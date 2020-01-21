Comic Art: 120 Years of Panels and Pages at the Library of Congress: Batman, Wonder Woman and the Incredible Hulk all make appearances in “Comic Art: 120 Years of Panels and Pages,” but this Library of Congress exhibition doesn’t emphasize the superheroes who ate Hollywood. As its subtitle indicates, the show covers a lot of history, beginning in 1896 with “The Yellow Kid” and concluding with a video screen that cycles through examples of almost 20 Web comics posted online since 2009. Along the way, the selection features many comics that were unconventional or underground. Through September. Free.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Lunar New Year celebrations at various locations: Fare thee well, pig. Welcome to the Year of the Rat. The District has no shortage of events to ring in the Lunar New Year, which officially starts on Saturday. The Kennedy Center will kick things off a few days early in its Reach annex with a display of around 100 winter lanterns illuminated by colored LED lights (on display from Wednesday through Feb. 2). The venue will host an array of events at the end of the month, including a free family day on Saturday, filled with activities and a musical performance at night from the Beijing Bamboo Orchestra, which plays more than 30 instruments all constructed from the sturdy plant. On Sunday, the city’s biggest festivities will begin, including the traditional parade through Chinatown featuring lion and dragon dances starting at 2 p.m. The National Museum of Asian Art will hold an all-day celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will turn the different galleries within the museum into stages for magic, music and food.

‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ at Folger Theatre: Aaron Posner still recalls the T-shirt his mother wore while campaigning for the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, when he was a child, and the now-popular slogan emblazoned across it: “A woman’s place is in the House and the Senate.” Now 55, the theater director is returning to the era of second-wave feminism with a ’70s-set production of William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at Folger Theatre. The comedy focuses on the bumbling knight Falstaff (Brian Mani) and his attempt to woo a collection of wealthy housewives, who sniff out the scheme and concoct a plan to teach him a lesson in humility. After originally considering a traditional Elizabethan version, Posner and his collaborators set the tale of female agency against the backdrop of the women’s rights movement. Through March 1. $27-$85.

Feminist Buzzkills of Comedy at Black Cat: Political comedian Lizz Winstead, who co-created “The Daily Show,” is headlining the Feminist Buzzkills of Comedy tour, a combination of stand-up, music and activism. Presented by Winstead’s Abortion Access Force website (formerly Lady Parts Justice), the show aims to bring people together to raise awareness about the battle for reproductive rights in America. Comedians Maysoon Zayid, Joyelle Nicole Johnson (of HBO’s “Crashing”) and transgender comic Jaye McBride round out the entertainment portion of the evening. After the performance, Winstead will host a talkback with local activists who will explain how attendees can help their respective causes. 7 p.m. $15-$20.

Ider at Songbyrd: British singer-songwriters Lily Somerville and Megan Markwick met at university and quickly became musical collaborators. Their debut album as Ider, “Emotional Education,” fits nicely among the slick, genre-agnostic pop of their contemporaries. Swaths of synths and propulsive beats leave plenty of room for the pair’s harmonies and vocal counterpoint as they belt out would-be anthems full of drama and mystery. “If you wanna go fast then go alone, but we wanna go far so we stay close,” they sing on “Invincible.” As Ider, Somerville and Markwick stick to that advice. 8 p.m. $15.

Schoenram Lagers at ChurchKey: Ask the average beer lover to name their favorite German lager, and you’re unlikely to hear the name Schoenram. And yet the southern Bavarian brewery, led by American expat Eric Toft, is doing some amazing things: Neighborhood Restaurant Group beer director Greg Engert thinks Schoenram produces “Germany’s finest examples of classic Bavarian lager.” Try five classic German styles — pilsner, helles lager, festbier, maerzen and dunkel — and a lager brewed in collaboration with De La Senne of Brussels. 4 p.m. Free admission; beers priced individually.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Lil Baby at the Anthem: Based solely on his name, Lil Baby could get lost among the crush of “lil” rappers (Wayne, Uzi Vert, Yachty, etc.) and “baby” rappers (DaBaby, Yung Baby Tate) that dominate the digital airwaves. But the 25-year-old Atlantan sticks out from the pack thanks to the influence and patronage of rap’s leading trailblazer, Young Thug (“He literally paid me to leave the neighborhood,” Baby told XXL.) And despite his project titles — “Harder Than Hard,” “Too Hard,” “Drip Harder,” “Harder Than Ever” — Baby is best when he is being soft and ping-ponging syllables over the thump and grind of trap beats. 8 p.m. $55-$80.

Clavel pop-up at Dio: Clavel is one of Baltimore’s most acclaimed taquerias and mezcalerias, and for one night, you don’t need to make the trip up I-95 to get your fix. H Street NE’s Dio Wine Bar plays host to Lane Harlan’s pop-up, serving tostadas, tamales and mezcal, while pouring the regular menu of natural wines. Bonus: Thursday’s Juicebox Jukebox allows customers to request by-the-glass pours of any bottle in the house. 5 to 11 p.m. Free; food and wine priced individually.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival at Miracle Theatre: Learn about Yellowstone grizzlies, Mexican fishing bats and other wonders of the natural world during the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, presented by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. More than 10 films about nature, activism, conservation and environmental justice will screen at the Miracle Theatre on Barracks Row. They include such shorts as “Blue Carbon,” which is about how coastal wetlands can help mitigate climate change, and “Music of Spheres,” focused on blind astrophysicist Wanda Diaz-Merced. The one-night event also will take place at Alliance Hall in Annapolis (6 to 9 p.m.). 7 to 10 p.m. $25-$30.

Friday, Jan. 24

James Murphy at U Street Music Hall: When James Murphy, mastermind of the indie darlings LCD Soundsystem, “retired” his band, he continued to tour the world, showcasing his original love of selection. This didn’t come as a surprise to many of Murphy’s devotees, since his breakout in the music world (“Losing My Edge”) climaxes with an obsessive cataloguing of his record collection. The now-49-year-old’s DJ sets burst with tracks that could only be found from someone with a long history and love of crate digging for deep cuts. Thankfully, even though LCD seemingly lives again, Murphy continues to post up in a dark booth every so often — as he will this month, aided by U Street Music Hall’s booming speakers — and show off what he’s been listening to lately. 10 p.m. $25-$40.

‘Silent Sky’ at Ford’s Theatre: Henrietta Leavitt’s discoveries as an astronomer led to our current understanding of the galaxy — yet when she began working at the Harvard College Observatory in the late 19th century, she and her fellow female co-workers weren’t allowed to even touch a telescope. Ford’s Theatre will tell Leavitt’s story of determination and ingenuity in “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson that gives overdue recognition to these scientific pioneers. Through Feb. 23. $20-$70.

Drew Beckman and the Boundary Boys at DC9: One morning in the autumn of 2016, Drew Beckman — a 28-year-old nonprofit fundraiser with no musical experience whatsoever — rolled out of bed and became a country singer. “I literally woke up with a song in my head,” he says, which was strange. “But I wrote two verses and a chorus in, like, 10 minutes and just thought, ‘Oh, this will be a cute thing to sing for my friends at dinner.’ ” That night, he did. His friends flipped out, then encouraged him to write some more. So Beckman got to it, penning another tune while driving home. And then another. And another. Before long, he’d written more than 60 of them. Beckman and his band will be celebrating the release of their first EP of songs on Friday night at the intimate rock club. 7:30 p.m. $12.

Hip-hop karaoke at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s Reach expansion has given the performing arts center an unexpectedly impressive new performance space: The Club at Studio K. The intimate performance venue has some electrifying acts scheduled for the next few months, ranging from improv comedy to the most interesting young minds in jazz. Friday night brings one of the most entertaining karaoke nights in the city: Grab the mic and spit old or new-school rhymes alongside your very own DJ and hype man. 7:30 p.m. $20.