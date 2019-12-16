AD

Tunes 4 Tots Holiday Sing-Along at 3 Stars Brewing: Do your kids love the holidays? Do they love to sing? Bring them to the 3 Stars Brewing Company for this special afternoon event, where Miss Hope and Tunes 4 Tots spread some seasonal spirit. This program is suggested for kids up to age 6. 4 p.m. $10.

Men’s World Squash Team Championship at Squash on Fire: Washington’s hockey, baseball and WNBA teams have grabbed headlines in the past 18 months, but the eyes of the sporting world return to the city this week, as some of the best athletes on Earth visit to . . . compete in the Men’s World Squash Team Championships. This is the first time the championships have been held in the United States, though more than 200 colleges and universities have teams. Watch competitors from 23 countries face off at Squash on Fire, a modern squash facility above a fire station in the West End. Through Saturday. $25-$150.

Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra’s ‘A Bohemian Christmas’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: The Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra has persisted since the 2016 closure of Bohemian Caverns, its former home on U Street NW, and will hold its annual “A Bohemian Christmas” show at the Atlas Performing Arts Center this year. The 17-piece group, which has featured notable D.C. jazz musicians over the years, takes a big band approach to holiday music, adding extra swing to such usually staid numbers as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” 8 p.m. $15-$35.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

The Adobo Holiday Party at Cloak & Dagger: A mix of hip-hop, Afrobeats, Latin and dance hall tunes has helped the Adobo parties blossom over the past year, taking over venues as diverse at Big Chief and Smith Public Trust. The group takes over Cloak and Dagger for a special holiday party. Bring a new, unwrapped to receive free admission and an open bar from 9-10 p.m. DJs Pedro Night and K-Meta provide the tunes. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free.

‘Come From Away’ at the Kennedy Center: When Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein workshopped “Come From Away” in fall 2016 at Ford’s Theatre, they were only beginning to understand the staying power of their modest tale. The musical, partially funded by the Canada Council for the Arts, tells the story of the small Newfoundland town that opened its doors to thousands of stranded airline passengers in the aftermath of 9/11. Although the musical had heart, “Come From Away’s” commercial appeal raised questions: Would audiences flock to an ensemble show without recognizable stars? Could anyone remember the title? Was the show doomed to be known as “the 9/11 musical?” Through Jan. 5. $49-$169.

‘My Fair Lady’ at the Kennedy Center: Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” arrives at the Kennedy Center after drawing raves for its jaw-droppingly detailed sets and costumes. Director Bartlett Sher and his team pay the utmost respect to this classical musical, while focusing on Eliza Doolittle’s story. She’s shown here as more than holding her own with Henry Higgins, the professor who tries to transform this Cockney flower seller into an upper-crust lady. Through Jan. 19. $39-$159.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ at Suns Cinema: Yes, Baby Yoda has won our hearts in “The Mandalorian.” But for all the Star Wars die-hards who also love all things camp, the best thing to come from the new streaming series from a galaxy far, far away is that the maligned “Star Wars Holiday Special” is now canon. The 1978 made-for-television event, created after the success of the original film, focuses on Luke, Leia and Han trying to get the lovable wookie Chewbacca back to his home planet to celebrate Life Day (which is mentioned in “Mandalorian”). The so-bad-it’s-good holiday special is now best known for George Lucas’s almost complete disavowal, because it has never been made available on any official media. Thankfully, the folks at Suns Cinema have a copy, and they’ve turned its screening into an annual tradition. Come early to grab a seat and catch all your old favorite characters, or get acquainted with Itchy, Lumpy and the gang. 8 p.m. Free.

Roc Marciano at the Howard Theatre: With its sports cars, explosions, helicopter-motorcycle battles, guns, swords and nunchucks, the cover of Roc Marciano’s latest album, “Marcielago,” looks like the poster for a B-movie that doesn’t exist. Still, that’s the type of hyper-real detail that the 41-year-old Long Island rapper delivers on the album. Marciano has long been carrying the frame for lyrically loaded, East Coast Mafioso rap: grime and crime rhymes over throwback, soul-sampling beats, all with his distinct sibilance. Listeners won’t find many hooks here, but for fans of hip-hop that delivers bars after bars, Marciano is as unmatched as the Lamborghini that inspired the album title. 9 p.m. $20-$25.

A John Waters Christmas at the Birchmere: “Hairspray” director and Baltimore’s resident weirdo John Waters explores the holiday season from his offbeat perspective at the Birchmere. Waters rewrites his raunchy Christmas comedy show annually and is calling this season’s performance “It’ll Stuff Your Turkey.” 7:30 p.m. $55.

Etienne Charles at City Winery: Growing up in Trinidad to a musical family, Etienne Charles was exposed to three song traditions around Christmastime: the singing of church hymns, calypsos and parang, Venezuelan folk songs about the nativity sung in Spanish. The trumpeter and band leader paid tribute to those traditions with a 2015 album, “Creole Christmas,” full of reimagined favorites and new compositions; the album also inspired this holiday season concert. Across his work and performances, Charles combines Afro-Caribbean music — calypso, reggae and beyond — with jazz, connecting the dots between the entire hemisphere’s musical heritage. 8 p.m. $32-$42.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Atlas Performing Arts Center: This holiday show from Step Afrika features special guest DJ Frosty the Snowman in a high-energy spectacle of music and dance that rides on the irresistible rhythms of rap and jazz. A half-hour before showtime, patrons can decorate a musical instrument in the lobby, then use it to join in the music-making with the performers. Through Sunday. $25-$45.

Gingerbread House Building at Purple Patch: Three great things that (might) taste great together: gingerbread houses, Philippine dishes and beer from Bell’s Brewery. Mount Pleasant’s Purple Patch will play host to the Michigan brewer of bar staples such as Two-Hearted Ale, and Bell’s will provide supplies for creating gingerbread houses to all who RSVP. (The restaurant also welcomes you to bring your own materials.) Naturally, you can sip seasonal brews while you build, including an imperial red ale aimed at “This Is Spinal Tap” fans called This One Goes to 11. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.

Shop the District at Union Market: Think of this after-work shopping bonanza as a supersized holiday market. Twenty shops and vendors at Union Market, La Cosecha and in the surrounding neighborhood are offering a variety of deals and free drinks and snacks, including Salt & Sundry, Nova Bossa, Cotton & Reed distillery and the new Corehaus pop-up decor shop. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Winter Book Swap at the Phillips Collection: There’s nothing more picturesque than curling up in an armchair with a new book during the holiday season. Brightest Young Things understands, and it cultivates that fantasy by hosting (a now semi-frequent) free book swap at the Phillips Collection. Bring a book, leave a book or take one while sipping drinks from the on-site bar. Whatever is left at the end of the night will be donated to the local organization Carpe Librum. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.

Friday, Dec. 20

Opera on Tap’s Holiday Hooplah at the Wonderland Ballroom: Opera On Tap’s monthly mission is to have talented singers bring arias to the masses — except in December, when you’re more likely to hear holiday show tunes, seasonal showstoppers and, last year, “Dick in a Box” in the divey surroundings of the Wonderland Ballroom. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Raheem DeVaughn and Friends Annual Holiday Show at the Howard Theatre: As Avant, Jaheim, Case and other R&B crooners began to climb the pop charts in the early aughts, the District had its own star to boast of: Raheem DeVaughn. The Maryland native’s heady fusion of hip-hop and ’70s and ’80s soul proved to be a commercial success, with his first five albums peaking in the top 10 of the R&B charts. As he was conquering the music world, DeVaughn was simultaneously tackling issues at home through the LoveLife Foundation. His nonprofit, which focuses on a range of causes including HIV/AIDS awareness, domestic violence and arts education, puts on an annual holiday fundraiser featuring performances from DeVaughn along with a roster of surprise guests. 8 p.m. $35-$40.

‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: Gingerbread men and sugar plum fairies soar through the air in “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” an annual touring production that dresses up aerialists and circus performers in elaborate holiday-themed costumes. This Yuletide circus will be in town for a run of family-friendly shows at the Theater at MGM National Harbor around Christmas. “Cirque Dreams” features musical numbers and stunts that will have kids enthralled, such as jump-roping reindeer, tightrope-walking Nutcrackers or balancing penguin acrobats. Through Dec. 23. $32.50-$99.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Thomas Floyd, Rudi Greenberg, Anying Guo, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams

