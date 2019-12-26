Mr. Greengenes at Clarendon Ballroom: From the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, Mr. Greengenes was one of the biggest draws on the regional cover band circuit, including regular gigs in Dewey Beach and Clarendon. With Clarendon Ballroom set to close at the end of the year, Mr. Greengenes has reunited for one final weekend show on Wilson Boulevard. The band is loved for its eclectic sets, which include everything from Queen to Lady Gaga, Britney Spears to Green Day, and Toto to Tool. Doors open at 8 p.m., which leaves plenty of time for drinks on the rooftop deck before the band takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. $40.

Enchant: The Great Search at Nationals Park: The Washington Nationals’ World Series run kept their ballpark open later than ever this year, but the lights have stayed on through the holiday season with a little extra holiday cheer. Enchant — an events company that will have similar setups in baseball stadiums in Seattle and St. Petersburg, Fla. — constructed a sprawling Christmas lights maze where your goal is to find one of Santa’s reindeer. This labyrinth is centered on a 100-foot pine tree on the field of Nationals Park. In and around the maze is a market featuring food and gifts from local and international vendors, as well as an ice skating trail to glide through the park. This weekend is your last chance to catch the sprawling winter wonderland. Through Sunday. $14.99-$33.99.

Odd Mojo at Songbyrd: Odd Mojo describes herself as “obsessed” with ’90s hip-hop, and you can hear that in her music, which brims with throwback beats and flows that recall hip-hop’s Native Tongues and neo-soul moments. For the second straight year, the Capitol Heights native brings together some of the DMV’s finest rap and R&B talent for “One Very Odd Show” at Songbyrd. This year, she’ll be joined by astral funk explorers FootsXColes, silky smooth G-funk purveyor Premo Rice, soulful trio Not. Alone, jazz-influenced singer-songwriter Jenna Camille and DJ-producer KnoImNot to celebrate the holidays and look forward to the new year. 8 p.m. $12.

Sababa’s Hanukkah menu: Sababa’s modern Israeli menu will get even more interesting in late December, when the Cleveland Park restaurant adds a prix fixe three-course special in honor of Hanukkah. Think potato latkes topped with Hawaii-spiced apples or pastrami and sauerkraut; beef brisket with winter squash tabbouleh and muhammara; and chocolate hazelnut gelt with gold luster dust. The meal is available nightly when the restaurant is open, except on Christmas Eve, when the restaurant offers — what else? — a menu of Chinese-inspired specials. Through Dec. 29. $45.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Positive Force D.C. holiday benefit show at St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church: What better way to close out the year in local music than with getting together some of the finest musicians this city has to offer for a concert under one roof. The night will kick off with a collaborative set from the most inventive jazz artists in the District including Janel Leppin and the cosmic stylings of Blacks’ Myths. The night is capped off by two supergroups whose local shows have been rare in 2019. Hammered Hulls, who released a dynamite trio of tracks this year, will take the stage right before the Messthetics, which features two members of Fugazi, and released their own wiry album of jams this year. 7 to 10:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

‘Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement’ at Black Cat: Countless punk bands have burned bright and fast across the D.C. landscape in the time it has taken the filmmakers of “Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement” to put the finishing touches on their music documentary. But fans can breathe easy knowing that it was worth the wait. For anyone who wasn’t one of the Kickstarter donors who pledged $50,121 in 2014 to see the completion of this love letter to the city’s punk scene — begun in earnest more than 15 years ago — the film takes viewers through the story of punk’s birth in the District, focusing on the arc of three bands: the Slickee Boys, Bad Brains and Minor Threat. There also will be bonus, unseen short films made from the hours of compiled and unused footage. 8 p.m. $10.

Walking tour: Frederick Douglass and Howard University at Blanche K. Bruce House: Take a stroll through Shaw while learning about the beginnings of Howard University and abolitionist Frederick Douglass’s contribution to the school (he served on the Board of Trustees from 1871 to 1895). This walking tour is led by John Muller, the author of “Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C.: The Lion of Anacostia.” You’ll begin at the home of Blanche K. Bruce, the first African American to preside over a Senate session, and continue to such historic landmarks as Shiloh Baptist Church, Howard Hall and the African American Civil War Memorial. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free-$12.

Holly Trolleyfest at the National Capital Trolley Museum: When it comes to model train displays, the National Capital Trolley Museum has an advantage over the competition: In addition to scale model trolleys moving around a seasonal scene in its Winter Wonder Garden, the museum also has full-size trolleys for visitors to ride. Through Sunday. Noon to 5 p.m. $8-$10.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Rumpus Room New Year’s Eve at the Black Cat: Little ones probably won’t stay awake until midnight on Tuesday? Let them hit the dance floor and say farewell to 2019 at the Black Cat’s afternoon family dance party. DJs Steven Faith and Marc Meistro are known for rocking clubs around the D.C. area, but created the Rumpus Room as a place where they could spin party tunes for their own small children. Expect disco lights, pop classics and all-ages fun at a level that’s not too loud for toddlers or their families. 2 to 4:30 p.m. $12-$15.

Plant & Cutting Swap at 3 Stars Brewing Company: If your New Year’s resolution is to be a better plant parent or to venture into new species, get a jump-start at this swap meet. Head over to 3 Stars on Sunday to meet up with other enthusiasts, where you can swap any sort of plants (as long as they’re alive and not ridden with pests) or even exchange cuttings and pots, all with a beer in hand. Noon to 3 p.m. Free.

Fantasia at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: At the turn of the millennium, winning “American Idol” was a one-way ticket to fame and fortune. One of the last singers to benefit from Simon Cowell and Co.’s co-sign was Fantasia, an R&B singer who has stayed on the scene since her big win in 2004. Despite the “Sketchbook” title of her latest album, Fantasia delivered fully formed takes on hip-hop-fueled contemporary R&B alongside more traditional (and orchestral) fare that better showcases her powerhouse vocals. Either way, the singer isn’t going anywhere. As she proclaims on “History,” “Now it ain’t ever gonna be over for me / I’m just getting started, ain’t no retiring.” 8 p.m. Sold out.

Skrillex at Echostage: Want to know what electronic music’s biggest hits sounded like this decade? Check out Skrillex. After making his bones on festival stages around the world with the chain-saw synths and the wub-wub-wub bass of dubstep, the DJ-producer has never stopped evolving his maximalist sound. First, he pivoted to a kinder, gentler take on EDM, forming Jack Ü with fellow super-producer Diplo and teaming with Justin Bieber for the massive “Where Are Ü Now.” His second Bieber collaboration, the chart-topping “Sorry,” presaged the “tropical house” trend, and since then, Skrillex has continued to champion the widest, wildest definition of EDM. 9 p.m. Sold out.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin and Chris Kelly

