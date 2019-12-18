“PROTECT BLACK TRANS WOMEN,” read the mural, which was shared and celebrated by LGTBQ student groups on social media.

Then, last weekend, students walking along the bridge noticed someone had spray painted over the message with the words “GUNS” and “2A,” an apparent reference to the Second Amendment’s protection of the right to bear arms and a movement to declare “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in Virginia. The word “WOMEN” was crossed out.

AD

AD

A group of people rushed to fix the mural, but by Sunday night, the painting was defaced with graffiti once again.

The bridge has now become the latest symbol of the politically divisive environment at U-Va., in a college town now synonymous with a deadly rally by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in 2017. It has also prompted a debate among students about a long-running tradition of public expression that in recent years has also become a platform for hate.

What alarmed LGBTQ student leaders on campus was not the pro-gun message itself, nor the fact that the original mural was painted over. The bridge’s paintings are always covered by new murals from other groups, students said.

AD

It was the fact that someone felt the need to tag the mural — twice — with graffiti that was “inherently violent,” said Hunter Wagenaar, a third-year student and head of a group focused on LGBTQ-inclusive sexual education.

AD

“Why does that have to stand in opposition to this other message?” Wagenaar said. “Why can’t you put that on the other side?”

Hannah Hiscott, a third-year student, said she was about to go to bed on Sunday night when she received a text that the bridge had once again been spray-painted over with pro-gun messages.

“The second time it happened it just became so much more clearer that it was a more deliberate attack on black folks at UVA, trans folks at UVA,” she said.

AD

It was about midnight, and she had two end-of-the semester exams the next day. But she immediately grabbed some spray paint and sprinted to the bridge, still wearing her pajamas, to re-paint the original message. A dozen other people also had shown up to help.

“It was very unsettling to me. It’s very much an attack on my community and a lot of my peers,” Hiscott said. “I had no other option but to fix it.”

AD

The incident was first reported by the Cavalier Daily.

Blake Hesson, a fourth-year student and president of U-Va.’s Queer Student Union, said the controversy has once again put the university’s LGBTQ community, particularly trans students, on edge. Hesson, who uses they/them pronouns, said it’s the latest of several incidents that have alarmed a queer student body still shaken by the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

AD

In Hesson’s first year at U-Va., homophobic language appeared in student dormitories, Hesson said. In recent weeks, a queer couple was allegedly removed from a restaurant in downtown Charlottesville.

And just last week, the Charlottesville trans community marked the birthday of Sage Smith, a local black transgender teenager who disappeared in 2012. Last month marked seven years since Smith was last seen alive. The case, which police have declare a homicide investigation, remains unsolved.

AD

The city-owned Beta Bridge has long served as a public forum for everything from fraternity fundraisers to student group announcements to memorials for deceased students. Its murals are usually painted over and replaced in a matter of days or even hours. In recent years, it’s also drawn a number of controversies.

AD

In 2013, homophobic and racist comments were painted on the bridge along with a crude pornographic image, which university officials condemned as an “abhorrent act.” In January of this year, according to the Cavalier Daily, a painted message by the historically-black Zeta Phi Beta sorority on Beta Bridge was vandalized with the words, “It’s OK to be white,” a phrase popularized by white nationalists.

In a statement, University of Virginia spokesman Brian Coy said the site has on occasion caused “controversy or disagreement about the messages expressed or the intentions of individuals who choose to paint the bridge.”

AD

“We hope that community members will continue to honor this long-standing tradition of public expression in a way that respects every member of this community and the viewpoints they bring to Grounds,” Coy said.

AD

He added that the university “welcomes and values every member of this community regardless of their race, religion, sex, gender identity and expression, or other protected characteristics.”

“We recognize that people, particularly black trans women, feel demeaned or threatened by this message and the way it appeared on Beta Bridge,” Coy said. “We also appreciate that black trans women are among one of the most vulnerable populations in our country.”

Zyahna Bryant, a first-year U-Va. student, said she feels the university has a tendency to respond to incidents like these by “masking it as some kind of academic discourse” and emphasizing freedom of expression.

AD

AD

“It’s really dangerous to just discuss this as student self-governance,” she said. “Black trans women are really going missing. They’re really being killed.”

Nationwide, at least 22 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed by violent means in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Almost all of them were black. The American Medical Association has called violence against the transgender community an “epidemic.”

“I don’t feel like it’s empowerment when your voice is used to silence someone else’s,” Bryant said.

AD