Diana Ross at the Kennedy Center: If you need a crash course in the last 60 years of pop and soul music, then take a look at — and a listen to — the career of Diana Ross. As the frontwoman for the Supremes, the Detroit-born singer dominated the charts and helped make the Motown Sound the sound of the ’60s. Striking out on her own, she proved she could be an R&B star without a group, and then became an indelible part of the disco revolution. Performing with the NSO Pops, her songbook will get the grand orchestral treatment that it deserves. Through Saturday at 8 p.m. $39-$219.

Mal Devisa at DC9: In 2016, the voice of 19-year-old Mal Devisa walloped the indie music world. Her debut album “Kiid” showcased a booming vocal range that could envelop a grand concert hall as easily as it could pinpoint your heartstrings in an intimate rock club. Unfortunately, a mysterious illness knocked the singer — born Deja Carr — out of commission in 2017 and the Amherst, Mass.-raised musician has largely been sidelined since. There were a couple of short recordings, punctuated by a groovy bass beat and slick production, released in 2018. But the highlight was still the understated fury bellowing from Carr’s lungs that hinted that she has recovered and is primed to reclaim her voice. 8 p.m. $13-$15.

Meshell Ndegeocello at Blues Alley: Founded in 1965, Georgetown’s Blues Alley has seen generations of jazz greats play on its stage. One such talent was Jacques Johnson, a saxophonist known as “Saxman” who served in the U.S. Army and played in military bands. Johnson was also the father of neo-soul pioneer Meshell Ndegeocello, and since his passing in 2016, Ndegeocello wanted to return to the District for a special program. Her “Exploration Through Geographical Memories” residency will walk through her early albums alongside — for the first time in over 15 years — the band (Federico Pena, Gene Lake and Tarus Mateen) that helped make that music. 10 p.m. (various times through Sunday. Saturday shows sold out.) $50-$55.

Eric Nuzum at Politics and Prose Union Market: Everyone’s a podcaster these days, but do you want to try to make yours actually sound good? Head to the Union Market bookstore on Friday night for a talk with the former head of NPR’s podcast development team to hear about how shows such as “TED Radio Hour” and “Invisibilia” sprouted from an idea into a full-on audio story. 7 to 8 p.m. Free.

14th & Funny at Cafe Saint-Ex: Capital Laughs hosts comedy shows every night of the week around the city; on Fridays, you can head to Cafe Saint-Ex’s basement for “14th & Funny.” It’s a two-hour stand-up show from Washington comics, who are prescreened for the gig. There’s no cover required, which means you’ll more than get your money’s worth. 8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Jan. 11

‘Graphic Novel: A (North) Korean Story’ at Lost Origins Gallery: Song Byeok, a former propaganda artist for the North Korean government, has made a name for himself stateside as a dissident artist. His work juxtaposes life as portrayed by the state headed by Kim Jong Un against what citizens of the nation actually face. For the next month, Byeok’s “Graphic Novel: A (North) Korean Story” will find its home at the intimate Mount Pleasant gallery, with an opening reception taking place on Saturday night. 7 to 10 p.m. Open through Feb. 23. Free.

Fifth anniversary party at One Eight Distilling: The second oldest distillery in Washington was the first to rush a two-year-old straight bourbon to market. And now One Eight is the first to release a Bottled in Bond rye whiskey, which provides a federal guarantee that a whiskey was distilled in one season, not blended, and then aged in a bonded warehouse for four years. It’s a longer process, to be sure, but the whiskey is usually better for it — and not just because Bottled in Bond releases are a potent 100 proof. Get a taste of One Eight’s new spirit, made with Maryland corn and a mix of North Carolina and Virginia ryes, at the Ivy City distillery’s fifth anniversary party. Free samples are available, along with a full bar featuring One Eight’s other spirits. Sloppy Mama’s and District Chop Bar will be on site selling food. 1 to 6 p.m. Free admission.

Abbas Kiarostami: Early Films at the National Gallery of Art: The Freer and Sackler galleries remain the primary home of the 24th annual Iranian Film Festival, but throughout January and February, venues across the District are screening films created by the legendary director Abbas Kiarostami. Spanning more than four decades, his prolific career included the classics “Close-Up” and “Taste of Cherry.” The National Gallery of Art screens a selection of his early short and feature films, most of them created before Iran’s 1979 revolution, highlighting his beautiful, poetic vision. Through Jan. 18. Free.

‘Southwest Remembered: A Story of Urban Renewal’ at Anacostia Community Museum: Before a concert hall and trendy restaurants set up shop in Southwest Washington, there was a community of people. The Anacostia Community Museum will host a screening of “Southwest Remembered: A Story of Urban Renewal,” a documentary featuring former residents of the neighborhood talking about the shifting makeup of the area and how, and why, they eventually had to leave. 2 to 4 p.m. Free.

Bite Your Tongue at Hook Hall: Starting a restaurant or food-related business is hard. Starting a restaurant or food-related business as a woman is — well, just listen to some women who’ve done it. Produced with the popular storytelling series Story District, Bite Your Tongue features some of the area’s leading women in food and hospitality, including Violetta Edelman of Dolcezza and Julie Verratti of Denizens Brewing, telling true stories about the challenges they experienced on their way to success. Proceeds benefit N Street Village, which helps homeless and low-income women in D.C. 7 to 10 p.m. $20.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Washington Nationals Winterfest at Nationals Park: This will probably be the most celebratory Winterfest yet, as Nationals fans are still reveling in the team’s World Series win. This annual family-friendly event turns Nationals Park into a wintry wonderland for two days, with events indoors and out. Explore parts of the stadium that are usually closed during the season, and snap photos with mascots, Nationals players and coaches. Team members also will be on hand for Q&A sessions and autograph stations. Noon to 4 p.m. $23-$37.

Pajamuary Party at Silver Branch Brewing Company: Silver Branch Brewing has quickly established itself as a destination for local drinkers in search of styles of beer not commonly found at hot spot breweries. Any families (or overgrown adults) looking to stay cozy on Sunday should head to Silver Spring for a pajama party with cartoons on the TV and a cereal-and-milk bar for all comers. Noon to 3 p.m. Free.