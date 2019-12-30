Zoo keepers have started to “introduce” Athena and Vlad, and, like sloths move, they’ve done it slowly.

Before the two, two-toed sloths meet face-to-face there’s some courtship.

First, they swapped the sloths’ blankets. The animals curl up with the blankets, and keepers said this gives them “the opportunity to get acquainted with each other’s scents” before they meet, according to a statement from the zoo.

Date number two could likely involve the sloths meeting between mesh. Experts said they’ll see each other “without physically being in the same space."

“If Athena and Vlad seem interested in each other and indicate that they would like to spend time together, they will be on exhibit together,” keepers said in a statement.

Then the pair will spend the next year and a half, officials said, “getting to know each other.”

Two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America, and their populations in the wild are stable. They’re listed as a species of “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In the wild, they’re arboreal and live in tropical rainforests. And like their name implies — sloths move slowly. So slowly in fact that they have a metabolic rate of about 40 percent to 45 percent of “what would be expected for their body weight,” according to zoo experts.

Their body temperature is between 86 and 93 degrees Fahrenheit, so that helps them to spend much energy. They eat a diet of leaves and fruit, and their food can stay in their digestive tracts for up to a week. Experts said that because sloths digest so slowly they only need to poop once a week. (Wow!)

As zoo officials said, “they only need to descend from their treetop homes to defecate once each week.”

Even though they’re slow, two-toed sloths are known to be very good swimmers.

Experts said female two-toed sloths reach “full maturity” and can breed when they’re 3 years old. Two-toed female sloths are pregnant for about six months. When born, baby sloths spend their first five weeks “clinging to their mother’s bellies."

At the National Zoo, sloths typically share a spot with some golden lion tamarins. The tamarins are known to curl up and nap with Vlad, the male sloth.

For now, Athena is living with some monkeys and a green aracari, which is a tropical bird. She’s also working on her training with zoo keepers so they can care for her health.

