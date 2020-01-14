Dan Herrera, a field technician for the Humane Rescue Alliance’s DC Cat Count, saw the images as he looked through hundreds of photos and posted them to the group’s Facebook page. In the posting, he called it “quite the find!,” which led several other residents to chime in.

Herrera said he’s used to seeing animals like deer, fox and squirrels, and even a beaver and an otter. But this time, “all of a sudden there was a bobcat,” he said, adding that “my heart skipped a beat."

He reached out to local wildlife experts to share the photo.

Dan Rauch, the District’s wildlife biologist, said the image is special because “we’ve never had an image of a bobcat in D.C., and there’s no reports of escapees anywhere. It’s a real wild cat in the District.”

Rauch first saw the photo Monday on social media and consulted with other biologists to confirm it depicted a bobcat. He noted the animal’s “large mutton chops … that frame its face,” its “stockiness” and “collection of dark stripes and spots.”

“When you see that face you think lynx, not house cat,” Rauch said.

Experts said they would develop a plan to watch for and possibly study the animal to ensure it’s in good health and not disturbed.

The last bobcat spotted in the wild in the Washington region was in Arlington in February 2017 near the George Washington Memorial Parkway, Rauch said. That same year, Ollie, the National Zoo’s bobcat, escaped from its enclosure. She was found about two days later near the zoo’s Bird House exhibit, not far from her home.

Rauch said it’s the first time in recent memory that “photographed evidence” exists of a bobcat in this District. This bobcat, he said, is likely about a year old.

Bobcats are native to North America and can range from Canada to southwestern New Mexico. In the Washington region, sightings have been reported in rural areas of Maryland and Virginia.

Rauch said the bobcat likely traveled down the C&O Canal from rural Virginia or Western Maryland. He said it could be moving through or “looking for territory, looking to hunt or looking to find a mate.”

Bobcats are reclusive, nocturnal animals about twice the size of a house cat. They eat small birds, rodents and other small mammals, along with the occasional snake. The pose no danger to people and are unlikely to be spotted during the day, Rauch said.

“They’re not going to go after a small dog,” he said. “They’re nothing to be concerned about. They’re just making D.C.'s habitat a little more wild.”

The DC Cat Count has more than 1,000 cameras placed throughout the city, each taking about 4,000 photos over a two-week period. The cameras take about five photos each time they detect movement, Herrera said. The photos are then sorted, but the process takes time, officials said in explaining how an image from November was discovered this month. The cat census is being conducted through the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

Some on social media initially wondered if the image showed “Cookie” the house cat, which some thought to be a mountain lion after the cat was found in September on a Georgetown home security camera.

Rauch said the bobcat image is a sign that Washington’s wildlife is thriving. He noted that American coots and ravens have also been seen recently in the District, birds that are new to breeding in this area.

While spotting the bobcat in person would be highly unlikely, Rauch advised anybody who comes across one to “step back and give it some room.”