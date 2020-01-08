Officials at the zoo, near downtown Baltimore, said the baby chimp is a “miniature version of her mom, with fluffy black hair covering most of her body.”

Raven is the second mom to give birth at the zoo recently. Another chimpanzee, Bunny, gave birth to Lola in July. Experts are hoping Raven will get comfortable as a mom by spending time with Bunny and six-month-old Lola. There are 14 chimpanzees at the Maryland Zoo.

Chimpanzees are considered endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. In the wild, they face threats of poaching, disease and the destruction of their habitat — the African rainforest, experts said.

At the Maryland Zoo, officials said the birth of the two chimps is crucial because reproduction of chimpanzees at zoos has been slow.

“These two babies are essential for the long-term genetic health of the chimpanzee population in human care,” Erin Cantwell, the mammal collection and conservation manager at the Maryland Zoo, said in the statement.

Keepers will watch for the baby chimps to reach milestones that are similar to human babies. They’ll watch for the chimp to hold her head up on her own, learn facial expressions and how to vocalize, plus figure out how to use her fingers and toes to reach for items.

The baby chimp is already “gripping well and is very vocal,” Cantwell wrote.

She said zoo staff is working to give Raven a “lot of support and encouragement” since she’s a new mom. They’re using “behavior training” to teach her “how to carry and nurse the baby properly.”

In videos put out by the zoo, the baby chimp can be seen taking a few steps toward its mother. Another shows the mother taking hay to tuck in her baby and tending to the newborn.

The baby chimp, officials said, spends most of her time cradled in her mother’s arms. She weighed about two pounds at birth.

Claire Aubel, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Zoo, said in an email that officials haven’t decided on a name. At times, she said, the animal’s care team chooses a name and other times there’s a contest that involves the public.