Baltimore Police officers took time away from their usual duties Monday to help rescue a dog from the popular Inner Harbor in the downtown area of the city.

The incident was caught on video from a police helicopter, and a police boat was also deployed to help. According to the city police department’s Twitter account, the officers who are part of the department’s Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol in the area when they were told that a “dog got off his leash and jumped into the water.”

It’s not exactly known how the dog got off the leash. But police officials said the dog “then began to panic.”

In the 1 ½-minute video from the helicopter, the dog is seen trying to swim in the harbor. At one point, he seems to be paddling as officers on the dock try to help. A police boat also tries to reach the dog with a rope, as officers on the dock lean over. At one point, one of the officers jumps from the dock into the harbor to help rescue the dog and get it aboard the boat.