Closing days at the Newseum: There’s not much time left to visit the Newseum, which closes on Tuesday after more than 11 years in its landmark building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Say goodbye for now to the journalism museum’s artifacts, which will remain on display until the property is handed over to new owner Johns Hopkins University. That includes special exhibits focusing on Stonewall and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” and attractions such as a gallery of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs, an interactive newsroom and sections of the Berlin Wall. Snag a ticket online to get 15 percent off admission. Through Tuesday. $19.95-$24.95.

Festival of Laughs at the D.C. Improv: Jewish comedian Jessica Kirson premiered her new Bill Burr-produced Comedy Central stand-up special “Talking to Myself” earlier this month, a few weeks before she headlines the D.C. Improv’s Festival of Laughs comedy show. Kirson, who is Zach Braff’s stepsister, will share the stage on the final night of Hanukkah with fellow comics Adam Ray and Josh Adam Meyers. 7:30 p.m. $18.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

First Nights at various locations: All-ages First Night celebrations are great for families who want to welcome the New Year together. Old Town Alexandria’s long-running First Night spreads out at more than two dozen venues across the city, with music, magicians and a talent show, while kids have their own dedicated venues and performers. At midnight, fireworks are launched along the Potomac River. (Most events require tickets; parents are free with paid admission for kids.) Annapolis splits its free New Year’s activities: One session of games, obstacle courses and kids-rock bands starts at 3 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 5:30; the second round, held at the City Dock, kicks off at 8 p.m. with music and dancing, concluding with midnight fireworks. Alexandria from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Annapolis from 3 p.m. to midnight. Alexandria: Free-$35. Annapolis: Free.

Gogol Bordello at the 9:30 Club: Enthusiasm is at the heart of Tommy T’s work — from his solo recordings, to the music he’s trying to spread across the planet through Afroxoid, to his bedrock bass-playing in the polyglot punk group Gogol Bordello. Having moved to Washington from Ethiopia at age 16, the sounds of the world have been blending in his ears for decades. “That musical fusion, it’s not a concept,” Tommy says. “It’s my everyday life.” 9 p.m. $55.

New Year’s Eve celebration at Red Bear Brewing: “New Bear’s Eve” at the NoMa brewery brings a performance by pop singer Billy Winn; DJ Devin Trotter; and a midnight toast and balloon drop. Important note: The bar is 21-and-over only after 7 p.m. 209 M St. NE.

Chris Redd at Drafthouse Comedy Theater: It’s no coincidence that Chris Redd played Eddie Murphy’s son in multiple “Saturday Night Live” sketches on Dec. 21. To Redd, Murphy’s first SNL hosting gig in 35 years was an opportunity to spend some quality time with an influential icon he calls his “comedy dad.” “I also wrote another sketch that didn’t make the show where I play his son,” Redd says. “So I was just manifesting that he’s my father, I think. It was fun to play alongside him, just trying to hang with the" greatest of all time. 7 and 9 p.m. $25.

Sinkane at Gypsy Sally’s: After nearly seven years, Georgetown’s Gypsy Sally’s will close its doors for good on Jan. 4, but not before one more midnight countdown. Sinkane, the globally inspired band led by Sudanese-American singer-guitarist Ahmed Gallab, headlines this concert, which features opening sets from psych-rockers Stig and D.C. funk act Bencoolen. The latter will call it quits after their opening set, meaning you can say goodbye to Bencoolen, Gypsy Sally’s and 2019 in one fell swoop. 9 p.m. $35-$40.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Wale and Friends at the Fillmore Silver Spring: After leaving his label in 2018, Wale returned refocused in 2019 with a new record deal and his sixth album, “Wow … That’s Crazy.” Newly open about being in therapy, the D.C.-born talent got introspective about relationships over warm productions that stay on the softer side, with touches of R&B and dance music from around the world. He also continued to know how to pick collaborators, whether soul singers Ari Lennox and Jeremih or fellow rappers like his former MMG compatriots Meek Mill and Rick Ross. At his ninth annual New Year’s Day party, he’ll be joined by DMV upstarts Big Flock, Beau Young Prince and Flex Kartel. 9 p.m. $35.

Hangover Hog Roast at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: If you spent a little too long at Jack Rose ringing in the new year (or at any of the other many bars with festivities), head back there on the first day of 2020 to stave off any lingering effects. The Adams Morgan bar opens its heated and covered rooftop terrace to dish out plates of pulled pork, Hoppin’ John (a Southern tradition for the New Year), collard greens and cornbread at $15 a pop. For anyone who didn’t have their fill the night before, there will also be tastings of Whistle Pig whiskey — and other food and drink specials all day. 3 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Phillips After 5: Party Like It’s the ’20s: Ring in a new decade by living in the past. This edition of the Phillips Collection’s monthly after-hours soiree focuses on the roaring 1920s, so think “The Great Gatsby” when dressing for the evening. There will be a performance from DJ Chou Chou, who sings era-appropriate cabaret mixed to a funky electronic-infused swing beat. Champagne cocktails are on the menu, along with a free tasting from D.C.’s Green Hat Gin. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free-$12.

Bluegrass and Beer Festival at Union Stage: If you haven’t gotten a chance to visit the intimate Wharf venue, Thursday and Friday night will pretty much show off what they do best: local music and good beer. Union Stage hosts a free party featuring bluegrass bands Two Ton Twig and the Plate Scrapers over two nights, while Alexandria’s Port City Brewing takes over the taps to pour some of their latest offerings — and you’re probably going to want to pair all this with Union’s delectable pizzas. Through Friday (shows start at 8 p.m. both nights). Free.

Friday, Jan. 3

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at the Fillmore Silver Spring: No group has left such an indelible mark on hip-hop without receiving due credit more than Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The Cleveland-born crew debuted in the early ’90s and scored such classics as “Tha Crossroads” and “1st of tha Month,” but their influence can be heard in the triplet-heavy flows repopularized by Migos and the half-sung hits of Drake. 2017’s guest-heavy album “New Waves” featured only Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone, but the full five-piece reconvened earlier this year for “Survival.” “The survivors are so real with one foot in the grave,” Flesh-n-Bone rapped. “We just signed a new deal, plenty more money to make.” 9 p.m. $30-$102.

Heckler’s Ball at Colony Club: Shouting things unprompted at a comedy show usually leads to a dressing down from the onstage comic or receiving a swift dismissal from the club. At this show at the Park View coffee shop, however, heckling is part of the show. Heckler’s Ball bills itself as an interactive event where prizes are given to the best comedic acts — whether from performer or audience. And to make yourself feel better about “interrupting” the show, all proceeds from tickets go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. 8 p.m. $10.

‘Branded to Kill’ at Suns Cinema: If you stumble into Suns Cinema most nights, you’re bound to find a great film playing. Throughout January, the Mount Pleasant theater is showing off new wave movements in cinema across the globe. Saturdays are dedicated to the classic French new wave, with films starring the recently deceased Anna Karina, but the first of two Friday night features highlights Japanese new wave auteur Seijun Suzuki. “Branded to Kill” was his absurd masterpiece that involved a hit man with a thing for steamed rice — the movie is most notable for getting Suzuki fired by his movie studio, which cemented him as a cult hero. 7:30 p.m. $10.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Kelsey Ables, Adele Chapin, Thomas Floyd, Rudi Greenberg, Chris Kelly, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams

