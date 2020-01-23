Drew Beckman and the Boundary Boys at DC9: One morning in the autumn of 2016, Drew Beckman — a 28-year-old nonprofit fundraiser with no musical experience whatsoever — rolled out of bed and became a country singer. “I literally woke up with a song in my head,” he says, which was strange. “But I wrote two verses and a chorus in, like, 10 minutes and just thought, ‘Oh, this will be a cute thing to sing for my friends at dinner.’ ” That night, he did. His friends flipped out, then encouraged him to write some more. So Beckman got to it, penning another tune while driving home. And then another. And another. Before long, he’d written more than 60 of them. Beckman and his band will be celebrating the release of their first EP of songs on Friday night at the intimate rock club. 7:30 p.m. $12.

AD

AD

Speakeasy Bash at the Woodrow Wilson House: President Woodrow Wilson won reelection by promising to keep America out of World War I. He also tried to keep the country out of Prohibition by vetoing the Volstead Act, which enforced a ban on “intoxicating liquors” over 0.5 percent ABV in January 1920. To mark the centennial of Prohibition, the Woodrow Wilson House in Kalorama hosts a night with dancing to live 1920s and ’30s music, vintage cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Prizes will be awarded for the best flapper or Gatsby-inspired attire. (Tickets include one cocktail; an optional VIP ticket allows entry at 6 p.m. with a champagne reception and special tour.) 7 to 9 p.m. $35-$55.

Hip-hop karaoke at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s Reach expansion has given the performing arts venue an unexpectedly impressive new performance space: The Club at Studio K. The intimate performance venue has some electrifying acts scheduled for the next few months, ranging from improv comedy to the most interesting young minds in jazz. Friday night brings one of the most entertaining karaoke nights in the city: Grab the mic and spit old- or new-school rhymes alongside your very own DJ and hype man. 7:30 p.m. $20.

AD

AD

National Beer Can Appreciation Day at Boundary Stone: There are reasons to roll your eyes at fake food-related holidays. National Beer Can Appreciation Day, for example, marks the day that beer was purportedly first sold in cans: Jan. 24, 1935, in Richmond. (Some historians doubt this.) But when Boundary Stone marks the occasion by selling craft beer cans for $1 — including selections from DC Brau, Solace, SingleCut and Black Ox — it’s an occasion worth celebrating. Noon to 3 a.m. Free admission.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Lunar New Year celebrations at various locations: Fare thee well, pig. Welcome to the Year of the Rat. The District has no shortage of events to ring in the Lunar New Year, which officially starts on Saturday. The Kennedy Center has already kicked things off in its Reach annex with a display of around 100 winter lanterns illuminated by colored LED lights (on display through Feb. 2). The venue will host an array of events, including a free family day on Saturday, filled with activities and a musical performance at night from the Beijing Bamboo Orchestra, which plays more than 30 instruments all constructed from the sturdy plant. On Sunday, the city’s biggest festivities will begin, including the traditional parade through Chinatown featuring lion and dragon dances starting at 2 p.m. The National Museum of Asian Art will hold an all-day celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will turn the different galleries within the museum into stages for magic, music and food. Through Feb. 2. Most events are free.

AD

AD

“Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey From Palmyra to Mosul” at Arthur M. Sackler Gallery: Mosul, Iraq, and Aleppo and Palmyra, Syria, are among the oldest inhabited cities in the world, but they have been ravaged by war in recent years; the head of the United Nations’s UNESCO program called the Islamic State’s destruction of ancient monuments and buildings a “war crime.” To call attention to the treasures of these cities, and show how they might be restored, the Arab World Institute in Paris and its partners, including UNESCO, have created this virtual exhibition of the three cities, including 11-foot-high projections of historic sites and immersive virtual reality experiences. Through Oct. 25. Free.

Monster Jam at Capital One Arena: If your only exposure to the world of Monster Jam is the ubiquitous commercials announcing the imminent arrival of Grave Digger, primed to crunch any car in its path, see what happens when the organization parks itself in the District in January. Drivers will compete in the “Triple Threat Series,” in which they perform routines in the standard 12-foot-tall trucks, as well as slimmer Speedsters, and race around on souped-up recreational all-terrain vehicles. In addition to Grave Digger, new and longtime fans expect great names such as Monster Mutt and Alien Invasion to rev up some dirt. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. $20-$110.

Sans Bar + Dry Experience D.C. at Epic Yoga D.C.: Looking for a new (and supportive) way to celebrate Dry January? Austin’s spirit-free Sans Bar is on another cross-country tour, and bringing the booze-free experience to Dupont Circle’s Epic Yoga. Tickets include unlimited drinks featuring a variety of nonalcoholic beverages, including Element Shrub, H2ops Water, Dry Soda and Hairless Dog Beer, as well as hors d’oeuvres and a party with a DJ. 7 to 10 p.m. $30-$40.

AD

AD

Jo Koy at DAR Constitution Hall: Filipino American stand-up comic Jo Koy built a following through frequent appearances on Chelsea Handler’s now-defunct E! talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast and relentless touring. With a relatable, everyman style of comedy, Koy has found wide-ranging appeal telling personal stories that feel universal, as seen in his most recent Netflix special “Comin’ In Hot” (or as heard on his podcast “The Koy Pond”). The comedian has another Netflix special in the works, which he’ll film in the Philippines two weeks before a two-night stand in the District. He’s also preparing for this year’s debut of his TruTV animated series “This Functional Family,” which centers on a multigenerational, multiracial family. Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. $46.50-$71.50.

2019: A Second Look at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center: Now that you’ve had some time to figure out which Oscar contenders you need to catch up with, it’s time to get angry on behalf of the films that were snubbed. One of the best ways to do that is through AFI Silver’s annual “A Second Look” film series, which highlights lauded and sometimes overlooked movies from the previous year. Among the standouts in the opening week is “The Farewell,” the acclaimed family drama and directorial debut from Lulu Wang that left many scratching their heads over its lack of nominations — including Washington Post’s chief film critic Ann Hornaday, who awarded it four stars. Showtimes vary through March 26. $8-$13.

Crafting for Australian wildlife at DC Brau: An untold number of animals have been killed or injured in Australia’s raging brushfires, and crafty people around the world have been helping by creating homemade rehabilitation supplies. Local volunteers from Crafting for Critters are gathering to DC Brau this weekend to knit and crochet mittens for koalas, joey pouches for kangaroos, and comforting bat wraps. Patterns and some fabric will be available. Organizers ask that participants bring 100 percent natural fibers, needles and other notions. The brewery is family-friendly on weekend afternoons, so pint-size helpers are welcome. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

AD

AD

Post-punk and new wave tribute at Rock and Roll Hotel: Too cool for tribute acts dedicated to jam bands or entire decades of pop hits? Here’s a lineup of cover bands playing the songs that filled countless 1980s alternative rock mix tapes. Philadelphia’s Singles Going Steady brings the power-punk joy of the Buzzcocks; New York City’s Disorder captures the taut, atmospheric edginess of Joy Division; and D.C.’s Caligula Blushed has the swagger and musical verve of the Smiths in their prime, led by singer Christopher Quinn, whose note-perfect Morrissey impression was featured in another Smiths cover band, Girlfriend in a Coma. Three bands, each inspired by a different sound from Manchester, England — you probably won’t see another night like this soon. 8 p.m. $16-$20.

Grace Potter at the Anthem: Grace Potter’s first album in four years, “Daylight,” was an outpouring of twisted emotions, as the singer-songwriter chronicled the life-changing events that happened after the release of her 2015 record, “Midnight.” On the opening single, “Love is Love,” Potter comes to terms with her divorce from her first husband, former Nocturnals bandmate Matt Burr, and her newfound love with “Midnight” producer Eric Valentine. “I don’t care, I want to call you/I don’t care I’ve gone off the rails/I’m crazy falling for you,” she defiantly sings. On “Shout it Out,” Potter goes into more details on her divorce. “I swear I heard you say, ‘I’m sorry’/As I rolled my suitcase down the hall/But, then again, it might have been the wheels inside my mind/Trying to make sense of it all.” 8 p.m. $45-$75.

Sunday, Jan. 26

AD

AD

D.C. Record Fair at Penn Social: This annual event is as great for veteran crate diggers as for someone who might have just picked up their first record player over the holidays. Over 40 merchants take over the cavernous Penn Quarter bar to hawk used and new vinyl. Every hour features a different DJ spinning tunes, and for those looking to get first dibs on rare and collectible records, early-bird admission is available from 11 a.m. to noon for $5. Noon to 5 p.m. $2.

Australia Day fundraisers: Due to the devastating wildfires that have burned in Australia since last year, many of the Australia Day celebrations in the Washington area have become fundraisers to support recovery efforts. Australian coffee chain Bluestone Lane’s brand-new cafe in Logan Circle — set to open on Friday — hosts a party with drinks, food and raffle prizes from brands like Quantas and SoulCycle, beginning at 3 p.m. All of the $35 ticket price to be donated to the Red Cross’s Australian Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Del Ray’s Hops N Shine beer garden is donating a percentage of sales of Cooper’s Pale Ale to bush fire relief during its kid-and-dog-friendly Glasses Up for Down Under event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Pitchers is also getting in on the Australia Day fundraising with a drag show, silent auctions and a raffle that includes a trip to the American Australian Arts Awards in New York City on Jan. 30, “where you could meet Kylie Minogue.” Festivities in Adams Morgan run from 4 to 9 p.m.

“Living the Dream … Singing the Dream” at the Kennedy Center: Honor the memory and message of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at this performance by Washington Performing Arts’ Gospel Choirs. The annual concert timed to Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held at the Kennedy Center and will feature singers spanning generations: The Choral Arts Chorus will join with the adult and children’s gospel choirs in this musical tribute. 7 p.m. $25-$75.