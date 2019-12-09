Horse Jumper of Love at Songbyrd: Downtempo slowcore is a gooey style of indie rock that can make you feel like you’re trudging along with no end in sight — but the finest artists working in that subgenre, such as Horse Jumper of Love, can transform all that plodding into a righteous saga. The Boston trio crafts missives around the anxious memories that cloud singer Dimitri Giannopoulos’s brain. It’s easy to get lost in the haze of the band’s latest, “So Divine,” were it not for Giannopoulos’s anthemic howls carving through the fog of helplessness. 8 p.m. $12-$15.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ at the French Embassy: One of the past month’s best ongoing film series has taken place on Tuesdays at the French Embassy, highlighting the works of the brilliantly creative director Michel Gondry. Don’t miss this final installment, which features his best work — and one of the finest films of the 2000s — “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The mind-warping 2004 look at romance, breakups and memory earned an Academy Award for best original screenplay and was an acting showcase for the two leads, Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. 7 p.m. Free but registration required.

Holiday Handi-Hour at the Renwick Gallery: Even if you don’t consider yourself crafty, you can make presents for the special people on your gift list. Yes, you. The Renwick’s monthly Handi-Hour walks amateurs through the basics of making miniature wreaths, cork photo holders and other simple creations, while participants sip Denizens beers and listen to Mink’s Miracle Medicine. Tickets include all craft supplies and two beers. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $25.

‘The Woman in Black’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company: When Susan Hill’s popular ghost novel “The Woman in Black” was first adapted for the stage by a provincial English theater, four years after its 1983 publication, expectations were not high. Robin Herford, the man who commissioned the adaptation and directed it, merely wanted to fill a three-week hole in his December schedule with something other than the usual Dickens and pantomimes. But now, 30 years after the show — an unexpected hit — moved to London’s West End, it’s still playing there, the second-longest-running show in history, trailing only Agatha Christie’s indefatigable “The Mousetrap.” Through Dec. 22. $39-$79.

Marvelous Morphology: ‘Seasons Greenings’ at the U.S. Botanic Garden: If you haven’t yet visited the Botanic Garden’s annual holiday display, this is your chance to get an up-close look at the stems, fruit and leaves that are turned into models of D.C. landmarks. Oh, and did we mention the tour is led by Botanic Gardens Deputy Executive Director Susan Pell? Make sure you sign up before registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday. 2 p.m. Free, advance registration required.

Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra at Blues Alley: Trombonist, crooner and journalist Eric Felten will lead his jazz orchestra through Duke Ellington’s big-band arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” at the annual Blues Alley performances. There are two shows on Tuesday and Wednesday and tickets tend to go fast for this long-running D.C. tradition. Through Wednesday. $35.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

NSO Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at the Anthem: If you think the symphony is too stuffy and formal, you’ll appreciate the National Symphony Orchestra’s annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Concert, where black ties and dress shoes are discouraged in favor of campy holiday apparel. The musicians and the audience members are encouraged to don gaudy red and green sweaters for the low-cost performance at the Anthem — a more casual setting for a symphonic show. Expect an 80-minute program of gift-wrapped selections performed by some of the best classical musicians in the region. 8 p.m. $15-$35.

Candlelight Tours: Commemorating Christmas 1899 at Tudor Place: Mount Vernon is known for its holiday candlelight tours, but it’s not the only historic home that does so. Tudor Place — a Georgetown mansion owned by Martha Washington’s granddaughter — opens its doors for after-hours tours and refreshments. This year’s decorations were inspired by celebrations at the house in 1899. 6 to 7:30 p.m.; also Friday, Dec. 17 and 19. $15-$25.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Give a Can, Get a Can at Pizzeria Paradiso Dupont: For the past nine years, Pizzeria Paradiso’s seasonal Give a Can, Get a Can promotion has encouraged Washington beer lovers to help the less fortunate. Bring a canned good for Martha’s Table, such as canned salmon or vegetables, and a bartender will give you a can of craft beer. Bring two canned goods and get two beers, and so on. It’s a delicious way to get into the holiday spirit. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free.

BrewLights at the National Zoo: It’s almost that wonderful time of year when twinkly light installations, wildlife, s’mores and craft beer come together at the National Zoo. BrewLights, the zoo’s fundraising holiday event, will bring in nearly 40 breweries to pass out unlimited tastings to ticket holders. The long list includes such D.C. favorites as 3 Stars, Atlas and Right Proper, along with brewers from Maryland and Virginia like Guinness Open Gate (Halethorpe) or Tucked Away (Manassas). You’ll get to explore the zoo’s light show and animal areas, light-up souvenir cup in hand. 6 to 9 p.m. $40-$65.

‘Acuña Acuna’ at Source Theatre: Erick Acuña found humor in his adventures as a Peruvian millennial getting used to life in the United States, whether it was puzzling over filling out a medical form or helping his colleagues find Peru on a map. He thought others would find his American story funny, and he was right: His solo show “Acuña Acuna” proved to be a hit at this year’s Capital Fringe Festival. Washington Improv Theater is staging an encore performance of this comedy, which incorporates music, skits and a giveaway of chocolate chip cookies. 8 p.m. $10-$13.

Friday, Dec. 13

Found Footage Festival at Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse: In 1991, childhood friends Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett came across a VHS training tape about custodial duties at McDonald’s, an unintentionally hilarious trash-or-treasure gem that led to a nearly three-decade obsession with videos that are so bad they’re great. The Wisconsin natives — whose credits include stints with “The Colbert Report” and The Onion — put their favorite lo-fi oddball classics together as part of a touring gallery of human foibles called the Found Footage Festival. This year, they celebrate the showcase’s 15th anniversary with a program that includes a junior beauty pageant that plays like “Little Miss Sunshine’s” evil twin, the world’s saddest Easter Bunny song and some instructional films that veer queasily into body horror — all set to the duo’s gently amused commentary. (Holiday bonus: This time Joe and Nick are part of the video segment as well.) Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. $16.

TonalTheory at Flash: The magic of dance music can transform feelings of isolation into a sense of belonging, and the trick works just about anywhere — even in the Virginia Tidewater area where Marissa Benecke and Rae Kim met on the campus of William & Mary in 2012. The college classmates bonded over music, Benecke taught Kim how to DJ, and the duo eventually started spinning techno records on “thirsty Thursdays” at a nearby student bar. “This was small-town Colonial Williamsburg,” Benecke says. “So we were definitely trying to bring electronic music there.” 8 p.m. $8-$15.

Ice Maze at CityCenterDC: For one weekend only, downtown’s CityCenter is throwing up a seven-foot-tall ice maze made of 110,000 pounds of cold, frozen water. The shopping plaza claims it is the “largest clear ice maze” in the country and will make its debut at nighttime on Friday — when the center’s towering Christmas tree will also be lit up — for all your Instagram needs. The maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a two-hour intermission for any repairs that need to get done from 2 to 4 p.m. Hours vary through Sunday. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Geoffrey Himes, Ann Hornaday and Chris Richards

