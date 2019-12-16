The name for a baby porcupine is a PORCUPETTE. And we have a new one at @NationalZoo who needs a name of his own! We are asking for your help to pick a name for our prehensile-tailed porcupine born in November. ⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ra5cevxhDK — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 11, 2019

Zoo officials said Quilly McQuillface was “not an option.” The porcupette’s father is named Quillber, and its mother is Beatrix. It’s the first baby that Beatrix has birthed.

Experts said they typically name animals at the zoo to help in training them and often they like to name animals within two months of their birth.

In other fun facts about these porcupines, zoo officials said, their noses feel like marshmallows while their quills are hard. They use their tails to grab at tree branches, zookeepers said, and the tails often look like an extra limb. Their tails are “almost as long as their bodies,” zoo officials said in a Twitter message.

Another unique characteristic of prehensile-tailed porcupines is they don’t have external sex organs, so it makes it harder to tell whether they are male or female as babies. Geneticists use the DNA in a quill to figure out whether a porcupette is male or female, according to zoo officials.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are one of several species of porcupines. “Prehensile” means “capable of grasping,” and prehensile-tailed porcupines are native to South America, according to zoo experts. When they are born, their quills are soft. But the quills harden within minutes, according to the zoo. The animals are good climbers and spend their time in trees, eating mostly leaves and flowers.

What makes this porcupine a good climber? The underside of its tail doesn’t have quills, so that allows the porcupine to “grip branches with this appendage and navigate the forest canopy with ease,” according to the zoo’s website on the animal.

