Epiphany Party at Last Call: The twelfth day of Christmas, also known as Three Kings Day or the Epiphany, is the traditional end of the Christmas season. It’s also the first day of Mardi Gras and Carnival season, which culminates on Fat Tuesday. David Guas of Bayou Bakery, Spike Mendelsohn of Good Stuff Eatery and Gina Chersevani of Buffalo and Bergen are once again teaming up to throw a Mardi Gras party at Union Market on Feb. 25, and they’re getting an early start on festivities at Last Call, Chersevani’s new bar. The free tickets include one Hurricane cocktail, muffuletta and red beans and rice — and the chance to buy discounted tickets for the all-you-can-eat-and-drink Mardi Gras soiree. 5 to 10 p.m. Free; RSVP required.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ at Sidney Harman Hall: You remember Tiger Lily, don’t you? The indigenous denizen of Neverland on a quest to reclaim the tribal rights to her ancestors’ imaginary lands? Or Wendy Darling, the English teenager at odds with a conventional mother who can’t fathom her daughter’s dreams of a career in science? Or Tinkerbell, a sassy alpha sprite who in a burst of feminist solidarity entreats her sisters to a call for girl power? No? Well, then, allow me to introduce you to the wokest “Peter Pan” ever. Or rather, “Peter Pan and Wendy,” Shakespeare Theatre Company’s sweet and saucy world premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s story about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. With the help of director Alan Paul and a design team that knows a thing or two about dreamscapes and magical domains, Gunderson has rewritten the familiar script to make it clear that girls do want to grow up — to follow their hearts and maybe even win a Nobel Prize or two. Various times through Sunday. $35-$120.

‘Manifesto: Art x Agency’ at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: In 2015, German artist and filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt cut and spliced together several dozen texts to construct the scripts for 13 short films that can be screened either back-to-back — as they were in 2017 at Landmark’s E Street Cinema — or, as they are now on view at the Hirshhorn, simultaneously. The museum places Rosefeldt’s ingenious vignettes at the center of a show, “Manifesto: Art x Agency,” that pairs the videos with artworks from its own collection. Through April 6. Free.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

‘NSO Pops: Game On!’ at the Kennedy Center: Listen to video-game music in the grandest of settings, as performed by the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington Chorus at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. Fans of “World of Warcraft,” “Overwatch,” “BioShock” and other popular games will recognize the score here, while images on screens will correspond to the programming. Andy Brick, who will conduct the NSO, is familiar with symphonic video-game music; he is a prolific composer for games in his own right. 8 p.m. $29-$89.

‘Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives’ at Suns Cinema: Filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul marked his presence in the District’s art scene in 2019 with curated short films that accompanied the interactive, curry-driven exhibit at the Hirshhorn from fellow Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija. On Wednesday, Suns Cinema will screen Weerasethakul’s finest work, a 2010 ghost story of sorts that delves into the bizarre nature of existence through Thai folklore that has been earning spots on lists of the best movies of the decade. 8 p.m. $10.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Bowie Ball at U Street Music Hall: David Bowie’s brilliance manifested itself in constant reinvention of style and sound, from Ziggy Stardust to Aladdin Sane to the Thin White Duke. And whether your favorite Bowie is the glam of “Starman,” the blue-eyed soul of “Young Americans” or the new-wave funk of “Let’s Dance,” you’ll find something you love at U Street Music Hall’s annual Bowie Ball. DJ Heaven Malone, who created the first Bowie Ball for the “David Bowie Is” exhibition in Chicago, is the special guest, spinning Bowie and Bowie-adjacent tracks on the city’s best club sound system. Come in character — there’s a costume contest with prizes — or visit the glam makeup booth for a sparkling makeover. Bowie would approve. 8 p.m. $8-$10.

Meshell Ndegeocello at Blues Alley: Founded in 1965, Georgetown’s Blues Alley has seen generations of jazz greats play on its stage. One such talent was Jacques Johnson, a saxophonist known as “Saxman” who served in the U.S. Army and played in military bands. Johnson was also the father of neo-soul pioneer Meshell Ndegeocello, and since his passing in 2016, Ndegeocello wanted to return to the District for a special program. Her “Exploration Through Geographical Memories” residency will walk through her early albums alongside — for the first time in over 15 years — the band (Federico Pena, Gene Lake and Tarus Mateen) that helped make that music. Through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $50-$55.

Diana Ross at the Kennedy Center: If you need a crash course in the last 60 years of pop and soul music, then take a look at — and a listen to — the career of Diana Ross. As the frontwoman for the Supremes, the Detroit-born singer dominated the charts and helped make the Motown Sound the sound of the ’60s. Striking out on her own, she proved she could be an R&B star without a group, and then became an indelible part of the disco revolution. Performing with the NSO Pops, her songbook will get the grand orchestral treatment that it deserves. Through Saturday at 8 p.m. $39-$219.

Friday, Jan. 10

Yola at 9:30 Club: After years of fronting a band that wasn’t her artistic vision, Yola is finally breaking out on her own thanks to the success of her country soul opus “Walk Through Fire.” The album earned the 36-year-old four nominations for next month’s Grammy Awards, including a spot in the coveted Best New Artist category opposite such chart-topping pop acts as Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. Yola relishes challenging expectations. She’s well aware that because she’s a black British woman, most people don’t expect her to make country music, the dominant genre on “Walk Through Fire” and even more so on her 2016 EP “Orphan Offering.” 8 p.m. $20.

Mal Devisa at DC9: In 2016, the voice of 19-year-old Mal Devisa walloped the indie music world. Her debut album “Kiid” showcased a booming vocal range that could envelop a grand concert hall as easily as it could pinpoint your heartstrings in an intimate rock club. Unfortunately, a mysterious illness knocked the singer — born Deja Carr — out of commission in 2017 and the Amherst, Mass.-raised musician has largely been sidelined since. There were a couple of short recordings, punctuated by a groovy bass beat and slick production, released in 2018. But the highlight was still the understated fury bellowing from Carr’s lungs that hinted that she has recovered and is primed to reclaim her voice. 8 p.m. $13-$15.

Eric Nuzum at Politics and Prose Union Market: Everyone’s a podcaster these days, but do you want to try to make yours actually sound good? Head to the Union Market bookstore on Friday night for a talk with the former head of NPR’s podcast development team to hear about how shows such as “TED Radio Hour” and “Invisibilia” sprouted from an idea into a full-on audio story. 7 to 8 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly and Peter Marks

