Hundreds line up to enter Capitol Square
Hundreds were lined up outside Capitol Square before the gates were set to open at 7. Able Cunningham, 23, made the 14-hour drive from north-central Arkansas. “I’m not a gun nut,” said Cunningham, who manufactures equipment for Bad Boys Mowers. “But it’s in the Constitution.”
The prospect of stricter gun laws coming to Virginia under the General Assembly’s new Democratic majority seemed especially galling to him, he said, because of the state’s history of “standup to oppression” in the Revolutionary and Civil wars.
“I’m not taking sides with the Confederates or anything. I’m not that twisted,” Cunningham added.
Many demonstrators preferred to skip the lines and stay on the street, where they could remain armed.
Sam Jenkins left home in Lake Gaston, Va., at 4:30 am and was standing outside the Bank Street entrance to the Capitol, warning people that they’d be arrested if they tried to go in with guns.
“It says ‘public entrance’ but that state trooper over there isn’t telling people if they go through that door with any kind of weapon they can be arrested for domestic terrorism,” Jenkins said. He was complaining loudly to others that their rights were being violated. Several hundred gun rights advocates mulled around him, smoking and carrying signs.
Jenkins had his weapon with him, as always, he said, and added that he would rather hang onto it than go into the square.
“It’s all about the Second Amendment, “ he said.
The crowd was especially thick on the columned portico of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, just across Ninth Street from the entrance.
Some unfurled an enormous flag emblazoned with the image of a semiautomatic weapon.
“Come and take it,” it read.
‘Almighty father, we need your help for our country’
About 100 people from militia groups gathered Sunday night for a rally-eve dinner at the Ruritan Club of Glendale, a rural area southeast of downtown Richmond, not far from Richmond International Airport. When organizers asked who was from out of state, more than half the attendees put their hands in the air.
Tammy Lee, a militia activist who led a convoy from Oklahoma and helped organize the dinner, was there. So were members of the South Carolina Light Foot Militia and the Louisiana Oath Keepers.
“This is the Woodstock of the 2nd Amendment,” said Jeff Hulbert of the Maryland-based Patriot Picket. “The sheer numbers of people turning out and the far-flung places people are coming from — as far away as California. … What political activity in Virginia has created is a national meetup day for people who consider themselves the people’s militia. Most of the time, we’re in touch on the Internet.”
Virginia has some of the most permissive gun laws in the country. Even if the bills being pushed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly are adopted, the state’s laws would not be the most restrictive, acknowledged Hulbert, a contributor to the Truth About Guns blog.
What’s stirred people up, Hulbert said, is how the state’s gun politics were upended in the space of just one election.
“The biggest issue is the shock of the change that’s washing across Virginia,” he said. “It has alarmed people in a way unlike Maryland or other places, where the politicians chip away, several laws at a time, several years at a time.”
James Walker, 50, a municipal water operator, was motivated to make the 10-hour drive from Schaumburg, Ill.
“It’s tyrannical governing and it has to stop,” he said. “It’s not just a Virginia thing. It’s an American thing.”
Mike Dunlap, 53, a construction consultant from Suffolk, Va., about 90 minutes away, said he was “blown away by the people from out of state.”
Dunlap, a hunter who owns weapons with extended magazines that could be banned under proposed legislation, has never been big on political demonstrations. But he said the Second Amendment sanctuary movement has drawn him to at least a dozen town hall meetings since November.
“It’s a heck of a grab,” he said of the Democrats’ proposed gun control bills. “I bought all my guns legally. Now you’re telling me I’m going to be a felon?”
John Cody, head of the South Carolina Light Foot Militia, carried a neat white binder labeled “The Militias March on Richmond Command Operations Briefing.”
Cody addressed the gathering with calm formality.
After leading the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag, he flipped to a section of the briefing book and read an invocation. This was the fundamental underpinning of why they had all come here.
“Almighty father, we need your help for our country, the United States of America,” he began.
Cody prayed for guidance “to return America to the principles and values of our Founding Fathers.” He outlined some: sovereign states and a weak central government. A Constitution delivered “by divine providence.”
He described a people so distracted by material gain that they had lost sight of their deepest rights and obligations. He didn’t mention the Second Amendment or the right to bear arms, but he didn’t have to for this crowd.
“We stand ready and willing to return our nation back to you,” he prayed. “Give us wisdom and fearlessness to stand against those who want to destroy your land.” And he asked that those who don’t know “about the chains that our government is wrapping around us” would be enlightened and spurred to action.
After the prayer, Cody asked that all Virginians go first to eat at the buffet of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. But only a couple of people rose. This group was overwhelmingly from outside the state. License plates in the parking lot were from Ohio, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and more.
Cody said he had 500 members coming from Light Foot militia groups in several states. All of them, he said, were coming with peaceful intent. “Why would you show up and use this as an excuse to be violent, when there’s no need?” he said in an interview. “Some people haven’t figured that out.”
In Virginia Beach, the state’s sudden gun control debate is especially fraught
VIRGINIA BEACH — The gun owners crowded into the Freedom Shooting Center meeting room Friday night until it was jammed with 200 men and women wearing hunting camo, “tyranny” T-shirts and Trump gear.
They traded warnings about a raft of new gun-control bills being considered by the Virginia General Assembly and made plans to join thousands of gun rights activists for a massive rally in Virginia’s capital Monday.
“It’s worse now,” Robert Mentzer, 62, told a young man in a backward baseball cap who was complaining about one of the gun-control measures introduced days earlier in Richmond. “It has more punch to it. It was an assault weapon ban. Now it’s assault weapons plus others.”
Both men wore bright orange stickers saying “Guns Save Lives.” But the newly elected Democrats who control the state legislature for the first time in a quarter-century didn’t seem to agree.
In the wake of the November election, gun rights advocates began flooding city and county hearings across the state to demand that they declare themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
Nowhere has the state’s sudden and intense gun-control debate been more fraught than in Virginia Beach. Less than eight months after engineer DeWayne Craddock opened fire on his co-workers in a municipal building, the state’s largest city is still struggling to recover.
