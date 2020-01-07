Bistrot du Coin: The French restaurant has a huge zinc bar and a buzzing atmosphere where there isn’t a television screen in sight.

The Columbia Room: You don’t have to make a reservation for prix fixe cocktails to enjoy beverages at the Columbia Room: The comfortable Drinks Library and outdoor Punch Garden both have cocktails in the $12 to $15 range, as well as wine and beer.

Copycat Co.: Copycat’s huge cocktail menu stretches across several chalkboards inside the narrow, dark H Street bar. It’s as much a work of art as the drinks themselves — and more fun to look at than a projection screen.

Dabney Cellar: The cozy, candlelit bar, tucked into a brick-walled Shaw basement under the acclaimed Dabney restaurant, offers around two dozen wines by the glass and an intriguing selection of charcuterie, cheese and oysters.

Dos Mamis: There are monthly movie nights on the back patio of this delightful Petworth cocktail bar, but otherwise, you’re left to entertain yourselves with a strong menu of drinks and snacks.

The Gibson: The trendsetting 14th and U cocktail bar — unmarked outside, dark atmosphere inside — has no screens to distract you from your drink and your date.

The Green Zone: A destination for Middle Eastern-influenced cocktails, DJs and late-night snacks, the Green Zone feels like an escape from everyday Adams Morgan.

Jack Rose: While Jack Rose’s popular rooftop deck and tiki bar have televisions, there are no screens in the cavernous first-floor Saloon Bar, home to the largest whiskey selection in the Western Hemisphere.

Jackie Lee’s: A revitalized neighborhood bar in Brightwood with old-school cocktails, rotating beer-and-a-shot combos and comfortable banquettes, Jackie Lee’s offers just one screen, and it’s attached to a vintage Nintendo system.

Lyman’s Tavern: Yes, there are screens at Lyman’s Tavern — the kind attached to video games and pinball machines. The District’s capital of pinball has previously banned laptops and tablets on Super Bowl Sunday.

Maxwell Park: Certified sommeliers guide visitors through the menu at this hip Shaw wine bar. (The lineup of wines by the glass changes every month, so even frequent guests might need help.) Outdoor firepits offer an alternative to the small, busy bar seats.

McClellan’s Retreat: “Washington’s only Civil War-themed cocktail bar” sounds like a novelty, but this low-ceilinged Dupont spot is worth your time, with plush banquettes, delicious drinks and a strong whiskey selection.

Pizzeria Paradiso: The Dupont Circle location of the local craft beer and pizza chain doesn’t have televisions. The branches in Old Town Alexandria, Georgetown and Hyattsville do.

Room 11: The classiest date spot in Columbia Heights combines a television-free bistro and bar with a large paved patio.

The Saloon: “No TV” is one of the “rules” posted outside the Saloon on U Street NW, along with edicts against standing at the bar, martinis and loud cellphone conversations. Regulars who love the grilled cheese and German beers wouldn’t have it any other way.

Wonderland Ballroom: The Wonderland Ballroom has been a mainstay in Columbia Heights for 12 years. The entertainment schedule includes DJs, comedy, live music, karaoke and trivia — no wonder televisions aren’t needed.

This story was originally published on Sept. 26, 2016. It has been updated.

