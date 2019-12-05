Georgetown Glow at various sites in Georgetown: The annual display of 11 site-specific light installations includes artists from around the globe and close to home — including one with a trio of live dancers from Dance Place. Walking tours and photo safaris help connect the art to the historic neighborhood. 5 to 10 p.m. Through Jan. 5. Free.

AD

AD

TonalTheory at L8 Lounge: The magic of dance music can transform feelings of isolation into a sense of belonging, and the trick works just about anywhere — even in the Virginia Tidewater area where Marissa Benecke and Rae Kim met on the campus of William & Mary in 2012. The college classmates bonded over music, Benecke taught Kim how to DJ, and the duo eventually started spinning techno records on “thirsty Thursdays” at a nearby student bar. “This was small-town Colonial Williamsburg,” Benecke says. “So we were definitely trying to bring electronic music there.” Things got a little easier once they relocated to Northern Virginia after graduation. Having named themselves TonalTheory, Benecke and Kim soon found their place in the greater-D.C. dance-music community and began producing tracks. 10 p.m. $5-$10.

Single Mothers at DC9: Single Mothers made their name by being downright nasty. On the Canadian punk band’s 2014 breakout “Negative Qualities,” frontman Drew Thomson used the mic to air out each and every grievance he had with the world — and his own failings as someone half-drunkenly stumbling through it. The rotating cast of players that form Thomson’s supporting quintet have since added their own oomph into the mix, with grating guitars and ferocious drumming. The band’s latest album, “Through A Wall,” polishes the caustic spewing of previous albums but still sounds as rude and vital as ever. 7:30 p.m. $12.

AD

AD

Judy Collins at the Birchmere: Iconic folk singer Judy Collins is doing only a handful of shows outside New York with Norwegian singer-guitarist Jonas Fjeld and North Carolina Americana act Chatham County Line in support of their just-released collaborative album, “Winter Stories.” Less a holiday record and more a collection of songs that evoke the aural feeling of winter, the album features stately, twangy takes on Joni Mitchell’s “River,” Collins’s own “The Blizzard” and Fjeld’s “Angels in the Snow.” Through Saturday. 7:30 p.m. $59.50.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday boat parades at Waterfront Park and the Wharf: Festively decorated boats fill the Potomac on Saturday night, as Alexandria and the Wharf host holiday boat parades a few hours and miles apart. Alexandria gets an early start, with Santa arriving by fireboat at the Torpedo Factory at 3:30 p.m. The neighborhood is filled with activities, including a pop-up Port City beer garden and craft-making stations in Waterfront Park, before the Holiday Boat Parade of Lights begins in earnest at 5:30 p.m. Upstream, the D.C. Holiday Boat Parade at the Wharf begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 8 p.m. Arrive early for ice skating, live music and a beer garden with s’mores.

AD

AD

Swedish Holiday Market at the Swedish Embassy: Do you get extra cool points for buying your mom holiday decorations, a new scarf or a beautiful crystal bowl at the Swedish Holiday Market at the Swedish Embassy? Maybe, maybe not. But even if you don’t find anything, you’ll get to sip mulled wine, eat meatballs and watch a traditional Santa Lucia procession on the water in Georgetown. The market, organized by the Swedish women’s organization SWEA in partnership with the embassy, is perennially popular, with thousands of visitors, so purchasing advance tickets is strongly recommended. (The ticket, $6 in advance for everyone older than 10, includes “fika,” a coffee paired with ginger snaps or a cinnamon roll, and a cup of glögg.) The market, which fills both levels of the House of Sweden, is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Santa Lucia procession and caroling begins at 5 p.m. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $6 in advance, $10 at the door.

Christkindlmarkt at the Heurich House: The annual holiday market held in the garden behind Christian Heurich’s preserved 19th-century Dupont Circle mansion features more than 40 local vendors selling handmade crafts and gifts, as well as beer, mulled wine and food. The historic home, which is decorated for a Victorian Christmas, is open for self-guided tours during the Saturday and Sunday markets, as well as a Friday night VIP event. Through Sunday. Noon to 8 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on Sunday). $10.

AD

AD

Smithsonian Holiday Card Workshop at the National Postal Museum: Do your kids have a crafty side? Introduce them to the joys of snail mail at the Smithsonian Holiday Card Workshop at the National Postal Museum. On Saturday and Sunday, the museum’s card-making stations will be stocked with stickers, rubber stamps, shiny paper, shaped scissors, markers and everything else budding Hallmark artists need. When they’re done, kids can mail the cards (with the postal museum’s special postmark) and explore the festively decorated museum, including train cars and trucks to sit in. Through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Krampusnacht at Gallery O on H: Americans like to play up Santa as a jolly soul who brings gifts to good boys and girls. For some reason, they rarely talk about St. Nicholas’s companion Krampus, a goat-horned demon who carries chains and punishes bad children. Krampus, popular throughout Central Europe, has become more popular in the United States: Krampusnacht returns to H Street NE for the eighth year. The fun begins with a family-friendly party at Gallery O on H at 5 p.m. with games, a costume contest and a visit with Santa. Krampus then leads an hour-long procession of masked performers, drummers and dancers around the bars and restaurants on H Street at 7:15, before returning to the gallery for an after-party featuring fire-eaters, magicians and other entertainers. Proceeds benefit the National Center for Children and Families to buy presents for children in the D.C. foster system. 5 to 11 p.m. Suggested donation $15.

Lucy Dacus at 9:30 Club: Her triumphant solo album “Historian” — plus the formation of the super-trio Boygenius with contemporaries Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — made Lucy Dacus the toast of the indie rock world in 2018. Usually, you would expect an artist to ride this high by touring for a while and leaving fans thirsting for the next album. Instead, Dacus delivered “2019,” a collection of songs released as singles over the past year. The album features standout covers, including “La Vie en Rose” and “Dancing in the Dark,” plus a sprinkling of original songs that showcase the 24-year-old’s burgeoning knack for biting wordplay and singalong melodies. 10 p.m. Sold out.

AD

AD

Sunday, Dec. 8

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” at AFI Silver: Getting ready to buckle down and watch all the award contenders? One title that might pop up is “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” a French historical drama that won the best screenplay award at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is nominated for best international film at the Independent Spirit Awards. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find until it’s released widely in February — unless you see it early as part of the AFI European Union Film Showcase. 8:15 p.m. (Also on Monday at 7:15 p.m.) $13-$15.

A Very Special Holiday with Marian Anderson at the National Portrait Gallery: In Washington, singer Marian Anderson is best remembered for her 1939 Easter concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial — a concert organized after Anderson was not allowed to perform before an integrated audience at Constitution Hall. Learn more about Anderson, whose four-decade career included sold-out international tours and celebrated recordings of operas and spirituals, at a day-long celebration in the Kogod Courtyard. Highlights include the Choral Arts Society of Washington leading a family-friendly singalong at noon, a curator-led gallery tour of the “One Life: Marian Anderson” exhibit at 2 p.m., and a concert of Anderson’s spirituals performed by soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme at 3. Noon to 4 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

Pictures with Santa at Hillsborough Vineyards: Have to wait in line? Drink some wine! That, Asli Baki says, is the motto at Hillsborough Vineyards’ annual photos-with-Santa day, which counts Disney’s Elsa among its attendees. Baki, the tasting room manager at the Loudoun County winery, was inspired to create the event after taking her oldest daughter to see Santa at the mall — an experience she described as expensive and “kind of fake.” Hillsborough’s event is all about authentic-feeling family photos with Santa, set against a classic backdrop: a Christmas tree and flickering fire. There will be face-painting and balloon animals to occupy kids, plus a station to write letters to Mr. Claus. And parents, of course, can pass the time sampling Hillsborough’s wine and craft beer. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $12-$15.

Art market at the Stew: It’s the time of year where everyone is looking for the perfect gift for their loved one, so if you have someone on your list who’d appreciate art and goods made around the District, head up Georgia Avenue NW, where local artist Rose Jaffe is leading a market of area artisans. The Stew primarily functions as a workspace, but the Petworth studio also hosts classes and events, such as Sunday’s market, which will feature plants, jewelry and a card-making station. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

Bob Dylan at the Anthem: For nearly 60 years, one of our world’s finest mythmakers has spun indelible yarns about life on this floating rock — but for much of the past 20 of them, Bob Dylan’s live performances have become a game of “name that tune.” Maybe the legendary 78-year-old troubadour has come to realize that his penchant for rearranging his songs with different inflections and lyrics, like so many refrigerator magnets, have become old hat. He’s reportedly performing his songs directly and clearly on his latest tour. Considering how much road he’s traveled in this life, now would be a good time to genuflect. 8 p.m. Sold out.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Rudi Greenberg, Angela Haupt and Chris Richards

AD