Bazaart Holiday Art Market at American Visionary Art Museum: One of the region’s most unusual art museums is responsible for this annual holiday market, where aluminum mermaid sculptures, fanciful felt hats and cheery clay vases are among the gifts for the lucky souls on your list from nearly 50 area vendors and artists. Through Saturday. Free.

IDK at MilkBoy ArtHouse: The DMV native IDK (an acronym for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is known for energetic performances that magnify his genre-bending body of work. Since his 2015 debut project, “SubTrap,” the rapper has been honest and aware of his existence in the messy crossroads of life through critical self-reflection. He’s a black man who has spent time in jail, but he’s more than the makeup of those labels. On his newest album, “Is He Real?,” he continues to challenge himself and the world around him, this time posing questions outward about the existence of a divine power. 8 p.m. $15-$20.

Sippin’ Santa Surf Shack at Archipelago: One of the District’s best bars — tiki or not — gets in the holiday spirit by transforming into a tropical Santa-themed hangout for the month of December. Last year’s debut was inspired by a concept courtesy of famed tiki historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry and brought delightful decor (an inflatable Kris Kringle sporting a tank top and flip-flops on the patio) and tasty seasonal drinks with a unique touch. Open daily at 5 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Atlanta Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Kennedy Center: Choreographed by Yuri Possokhov of the San Francisco Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet, this production features an abundance of whimsical touches, including colorful, high-tech video projections and towering storybooks, and it closely follows E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original 1816 story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Through Sunday. $49-$249.

Miami Horror at 9:30 Club: Miami Horror sounds like it belongs in an algorithmic “upbeat tunes for work” playlist — in the best possible way. The Australian quartet is the tongue-in-cheek alternative to the dark pop chart toppers such as teen wunderkind Billie Eilish. Originally conceived as a solo project by DJ Benjamin Plant, Miami Horror has found its groove in polished synthesized basslines that are dotted with just the right amount of histrionics. The group sounds even catchier in its latest single, “Luv Is Not Enough,” a disco track primed for the dance floor that’s lyrically heavy enough to allow for post-concert introspection. 8 p.m. $25.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Light Up the Wharf at District Square: The opening event of the Wharf’s holiday season features more than a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree: There’s a choir, ice skating on the seasonal rink, buskers and festive holiday s’mores around the outdoor fire pit courtesy of the Airstream trailer camped on the dock. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Deadmau5 at the Anthem: The EDM bubble may have burst, but some of the scene’s biggest stars are still going strong in big rooms and on festival stages. One such DJ-producer is Joel Zimmerman, better known as his mouse-headed alter ego Deadmau5. Zimmerman reliably pumps out four-on-the-floor beats, gurgling basslines and soaring synth melodies, and his Cube 3.0 tour revolves — literally — around an eponymous rotating structure in which he performs. A tech-heavy setup allows him to have some spontaneity in his music and his hypercolored visuals, which are projected on the cube to keep the party going. 7:30 p.m. $44.50-$75.50.

Holiday market at DC Brau: Dozens of local artists — printmakers, jewelers, leatherworkers and mumbo sauce makers — sell their wares at the D.C. brewery’s annual market, while visitors sip special beers and listen to live music and peruse food trucks and games on-site. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Mary Prankster at the Birchmere: Mary Prankster doesn’t sit down to write songs. Instead, the songs come to her — populating in her mind out of thin air, sometimes fully formed, sometimes as fragments. “It’s less like songwriting and it’s more like song listening,” says the 44-year-old musician, who found regional fame as a cheeky indie rocker on the Baltimore music scene in the late ’90s and early 2000s. “It’s like having a radio station [in your head] and there’s always tunes.” 7:30 p.m. $25.

Sunday, Dec. 1

‘Live Dangerously’ at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Live Dangerously” features the work of a dozen female photographers, but more importantly, it’s a showcase for one enormous — and captivating — installation: Janaina Tschäpe’s series “100 Little Deaths,” on view in its entirety for the first time. The German-Brazilian artist’s powerful meditation on life and death takes up nine adjoining walls, which are lined with large-format photographs often mounted three high, without wall text or labels. Take advantage of the museum’s monthly community days on Sunday, when admission is free. Through Jan. 20. $10; $8 for seniors and students; free for members and ages 18 and under. Admission is free for all on the first Sunday of every month.

Christmas Corner Market at Cox Farms: If you’ve been to this sprawling Centreville farm during its popular fall festival, you’re in for a surprise: Cox Farms transforms into a winter wonderland around the holidays and is “way more low-key,” says co-farmer-in-chief Aaron Cox. Expect smaller crowds and no admission fee. On four weekend days, Santa will drop into Christmas at the Corner Market, trading his sleigh for a tractor. Even when he’s otherwise occupied, there’s still merriment: The market is open from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23, offering fresh-cut fir trees, homemade wreaths and other holiday decor, as well as seasonal treats (think hot chocolate, cinnamon roasted almonds and spiced cider). 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. Free.

— Hau Chu, Rudi Greenberg, Anying Guo, Fritz Hahn, Angela Haupt, Chris Kelly and Vanessa H. Larson

