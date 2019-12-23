Vybe Band at City Winery: So what, exactly, is pocket jazz? To Vybe Band, it’s a sound that heavily takes cues from the late “Godfather of Go-Go,” Chuck Brown. The group, which formed in 2002, started out as an R&B cover band in Laurel before evolving into the sizable go-go project it is. With a driving horn and percussion section, Vybe reimagines top 40 songs of the past and present into buoyant, soulful remixes that at times sound even better than the originals. At City Winery, you’ll get to hear some of these radio favorites transformed into effervescent go-go tunes. 7:30 p.m. $22-$25.

Drinks and Dreidels at Spider Kelly’s: The Young Jewish Professionals of Alexandria-Arlington is throwing a Hanukkah party at Spider Kelly’s in Clarendon, complete with a high-stakes dreidel game (the winner gets a $100 Amazon gift card). Everyone at Drinks and Dreidels, which is geared toward Jewish professionals in their 20s and 30s, will get a menorah to take home after a communal menorah lighting. The evening includes such kosher hors d’oeuvres as latkes, sushi, potato knishes, egg rolls and sufganiyot. 6:30 to 9 p.m. $10-$25.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Waterskiing Santa at Old Town Alexandria waterfront: Santa first traded his sled for water skis in 1986, and his annual appearance on the Potomac River remains the centerpiece of one of Washington’s longest-running Christmas Eve traditions — along with kneeboarding reindeer and a Grinch on a Jet Ski. Watch anywhere along the Old Town waterfront, and then head to the Torpedo Factory afterward for a family-friendly meet-and-greet. 1 p.m. Free.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Olney Theatre Center: A decade ago, Paul Morella considered various gimmicks for a solo take on “A Christmas Carol,” including one in which an adult Tiny Tim recalls the tale. Then Morella reread the novella, realized Dickens had done all of the work for him and performed a version in which he recites the original text by the light of a Christmas fire. In doing so, he puts on a variety of personas to play the narrator, Scrooge and the cast of supporting characters. 3 p.m. (various times through Sunday). $40-$50.

The Christmas Story in Art at the National Gallery of Art West Building: Here’s a new way to look at an old museum: A free 90-minute lecture revisits the Christmas story through the use of works in the National Gallery’s permanent collection, including paintings by Botticelli and Fra Angelico. 1 p.m. Free.

Christmas Eve Party at Red Bear Brewing: One of the best new additions to the city’s beer scene this year was the frequently packed Red Bear Brewing in NoMa. The “100 percent gay-owned” brewery is a great gathering place for groups looking to enjoy Pacific Northwest-inspired beers. To close out the year, Red Bear will host a seasonal sweater and pajama party while a marathon of classic holiday movies such as “Elf” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are shown. 3 to 11 p.m. No cover charge.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

‘Season’s Greenings’ at the U.S. Botanic Garden: Most of Washington shuts down on Christmas Day, but if you want to get out of the house for more than a Chinese dinner and a movie, head to the U.S. Botanic Garden, where you can examine models of American public gardens made from plant material as part of the Botanic Garden’s annual model train exhibit. Through Jan. 5. Free.

All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam at the Kennedy Center: A rare Christmas Day tradition in Washington, this annual jazz concert features a group led by Chuck Redd (vibraphone) that includes his brother Robert on trumpet. Expect seasonal numbers and swinging jams. Unlike most concerts at the Millennium Stage, this one requires free tickets: Up to two per person will be handed out in the Hall of Nations beginning at 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Closing days at the Newseum: There’s not much time left to visit the Newseum, which closes on Dec. 31 after more than 11 years in its landmark building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Say goodbye for now to the journalism museum’s artifacts, which will remain on display until the property is handed over to new owner Johns Hopkins University. That includes special exhibits focusing on Stonewall and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” and attractions such as a gallery of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs, an interactive newsroom and sections of the original Berlin Wall. Snag a ticket online to get 15 percent off admission. Through Dec. 31. $19.95-$24.95.

Christmas on the Potomac at the Gaylord National: The holiday spirit doesn’t leave the Gaylord National after Christmas: There’s still time to see the interactive sculptures of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (carved from 2 million pounds of ice), go tubing down a two-story slide, ride on a train or skate on the hotel’s new outdoor ice rink. Through Dec. 30. Prices vary.

Substantial Art + Music Kwanzaa Celebration at Creative Suitland Arts Center: On the first day of Kwanzaa, Creative Suitland — a new arts center from the organization behind Joe’s Movement Emporium — brings the community together for storytelling, drumming, dance performances and a talk by local educator Brother Victorious. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Friday, Dec. 27

Mr. Greengenes at Clarendon Ballroom: From the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, Mr. Greengenes was one of the biggest draws on the regional cover band circuit, including regular gigs in Dewey Beach and Clarendon. With Clarendon Ballroom set to close at the end of the year, Mr. Greengenes has reunited for one final weekend show on Wilson Boulevard. The band is loved for its eclectic sets, which include everything from Queen to Lady Gaga, Britney Spears to Green Day, and Toto to Tool. Doors open at 8 p.m., which leaves plenty of time for drinks on the rooftop deck before the band takes the stage at 9:30. 8 p.m. $40.

Odd Mojo at Songbyrd: Odd Mojo describes herself as “obsessed” with ’90s hip-hop, and you can hear that in her music, which brims with throwback beats and flows that recall hip-hop’s Native Tongues and neo-soul moments. For the second straight year, the Capitol Heights native brings together some of the DMV’s finest rap and R&B talent for “One Very Odd Show” at Songbyrd. This year, she’ll be joined by astral funk explorers FootsXColes, silky smooth G-funk purveyor Premo Rice, soulful trio Not.Alone, jazz-influenced singer-songwriter Jenna Camille and DJ-producer KnoImNot to celebrate the holidays and to look forward into the new year. 8 p.m. $12.

Sababa’s Hanukkah Menu at Sababa: Sababa’s modern Israeli menu will get even more interesting in late December, when the Cleveland Park restaurant adds a prix fixe three-course special in honor of Hanukkah. Think potato latkes topped with Hawaii-spiced apples or pastrami and sauerkraut; beef brisket with winter squash tabbouleh and muhammara; and chocolate hazelnut gelt with gold luster dust. The meal is available nightly when the restaurant is open, except on Christmas Eve, when the restaurant offers — what else? — a menu of Chinese-inspired specials. Through Dec. 30. $45.

ACM Kwanzaa Celebration at THEARC: Melvin Deal African Heritage Dancers and Drummers is the star of a lively interactive program at the Anacostia Community Museum’s annual Kwanzaa celebration, followed by family art workshops. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at THEARC. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams

