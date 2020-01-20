Thousands — perhaps tens of thousands — of gun rights supporters are descending on Richmond for a massive rally in opposition to gun-control laws. After threats and indications of potential violence, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned guns from Capitol Square, where the rally is taking place. Gun-rights activists and militias from Virginia and across the country are therefore dividing into two groups: those who will shed their weapons and enter the secured area, and those who will remain armed and in the streets outside the capitol complex. Read the latest here: