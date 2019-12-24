It’s not exactly known how the dog got off the leash. But police officials said the dog “then began to panic.”
In the 1 ½-minute video from the helicopter, the dog is seen trying to swim in the harbor. At one point, he seems to be paddling as officers on the dock try to help. A police boat also tries to reach the dog with a rope, as officers on the dock lean over. At one point, one of the officers jumps from the dock into the harbor to help rescue the dog and get it aboard the boat.
Baltimore Police Rescue Dog from Harbor. Check out the video from our helicopter. Yesterday, officers assigned to our Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol when they were notified that a dog got off his leash and jumped into the water. The dog then began to panic...... pic.twitter.com/LSbhMrIIIw— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 23, 2019