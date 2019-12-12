He was captured on his body-worn camera in May tackling a bystander who criticized a separate arrest and walked away. Newberg was later arrested in what Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said afterward was an example of a “horrible culture” of excessive force — and following evidence Newberg provided misleading evidence about how the incident unfolded.

It also prompted a review of nearly a year’s worth of daily interactions with citizens, Mosby said.

She found a common thread running through nine incidents that allege Newberg was focused on intimidating citizens, documents reveal.

Those nine interactions played out under some nearly identical scenarios of Newberg, 49, questioning and restraining bystanders who happened to be in the same place as police interactions, such as traffic stops and arrests, according to an indictment obtained by The Post.

In one January incident, a bystander identified in court documents as “DM” was told to move away from police activity. DM walked away, but Newberg pursued him and put him against a wall, the indictment said.

“You were told to walk away, it’s a safety issue. You don’t make the rules out here, we do,” Newberg said, citing the footage. Newberg coerced an apology from DM, the documents said, before he was released.

“Hey, don’t play me … you owe me … don’t mess with me,” he told DM, according to the documents.

Other interactions summarized in the document reveal an attitude of lording over the Western district. In one February traffic stop, Newberg told a man sitting on a stoop to disperse after a nearby traffic stop. Newberg went after him and took him into custody.

“I’m the sergeant they talk about, now you’ve met me. Sgt. Newberg. Now you know me,” he told the man. “Now we have an understanding, correct?”

Those moments came to light in a review prompted by a May 30 incident involving Lee Dotson, who saw two Baltimore officers force a man to sit on a rain-drenched curb. He decided to speak up.

“That ground wet, man,” Dotson said, as he passed the scene and walked away. Newberg described Dotson as “combative” in initial reports, though footage later released told a radically different story.

Newberg broke into a run, grabbed Dotson by the arm and tried to take him down before another officer tackled the passerby to the pavement and locked handcuffs around his wrists, according to footage from the officer’s body camera.

The 32-count indictment includes charges related to that incident, Mosby said. Newberg’s attorney following the initial charges, Joseph Murtha, did not return a request for comment.

Newberg was trained in de-escalation, use of force and laws allowing citizens to record police action, the prosecutor’s office said.

The department declined to provide a statement but pointed to Harrison’s previous comments.

“From what I saw, the man did nothing to provoke Sergeant Newberg, whose actions were not just wrong but deeply disturbing and illegal,” Harrison said at a news conference in June following release of the Dotson bodycam footage. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Mosby said Newberg’s arrest was “another example of my office commitment to share one standard of justice.”

“You’ll face the consequences even if you wear a badge,” she said.

Newberg has remained suspended with pay, Mosby said.

His salary is notable. He was paid $260,775 in the fiscal year ending in June when accounting for overtime — the highest of any city employee.

That period included every incident included in the indictment.

Marisa Iati contributed to this report.

