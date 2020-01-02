Super MAGFest at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center: The National Harbor will be a gamer’s haven this weekend. The annual MAGFest (short for Music and Gaming Festival) started in 2002 as a gathering for the Mid-Atlantic gaming community before expanding into a nationally known destination that draws thousands of gamers. Devoted fans will be out in full force for the festival’s usual assemblage of celebrities and musicians of the video and tabletop game world, with panels, concerts, tournaments and indie video game demos. But any newcomers who enjoy a classic way of gaming will be sure to enjoy the access to more than 200 arcade and pinball machines set up in the convention center — all on free play with the price of a ticket. Through Sunday. $85-$95.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at the Fillmore Silver Spring: No group has left more of a mark on hip-hop without receiving due credit than Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The Cleveland-born crew debuted in the early ’90s and scored such classics as “Tha Crossroads” and “1st of tha Month,” but their influence can be heard in the triplet-heavy flows repopularized by Migos and the half-sung hits of Drake. 2017’s guest-heavy album “New Waves” featured only Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone, but the full five-piece reconvened earlier this year for “Survival.” “The survivors are so real with one foot in the grave,” Flesh-n-Bone rapped. “We just signed a new deal, plenty more money to make.” 9 p.m. $30-$102.

Bluegrass and Beer Festival at Union Stage: If you haven’t gotten a chance to visit the intimate Wharf venue, Friday night will pretty much show off what it does best: local music and good beer. Union Stage hosts a free party featuring bluegrass band the Plate Scrapers, while Alexandria’s Port City Brewing takes over the taps to pour some of its latest offerings — and you’re probably going to want to pair all this with Union’s delectable pizzas. 8 p.m. Free.

Heckler’s Ball at Colony Club: Shouting things unprompted at a comedy show usually leads to a dressing-down from the onstage comic or a swift dismissal from the club. On Friday at the Park View coffee shop, however, heckling is part of the show. Heckler’s Ball bills itself as an interactive event where prizes are given to the best comedic acts — whether from performer or audience. And to make yourself feel better about “interrupting” the show, all proceeds from tickets go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. 8 p.m. $10.

“Branded to Kill” at Suns Cinema: If you stumble into Suns Cinema most nights, you’re bound to find a great film playing. Throughout January, the Mount Pleasant theater is showing off new wave movements in cinema across the globe. Saturdays are dedicated to the classic French new wave, with films starring the recently deceased Anna Karina, but the first of two Friday night features highlights Japanese new wave auteur Seijun Suzuki. “Branded to Kill” was his absurd masterpiece that involved a hit man with a thing for steamed rice — the movie is most notable for getting Suzuki fired by his movie studio, which cemented him as a cult hero. 7:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Red Death at Songbyrd: What sonic frequencies does a bruising quartet born out of the D.C. hardcore scene look to harness while expanding beyond its screeching instrumental assaults and piercing howls? Why, a soft, delicately plucked classical guitar and some harmonious chamber sounds, of course. Red Death has already cemented itself as one of the finest interpreters of this city’s ever-changing heavy music scene by constructing two albums of punishing riffs and growls. The group sneaked in a new album at the end of 2019, “Sickness Divine,” and it might be its most rewarding record to date. 8 p.m. $15.

Bent at 9:30 Club: 2019 was a banner year for Bent, as each edition of the LGBTQ dance party sold out the 9:30 Club. Masterminded by D.C. DJ Lemz, Bent has big plans for 2020, highlighting a different decade each time around. First up is the “Raging ’20s,” featuring DJ L Stackz, Baronhawk Poitier, Sean Morris and a “versus” set between Lemz and Tezrah, along with performances by host Pussy Noir, Baby and Majic Dyke. Rounding out the bill is Summer Camp, the drag persona of DJ Shea Van Horn, who kept LGBTQ audiences dancing for a decade as the co-founder of the Mixtape party series. 10 p.m. $20.

Abbas Kiarostami: Early Films at the National Gallery of Art: The Freer and Sackler galleries remain the primary home of the 24th annual Iranian Film Festival, but throughout January and February, venues across the District are screening films created by the legendary director Abbas Kiarostami. Active for more than four decades, his prolific career included the classics “Close-Up” and “Taste of Cherry.” The National Gallery of Art screens a selection of his early short and feature films, most of them created before Iran’s 1979 revolution, highlighting his beautiful, poetic vision. Through Jan. 18. Free.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Free community day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: January is a busy month at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, as three major exhibits are set to close: “Women Artists of the Dutch Golden Age” on Sunday, and “Judy Chicago — The End” and the photographic collection “Live Dangerously” on Jan. 20. If you’ve put off exploring these exhibitions, take time to do so on the museum’s Community Day, which offers free admission to all. A special hour-long tour, dubbed “Fierce Women 2.0,” introduces visitors to trailblazing female artists from the collection. The tour is free, but admission is limited. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Glide at U Street Music Hall: U Street Music Hall is home to some of the city’s best dance parties, courtesy of its booming sound system. But for 10 years, Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards has occasionally turned it into one of the most serene spots in the District. Richards compiles some of the best sounds in the new age and ambient worlds and spins these tunes amid an appropriately surreal light setup from Edit Lab at Streetsense, the folks (probably) behind your favorite trendy restaurant. Sunday night’s event will be the last iteration, so as always, bring your own yoga mat to the club to sprawl out and bask in the noise. 9 p.m. Free.

‘She the People: The Resistance Continues!’ at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Handing out the same Christmas present two years in a row may be frowned upon, but that doesn’t mean the Second City deserves a lump of coal this holiday season. As the Chicago comedy troupe again sets up camp in Washington with “She the People,” the returning sketch show proves that familiar gifts can be effectively packaged anew. Director Carly Heffernan and her collaborators have come back to Woolly Mammoth Theatre with a sequel show, composed of new patriarchy-roasting sketches, subtitled “The Resistance Continues!” Boasting an entirely female cast and crew, “She the People” draws its incisive humor from such topical issues as standards of beauty, the pay gap and gun control. Heffernan has her six-woman ensemble threading together dozens of sketches with machine-like precision. The comedy, though, is anything but rigid. 2 and 7 p.m. $57-$109.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Thomas Floyd and Chris Kelly

