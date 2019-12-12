Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Atlas Performing Arts Center: This holiday show from Step Afrika features special guest DJ Frosty the Snowman in a high-energy spectacle of music and dance that rides on the irresistible rhythms of rap and jazz. A half-hour before showtime, patrons can decorate a musical instrument in the lobby, then use it to join in the music-making with the performers. Through Sunday; also from Dec. 19 to 22. $25-$45.

TonalTheory at Flash: The magic of dance music can transform feelings of isolation into a sense of belonging, and the trick works just about anywhere — even in the Virginia Tidewater area where Marissa Benecke and Rae Kim met on the campus of William & Mary in 2012. The college classmates bonded over music, Benecke taught Kim how to DJ, and the duo eventually started spinning techno records on “Thirsty Thursdays” at a nearby student bar. “This was small-town Colonial Williamsburg,” Benecke says. “So we were definitely trying to bring electronic music there.” 8 p.m. $8-$15.

Ice Maze at CityCenterDC: For one weekend only, downtown’s CityCenter is throwing up a seven-foot-tall ice maze made of 110,000 pounds of frozen water. The shopping plaza claims it is the “largest clear ice maze” in the country and will make its debut at nighttime on Friday — when the center’s towering Christmas tree will also be lit up — for all your Instagram needs. The maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a two-hour intermission for any repairs that need to get done from 2 to 4 p.m. Hours vary through Sunday. Free.

Tyler Childers at the Anthem: After delving into “Purgatory” on his breakthrough album of the same name, Tyler Childers returned this year with “Country Squire” — and lived up to that title, too. The 28-year-old Kentuckian makes classic-sounding country and bluegrass with a modern sensibility. Childers has a voice that’s earnest and eager, and a gift for storytelling that is rich in Appalachian detail. Produced by country music explorer Sturgill Simpson, “Country Squire” is full of lessons learned on the “country music highway” about camper retirement, citified country boys and the hard work of commitment. “Spending my nights in a barroom, Lord,” he sings. “Turnin’ them songs into two-by-fours.” 8 p.m. Sold out.

Alexandria Holiday Sing-Along at Del Ray United Methodist Church: The Alexandria Community Band has been around for 107 years, but one of its most popular events began only in 2017: a night of caroling with the all-volunteer band in Del Ray. 7:30-9 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Anuel AA at EagleBank Arena: At the top of the decade, Anuel AA helped pioneer the mix of reggaeton and Latin trap that has taken over urban music in Latin America and beyond by blending heartbroken crooning and rapid-fire street raps like his musical cousins on the continent. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican, born Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, signed with Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group, but his career was nearly sidelined as he spent two years in prison on gun charges. No matter: Anuel kept feeding the streets by prison phone and released his debut album, “Real Hasta la Muerte” (“real until death”), the same day he got out of prison. 8 p.m. $79-$149.

Grand opening party at Red Onion Records: One of the District’s best record shops left the city proper earlier this year but quietly reopened in the suburbs in the past couple of weeks. Red Onion moving wasn’t a surprise — the store has bounced around Washington neighborhoods in the past decade — but the new location sits in Hyattsville. Get a first look at this party, which features live music from three local acts, beer from Right Proper Brewing Company and snacks — all proceeds from record sales the day of will be donated to the excellent alternative art space, Takoma Park’s Rhizome. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

Kwanzaa Celebration at Dance Place: Learn the seven principles behind Kwanzaa — including unity, purpose, faith and creativity — at Dance Place’s annual performances dedicated to the week-long holiday. Artistic director Sylvia Soumah will lead dancers from Dance Place resident company Coyaba Dance Theater (which specializes in traditional and contemporary West African dance), as well as pint-size performers from Coyaba Academy and special guests. The Kwanzaa Celebration is a long-running December tradition at Dance Place, incorporating drumming and singing along with dance. 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30.

Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade at Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek: It makes sense that America’s Sailing Capital prefers to celebrate Christmas on the water, as boats decorated with glowing reindeer, palm trees, Grinches and, last year, the Abominable Snowman spend hours slowly circling Spa Creek and Annapolis Harbor. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., Holiday Show at the Lincoln Theatre: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., promises “more sparkle than ever” for this year’s performances of its annual holiday show, which features disco dancers, Santa and a seven-foot-tall Christmas tree wearing heels. The set list includes old classics (“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”) and new entries into the holiday canon (“What a Gay Ol’ Christmas Tree”). 3 and 8 p.m. (and 3 p.m. on Sunday). $25-$65.

Snow Daze at Aslin Brewing Company: Aslin leaps into the burgeoning holiday-market-at-brewery scene this weekend, welcoming 20 vendors into its spacious Alexandria brewhouse and taproom. Browse purses, perfumes, chocolates and records before treating yourself to a taste of two brand-new barrel-aged imperial stouts: Tiny Thugs, with marshmallow and hot chocolate; and Crumb Snatchers, which blends gingerbread spice, vanilla, coconut and almonds. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Winter’s Eve at Glen Echo Park: Charming Glen Echo Park turns into a one-stop winter wonderland for families during this free Saturday festival. Take part in story time and singalongs, warm up at the hot chocolate bar, and peruse the holiday art show and sale. Or you could make your own gifts: Find holiday craft rooms for kids and adults, along with a $35 glass-ornament-making class and $25 holiday portrait sessions. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

Russian Winter Festival at Hillwood Estate: Marjorie Merriweather Post began collecting Imperial Russian art when her husband, Joseph Davies, served as ambassador to the Soviet Union in the late 1930s. Her Hillwood estate now holds the largest collection outside of Russia, including 90 works by Faberge. Post’s love of decorative Russian art inspired Hillwood’s annual Russian Winter Festival, which introduces families to Russian fairy tales (Flying V Theatre’s “Grandfather Frost and the Snow Maiden”), dance and folk music performances, strolling entertainers and hands-on craft activities. Through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Eighth annual holiday extravaganza at 3 Stars Brewing Company: If you’ve been to 3 Stars Brewing Company’s annual holiday party, you know why it sells out every year: It’s a relaxing afternoon of hanging out at the recently expanded Takoma brewery, sampling housemade craft beers and guest drafts and cans from much further afield, listening to DJs and live music, and grabbing snacks from food trucks. There are two ticket levels: General admission includes one full beer and a souvenir glass; the VIP Jedi Master level includes admission at noon, exclusive beers and four more drink tickets. 1 to 6 p.m. $15-$50.

Santa Paws costume contest at Wunder Garten: Holiday markets abound at this time of year, including seasonal shopping at this NoMa beer garden’s Winterfest celebration. But Sunday brings a special treat for dog lovers, thanks to Wunder Garten’s Santa Paws costume contest. Owners are welcome to dress up their pup with any sort of antlers, Santa hats or whatever they’re inspired by — the best outfits will win a prize for human and dog alike. Noon to 3 p.m. Free.

Ladygod at Songbyrd: Singer-guitarist Skye Handler says he’s a slave to rock-and-roll. “I’m a propagandist for it,” Handler adds. “I bought into it when I was young.” Now 36, Handler makes lo-fi psych- and garage-rock with Ladygod, a band that was born, in part, as a reaction to Handler surviving two heroin overdoses earlier this decade. “When I came back from an overdose, I was like, ‘Music is this gift,’ ” Handler says. “Singing — just being able to sing, whether it’s in key or out of key — is this gift that I feel is taken for granted.” 8 p.m. $10.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Ann Hornaday, Sarah L. Kaufman, Chris Kelly and Chris Richards

