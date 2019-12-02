Chai-vy and Cohen-y at Ivy and Coney: The wiseacres at Ivy and Coney are once again turning their neighborhood tavern into a month-long celebration of Hanukkah. This year, it’s been dubbed Bar Mitzvah. “Decked out to look like your local JCC disco party, Bar Mitzvah will get you into the spirit to dance the hora AND the electric slide,” co-founder Josh Saltzman promises in an email. Expect latkes and Manischewitz wine on the menu, as well as the return of the ShotNorah, a menorah-shaped contraption that allows eight customers to take shots, such as sufgani-shots (“jelly doughnuts in shot form”), at the same time. Though the party lasts all month, things do get serious during Hanukkah, when the menorah will be lit each night at 7:30. Through Dec. 31. Free.

AD

AD

‘Seasons of Light’ at S. Dillon Ripley Center: For two decades, D.C. families have included a trip to the Smithsonian Institution’s educational Discovery Theater in their holiday celebrations. This is the 20th season for Discovery’s annual “Seasons of Light” show, which takes an interactive approach to introducing children to the traditions behind Hanukkah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Diwali and other seasonal events celebrated across the world. Score tickets in advance, because some dates are already sold out for this popular event. Through Dec. 20. $3-$9.

Xavier Omar at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Quiet storm — the none-more-smoother R&B format — originated in 1976 on Howard University’s WHUR radio station, and while its popularity has waned over the years, recent times have seen a revival of sorts. Among the proponents of this soulful crooning is Xavier Omar, a singer from San Antonio who ponders the peaks and pitfalls of love and lust over downtempo grooves. His latest album, “Moments Spent Loving You,” finds him teaming with frequent collaborator Sango, a DJ-producer who has helped forge new sounds in R&B, hip-hop and dance music with the Soulection collective. 8 p.m. $22.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

AD

AD

Norwegian Christmas Tree Lighting at Union Station: Be thankful for your annual gift from the people of Norway: a large, decorated Christmas tree in the historic Main Hall of Union Station. This year’s tree, decorated to honor the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, will be lit by Norwegian Ambassador Kare R. Aas with performances by the String Queens and the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

‘Love, Factually’ at the Kennedy Center: If the start of December has you hitting repeat on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and queuing up the film “Love Actually,” you’re the target audience for the Second City’s “Love, Factually.” This spoof of the simultaneously loved-and-hated 2003 movie (and holiday rom-coms in general) is back after a sold-out Kennedy Center run in 2018. This time, the production packs in even more “Love Actually” parodies. For those who haven’t seen the movie, “Love, Factually” hopes to keep things interesting through improvisation and audience participation. Through Dec. 29. $49-$79.

‘The Snow Queen’ at Synetic Theater: After seeing “Frozen II,” you might want to check out “The Snow Queen,” the classic fairy tale that inspired the first Disney film. The visuals for Synetic Theater’s take on Hans Christian Andersen are bound to be dazzling: The costumes are inspired by Scandinavian folk clothing and antique Chinese figurines. Families are welcome, and there will even be special performances accompanied by a visit from Santa or an enchanted tea time. Through Dec. 29. $15-$35.

AD

AD

Hand lettering and layout and poster design at Shop Made in D.C.: Shop Made in D.C., which has three locations in the District, offers more than locally made art, food products, home decor and jewelry for purchase. The Dupont, Wharf, and Georgetown shops also host frequent workshops. Curious about block printing? Want to make your own candles? Need to brush up on a traditional Japanese stitching technique? There’s a class for that. Each lasts about two hours and typically costs between $35 and $85 (including materials). 6 to 8 p.m. $60.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Christmas Tree Lighting at the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: The lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Thursday involves a ticket lottery and badly snarled traffic. The lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree, on the other hand, is a more low-key affair. This year’s tree, a 60-foot blue spruce from New Mexico’s Carson National Forest, will be lit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a ceremony open to all. 5 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

Thursday, Dec. 5

‘Rosa Parks: In Her Own Words’ at the Library of Congress: The Library of Congress’s new exhibition, “Rosa Parks: In Her Own Words,” will tell the story of the civil rights icon’s life, displaying 90 artifacts that illustrate her activism before and after her refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., bus to a white man. This collection includes family photographs and never-before-exhibited items such as the family’s Bible, all side-by-side with Parks’s own writing, as seen in personal notes, correspondence and other documents. Through 2020. Free.

Haley Fohr at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: As Circuit des Yeux, Haley Fohr has explored everything from atonal noise to experimental folk to baroque orchestration, all in the service of her robust, four-octave vocal range. The Chicago-based singer-songwriter even dabbled in country music, donning a cowboy hat and a new “Jackie Lynn” persona on a 2016 album of the same name. And by the time she returned to Circuit des Yeux with 2017’s “Reaching For Indigo,” all these disparate strands had come together into something both personal and universal. She will perform as part of the Hirshhorn’s “Awareness Through Absence” program, tackling “silence and quietude in an intimate space.” 6 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

O-Town at City Winery: Some bands get tired of the songs that made them famous. That’s not the case for O-Town. For the past six years, the band — whose tour hits City Winery on Thursday — has opened and closed nearly every concert with their two biggest hits: “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing.” Whenever they tried to switch things up, it didn’t feel right. If seeing that title sparks an immediate memory of belting out the power ballad in your car (“Cause I want it all! Or NOTHING at ALL . . .”), then you were probably a teenager around 2000, when O-Town arrived on ABC’s “Making the Band,” one of the earliest reality TV shows. 8 p.m. $28-$38.

Phillips after 5: Paint by Numbers at the Phillips Collection: The Phillips Collection is making it easy to create a masterpiece at the gallery’s December after-hours event. Would-be artists can pick up a paint-by-number kit featuring paint from upscale British company Farrow & Ball and create a souvenir to take home (or to gift for the holidays). Like other Phillips after 5 parties, food and beverages will be available for purchase and buying tickets in advance is recommended. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $10-$12.

Friday, Dec. 6

AD

AD

Georgetown Glow at various sites in Georgetown: The annual display of 11 site-specific light installations includes artists from around the globe and close to home — including one with a trio of live dancers from Dance Place. Walking tours and photo safaris help connect the art to the historic neighborhood. 5 to 10 p.m. Through Jan. 5. Free.

Mount Vernon by Candlelight at George Washington’s Mount Vernon: You might not get an invitation to tour the White House Christmas decorations, but anyone can purchase a ticket to see the first president’s home outfitted for the holidays. The guided tour of Mount Vernon — lit by both lantern and candle — takes in the historic house but also talks about life in the kitchens and slave quarters. There are demonstrations of 18th-century dancing and a visit with a camel, an animal George Washington brought to Mount Vernon in 1787, as well as a reminder of what Revolutionary War soldiers experienced in the winter. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 14. Also available on Dec. 22. $18-$26.

Single Mothers at DC9: Single Mothers made their name by being downright nasty. On the Canadian punk band’s 2014 breakout, “Negative Qualities,” frontman Drew Thomson used the mic to air out each and every grievance he had with the world — and his own failings as someone half-drunkenly stumbling through it. The rotating cast of players that form Thomson’s supporting quintet have since added their own oomph into the mix, with grating guitars and ferocious drumming. The band’s latest album, “Through A Wall,” polishes up the caustic spewing of previous albums but still sounds as rude and vital as ever. 7:30 p.m. $12.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Kara Elder, Chris Kelly and Emily Yahr

AD