acronym for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is known for energetic performances that magnify his genre-bending body of work. Since his 2015 debut project, “SubTrap,” the rapper has been honest and aware of his existence in the messy crossroads of life through critical self-reflection. He’s a black man who has spent time in jail, but he’s more than the makeup of those labels. On his newest album, “Is He Real?,” he continues to challenge himself and the world around him, this time posing questions outward about the existence of a divine power. 8 p.m. $15-$20.

Atlanta Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Kennedy Center: Choreographed by Yuri Possokhov of the San Francisco Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet, this production features an abundance of whimsical touches, including colorful, high-tech video projections and towering storybooks, and it closely follows E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original 1816 story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Through Sunday. $49-$249.

— Hau Chu, Anying Guo, Fritz Hahn, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams

